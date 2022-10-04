Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Enjoy fall in Nebraska at these weekend events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend will feel like fall, and there’s not a much better time to celebrate the season with these events. » Today is the First Friday of October, so head downtown and wander from gallery to gallery to see all different types of art.
Renters say Omaha is not an affordable city anymore
"You come into the midwest because you would believe the midwest is a lot cheaper than other regions in the country but I really feel like price is getting inflated now."
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: A Catered Affair
If you're looking for fresh, delicious food for yourself-- or your next event-- look no further. A Catered Affair has been providing food for the community for more than ten years. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser stopped by A Catered Affair to talk about what's on the menu, in this...
Wienermobile, NutMobile pay Omaha a visit
3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson caught wind that the two iconic vehicles were in town and had to check them out. He takes us inside and learns what life is like on the road in the two vehicles.
KETV.com
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
nebraskanewsservice.net
The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered
Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in October in Omaha
Fall in Omaha offers visitors plenty of opportunities for fun and exploration. From Junkstock to The Monster Club, continue on for ten ideas for unique experiences you can enjoy only in Omaha. 1. “Get Your Junk On” During Junkstock: Harvest Edition. The region’s favorite vintage festival is two...
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
iheart.com
Omaha Expert Talks About Plants And Expected Frost
A Freeze Warning will be in effect from one a.m. to nine a.m. Saturday;. The warning is for portions of southeast, east central, and northeast Nebraska, along with portions of southwest Iowa. It includes Omaha/Council Bluffs, and Lincoln. The Omaha National Weather Service office in Valley says below freezing temperatures...
KETV.com
Meet Napoleon, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Are you torn between adopting a dog or a horse? Well, here's a nice middleground. Napoleon is a Great Dane at the Nebraska Humane Society who weighs over...
KETV.com
'How did this happen?': Patients struggle to fill prescriptions during CHI Health outage
OMAHA, Neb. — Katie Griffin, 24, is getting ready for the week ahead but filling her medication tray with ibuprofen, Tylenol, vitamins and what remains of her prescription medication, Tramadol. She is rationing the rheumatoid arthritis medication. "I'm supposed to take two, once in the morning, once at night,"...
klin.com
Lancaster County Issued Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning to southeastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and Lancaster County. Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins spoke with KLIN News and said that although it’s early in the fall season, freezing temperatures are not unusual. “It’s dead-on normal,” said Dawkins. “October 7th...
Cheap Eats: Pulled BBQ Omaha
Pulled BBQ Omaha has been open for about a month — but this it's not your typical barbecue joint. You won't find ribs or brisket there.
fox42kptm.com
OPPD warns of uptick in scam calls on Thursday
OPPD says it received an increased number of people calling after receiving scam calls on Thursday. The utility said it got more than 30 calls from people being contacted with false attempts to collect money. Below is the full warning from OPPD:. We are receiving an increased number of customer...
fox42kptm.com
UNMC: Flu numbers down in recent years, but that may not continue
OMAHA, Neb.—Flu season is here. UNMC's Infectious Diseases Division Chief Dr. Mark Rupp said it hasn't picked up in our neck of the woods yet, but that's about to change. "Chances are that we will start to see flu come into the region here later this fall, early this winter," Dr. Rupp said. "If you were playing the bets, you would say that this would peak sometime in perhaps January or February."
kmaland.com
Highway 2/I-29 levee district set
(Sidney) -- Provisions for extra flooding protection for a Fremont County business district are now in place. At its regular meeting Wednesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved the establishment of the Highway 2/Interstate 29 Crossroads Levee District. Supervisors Vice Chair Chris Clark tells KMA News local residents petitioned for the levee district's creation in order to protect businesses along that corridor from flooding similar to that experienced in 2011 and 2019.
WOWT
Crews ruptures natural gas line under Omaha street
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooling temps to close the week, frost likely Saturday morning. 6 News On Your Side: Doctors see increase in RSV infections. With flu season here, another concern doctors say you need to think about is RSV. Man hides in drainage pipe in Omaha. Updated:...
WOWT
Natural gas line break closes Omaha street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Leavenworth Street was blocked off Thursday afternoon after a construction crew ruptured a natural gas line under the roadway. Omaha Fire said the workers were burrowing into the street near 38th and Leavenworth streets to put some sort of line in and ended up hitting a three-inch high-pressure natural gas line instead.
