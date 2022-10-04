A crowd of local residents attended the Wilder City Council meeting on Monday, where the Council discussed and voted on three resolutions relating to economic development. The city building’s small chambers struggled to contain the attendees. Most chairs were occupied, and several people had no choice but to stand at the back of the room, even after council members and Police Chief Chad Martin brought in additional folding chairs to accommodate everyone.

WILDER, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO