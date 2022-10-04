Now let’s get this straight before going forward. Not every comic book and video game movie has failed, especially in recent years when many comic book movies have seen such success. But when they do fail, there’s a very good reason for it, and the reason differs from person to person depending on what they see. For instance, one reason why such movies can and do fail at times is that the source material is dealt with in a manner that doesn’t fit what the fans want to see. It could be said that the MCU has done this with a couple of very powerful and meaningful storylines, but that would be inaccurate since the box office numbers and the soaring popularity of the franchise have made it clear that success is the only way forward, and any failures are simply going to be absorbed. But messing with the source can be a little problematic, as some movies and series have proven.

