Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission announces their renovated Head Start Center
The Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission recently announced the ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated Head Start Center in Burlington. The ceremony will be held Oct. 13 at noon at 3261 Maplewood Drive. The $3.2 million renovation includes a sensory learning room, a parent area, an improved gymnasium, a...
linknky.com
Union officials scrambling as Ryle Cross Country meet conflicts with Bourbon in the Bluegrass parking
The City of Union is going back to the drawing board after one of its parking options for an upcoming event has been compromised. Preceding the upcoming Bourbon in the Bluegrass event in Union on Oct. 22, Ryle High School notified the city that a cross-country meet will also take place on Oct. 22.
wnewsj.com
Concert to honor area’s veterans
WILMINGTON — The annual veterans concert for all who served in the U.S. military will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. It is presented by the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties — and this is their ninth veterans concert.
WKRC
Sauerkraut will bring nearly half a million people to sleepy Warren County town
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - In this area, sauerkraut starts getting a lot of attention as late summer chills into fall. And most people say, sauerkraut is at its best when it's on the wurst. But for one weekend a year in Waynesville, they'll put that stuff on just about anything...
fairfield-city.org
Trick-or-Treat with Fairfield Parks at Halloween on the Green!
Over 30 local businesses and organizations will be set up around the park to greet you with special treats and surprises. Don’t forget your trick-or-treat bag and make sure to come in a costume!. Event Highlights:. Don’t miss a special performance by STARZ Hip Hop Dancers at 6 pm....
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia
SARDINIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dueling Ferris wheels on either side of the Ohio River? Sounded nice. Now years later, officials are hoping vibrant public spaces and an unbroken network of riverside trails rings the same in local ears. To that end, Newport is moving forward with plans to redevelop...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries at 11th and Ann streets in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries at 11th and Ann streets in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Clermont County holds annual car show featuring thousands of old school vehicles
OWENSVILLE, Ohio — Clermont County held its’ Pumpkin Run Nationals car show. It’s billed as the largest car show in southwest Ohio.
eaglecountryonline.com
4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year
The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
Homecoming Elegy: What the People of Middletown Really Think of J.D. Vance
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
linknky.com
Hebron neighborhood adding sidewalk for National Pedestrian Safety Month
In honor of the first National Pedestrian Safety Month in October, the Boone County Traffic Safety Committee received seven bids to construct an almost one-mile-long sidewalk in a Hebron neighborhood. The hope is that the sidewalk addition will solve existing pedestrian safety issues. The sidewalk will be located on the...
linknky.com
Residents of another Newport apartment community told to vacate for renovations
Another large Newport apartment complex is telling residents that they have to vacate the premises. Now those living at Riverchase Apartments on the Newport riverfront are concerned that they will face similar challenges like those of Victoria Square Apartments, which was purchased by a Cincinnati-based firm and are set to be renovated into luxury units.
linknky.com
Alexandria welcomes new city administrator
The Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to institute a new city administrator last night. David Plummer, who will begin his duties as City Administrator next month, will be the first person to hold in the position in nearly 30 years. “We did a pretty exhaustive search,” said Mayor Andy Schabell....
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on East 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on East 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: October 7–9
See a classic Agatha Christie mystery, tour luxurious downtown apartments and shops, celebrate Oktoberfest with your pooch, awe at mighty pumpkin carvings in Hamilton, enjoy live music and food in Colerain Township, and see classic cars on Court Street Plaza this weekend. Celebrate autumn and its mighty gourd as talented...
linknky.com
Crowds pack Wilder City Council meeting: ‘Please defer the vote’
A crowd of local residents attended the Wilder City Council meeting on Monday, where the Council discussed and voted on three resolutions relating to economic development. The city building’s small chambers struggled to contain the attendees. Most chairs were occupied, and several people had no choice but to stand at the back of the room, even after council members and Police Chief Chad Martin brought in additional folding chairs to accommodate everyone.
dayton.com
Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming
HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Lebanon, OH
There are so many dining options nowadays that it is hard to know where to go for any meal. Whether you’re craving a delicious American breakfast, a hearty Italian dinner, or something light, this list contains the best restaurants in Lebanon for you to choose from. The restaurants were...
dayton.com
Cincinnati-based restaurant known for waffles applies for liquor license at The Greene
A Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles has applied for a liquor license at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Taste of Belgium at The Greene LLC DBA Taste of Belgium applied for a D-5J permit on Oct. 4 for 10 Greene Boulevard.
