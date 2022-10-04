ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

linknky.com

Alexandria welcomes new city administrator

The Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to institute a new city administrator last night. David Plummer, who will begin his duties as City Administrator next month, will be the first person to hold in the position in nearly 30 years. “We did a pretty exhaustive search,” said Mayor Andy Schabell....
ALEXANDRIA, KY
linknky.com

Crowds pack Wilder City Council meeting: ‘Please defer the vote’

A crowd of local residents attended the Wilder City Council meeting on Monday, where the Council discussed and voted on three resolutions relating to economic development. The city building’s small chambers struggled to contain the attendees. Most chairs were occupied, and several people had no choice but to stand at the back of the room, even after council members and Police Chief Chad Martin brought in additional folding chairs to accommodate everyone.
WILDER, KY
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky group announces judicial race endorsements

Northern Kentuckians for the Judiciary announced Wednesday its endorsed candidates in local contested judicial races that are on the Nov. 8 ballot. The group was created to maintain the quality of the judiciary in Northern Kentucky, said its chairman, Mark Arnzen, a Covington attorney. It also endorses judicial candidates in the region.
KENTUCKY STATE
#County Government#Affordable Housing#Politics Local#Election Local#Republican#Democrat#Jefferson Co
kentuckytoday.com

Boone County man faces multiple charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Action by Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Special Prosecutions Unit has resulted in the indictment of a Boone County man on human trafficking, drug possession, and forgery charges. A Boone County grand jury indicted Jason Marley, 51, on one count of human trafficking-commercial sexual activity/minor...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year

The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a fire on Oliver Road in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a fire on Oliver Road in Independence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Hebron neighborhood adding sidewalk for National Pedestrian Safety Month

In honor of the first National Pedestrian Safety Month in October, the Boone County Traffic Safety Committee received seven bids to construct an almost one-mile-long sidewalk in a Hebron neighborhood. The hope is that the sidewalk addition will solve existing pedestrian safety issues. The sidewalk will be located on the...
HEBRON, KY
WTVQ

Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth

MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News. Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami. According to the arrest...
MORNING VIEW, KY

