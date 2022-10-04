ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

Concert to honor area’s veterans

WILMINGTON — The annual veterans concert for all who served in the U.S. military will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. It is presented by the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties — and this is their ninth veterans concert.
WILMINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
Newport, KY
Government
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Newport, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Government
fairfield-city.org

Trick-or-Treat with Fairfield Parks at Halloween on the Green!

Over 30 local businesses and organizations will be set up around the park to greet you with special treats and surprises. Don’t forget your trick-or-treat bag and make sure to come in a costume!. Event Highlights:. Don’t miss a special performance by STARZ Hip Hop Dancers at 6 pm....
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia

SARDINIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
SARDINIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Truck#Library#Food Truck#Construction Vehicles#Corporex
eaglecountryonline.com

4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year

The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
linknky.com

Hebron neighborhood adding sidewalk for National Pedestrian Safety Month

In honor of the first National Pedestrian Safety Month in October, the Boone County Traffic Safety Committee received seven bids to construct an almost one-mile-long sidewalk in a Hebron neighborhood. The hope is that the sidewalk addition will solve existing pedestrian safety issues. The sidewalk will be located on the...
HEBRON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
linknky.com

Residents of another Newport apartment community told to vacate for renovations

Another large Newport apartment complex is telling residents that they have to vacate the premises. Now those living at Riverchase Apartments on the Newport riverfront are concerned that they will face similar challenges like those of Victoria Square Apartments, which was purchased by a Cincinnati-based firm and are set to be renovated into luxury units.
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Alexandria welcomes new city administrator

The Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to institute a new city administrator last night. David Plummer, who will begin his duties as City Administrator next month, will be the first person to hold in the position in nearly 30 years. “We did a pretty exhaustive search,” said Mayor Andy Schabell....
ALEXANDRIA, KY
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: October 7–9

See a classic Agatha Christie mystery, tour luxurious downtown apartments and shops, celebrate Oktoberfest with your pooch, awe at mighty pumpkin carvings in Hamilton, enjoy live music and food in Colerain Township, and see classic cars on Court Street Plaza this weekend. Celebrate autumn and its mighty gourd as talented...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Crowds pack Wilder City Council meeting: ‘Please defer the vote’

A crowd of local residents attended the Wilder City Council meeting on Monday, where the Council discussed and voted on three resolutions relating to economic development. The city building’s small chambers struggled to contain the attendees. Most chairs were occupied, and several people had no choice but to stand at the back of the room, even after council members and Police Chief Chad Martin brought in additional folding chairs to accommodate everyone.
WILDER, KY
dayton.com

Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming

HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
HAMILTON, OH
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Lebanon, OH

There are so many dining options nowadays that it is hard to know where to go for any meal. Whether you’re craving a delicious American breakfast, a hearty Italian dinner, or something light, this list contains the best restaurants in Lebanon for you to choose from. The restaurants were...
LEBANON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy