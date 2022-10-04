Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Alexandria welcomes new city administrator
The Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to institute a new city administrator last night. David Plummer, who will begin his duties as City Administrator next month, will be the first person to hold in the position in nearly 30 years. “We did a pretty exhaustive search,” said Mayor Andy Schabell....
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission announces their renovated Head Start Center
The Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission recently announced the ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated Head Start Center in Burlington. The ceremony will be held Oct. 13 at noon at 3261 Maplewood Drive. The $3.2 million renovation includes a sensory learning room, a parent area, an improved gymnasium, a...
linknky.com
Crowds pack Wilder City Council meeting: ‘Please defer the vote’
A crowd of local residents attended the Wilder City Council meeting on Monday, where the Council discussed and voted on three resolutions relating to economic development. The city building’s small chambers struggled to contain the attendees. Most chairs were occupied, and several people had no choice but to stand at the back of the room, even after council members and Police Chief Chad Martin brought in additional folding chairs to accommodate everyone.
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky group announces judicial race endorsements
Northern Kentuckians for the Judiciary announced Wednesday its endorsed candidates in local contested judicial races that are on the Nov. 8 ballot. The group was created to maintain the quality of the judiciary in Northern Kentucky, said its chairman, Mark Arnzen, a Covington attorney. It also endorses judicial candidates in the region.
linknky.com
Covington’s highly anticipated 18-hole disc golf course at Devou Park set to open
Disc golf has arrived in Covington. After months of anticipation, the 18-hole disc golf course at Devou Park is finally ready to be unveiled to the public. The park encompasses over 700 acres of Covington hilltop overlooking Cincinnati which will give players a prime view of the city. “We’ve got...
Covington commission finds lawyer to help with property reinvestment program; considers Wolf Road
The City of Covington has been seeking an attorney and/or law firm to provide legal services for enforcement of tax liens in Kenton Circuit Court by bringing suits against a number of parcels of real estate in one action, as authorized by a state law known as the “Mass Foreclosure Act.”
linknky.com
From historic Bellevue-Dayton to high-flyin’ Highlands at home, a look at weekend football here
Thursday night football is back with two games this week and as a special treat, Kentucky’s most-played-against-one-another rivalry will take place Friday at Bellevue Civic Stadium/Gilligan Field when Dayton and Bellevue get together for the 148th time for the “Battle for the Paddle” at 7 p.m. Here...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking the center lane along I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 at U.S. 25 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Fort Mitchell, Friday...
kentuckytoday.com
Boone County man faces multiple charges
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Action by Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Special Prosecutions Unit has resulted in the indictment of a Boone County man on human trafficking, drug possession, and forgery charges. A Boone County grand jury indicted Jason Marley, 51, on one count of human trafficking-commercial sexual activity/minor...
Homecoming Elegy: What the People of Middletown Really Think of J.D. Vance
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
Fox 19
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dueling Ferris wheels on either side of the Ohio River? Sounded nice. Now years later, officials are hoping vibrant public spaces and an unbroken network of riverside trails rings the same in local ears. To that end, Newport is moving forward with plans to redevelop...
eaglecountryonline.com
4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year
The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
linknky.com
Union officials scrambling as Ryle Cross Country meet conflicts with Bourbon in the Bluegrass parking
The City of Union is going back to the drawing board after one of its parking options for an upcoming event has been compromised. Preceding the upcoming Bourbon in the Bluegrass event in Union on Oct. 22, Ryle High School notified the city that a cross-country meet will also take place on Oct. 22.
Fox 19
Former captains lawsuit against West Chester chief, trustees can proceed, judge rules
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A federal lawsuit alleging civil rights violations and retaliation filed by two former veteran West Chester Township police captains against the Butler County township, its police chief, trustees, top administrator and others can proceed, a judge ordered. Jamie Hensley and Joe Gutman sued in...
WLWT 5
Reports of a fire on Oliver Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a fire on Oliver Road in Independence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKYT 27
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries at 11th and Ann streets in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries at 11th and Ann streets in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
linknky.com
Hebron neighborhood adding sidewalk for National Pedestrian Safety Month
In honor of the first National Pedestrian Safety Month in October, the Boone County Traffic Safety Committee received seven bids to construct an almost one-mile-long sidewalk in a Hebron neighborhood. The hope is that the sidewalk addition will solve existing pedestrian safety issues. The sidewalk will be located on the...
WTVQ
Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News. Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami. According to the arrest...
