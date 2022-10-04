Read full article on original website
Related
NOT FOR EXTERNAL USE ‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and since then, many viewers have found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through...
‘Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’ Review: Netflix’s Grim Docuseries Adds Little to Serial Killer Story
Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer docuseries makes the serial killer the star while occasionally offering compelling observations on why his crimes went undetected for so long.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’ On Netflix, Featuring Interviews Between The Serial Killer And His Defense Team
Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is the third in Joe Berlinger’s Conversations With A Killer series, where he presents never-before-heard interview audio with notorious serial killers; Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy were featured in the first two editions. With the Dahmer scripted series camping out at the top of Netflix’s Top 10, the timing of this release isn’t a coincidence.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
RELATED PEOPLE
17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)
Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Velma is officially revealed to be a lesbian in new 'Scooby-Doo' film
"Scooby-Doo" character Velma is officially a lesbian in the beloved children's series' new upcoming film, after new clips depicted her romantically involved with another female character.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
Ahead Of Hulu's Hellraiser Debut, The Original Pinhead Actor Is Gushing About The Character's New Design
Original Pinhead actor Doug Bradley is speaking out about the Hellraiser reboot Pinhead redesign.
Hulu's Hellraiser Review: Hell Yes!
There was a time not too long ago when it was reasonable to dread horror sequels. Between Halloween, Nightmare On Elm Street, Friday The 13th, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Omen, Saw, Paranormal Activity and a whole lot more, there is a rough history of genre brands going from creative, entertaining fare to pure garbage with slap-dash follow-ups.
Jennifer Lawrence Reflects On Career & A Return To Indie Roots, But Maybe Not Franchises – London Film Festival
“Franchises are so fun,” said Jennifer Lawrence today at the BFI London Film Festival. The 32-year-old X-Men and Hunger Games alum then drew a big laugh, interjecting, “I could never do one now cause I’m just too old and brittle.” Lawrence is in fact making a return to her indie origins with Causeway, a drama she stars in and produced which is screening as part of the LFF following its world premiere in Toronto last month. A PTSD story “told completely in the present,” it follows an Afghanistan war vet suffering from body and brain injuries. This is the first project...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
Richard Linklater’s latest movie has been banned from the Oscars
Richard Linklater’s latest movie Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood, has been banned from being selected in the Best Animated Feature Film category in the upcoming Academy Awards. Linklater, who is best known as the director of Boyhood, and the ‘Before’ Trilogy, released the semi-autobiographical movie to the streaming service Netflix earlier in the year.
TVOvermind
Here’s Why Comic Book and Video Game Movies Fail
Now let’s get this straight before going forward. Not every comic book and video game movie has failed, especially in recent years when many comic book movies have seen such success. But when they do fail, there’s a very good reason for it, and the reason differs from person to person depending on what they see. For instance, one reason why such movies can and do fail at times is that the source material is dealt with in a manner that doesn’t fit what the fans want to see. It could be said that the MCU has done this with a couple of very powerful and meaningful storylines, but that would be inaccurate since the box office numbers and the soaring popularity of the franchise have made it clear that success is the only way forward, and any failures are simply going to be absorbed. But messing with the source can be a little problematic, as some movies and series have proven.
TVOvermind
Why is An Old Chris Hemsworth Movie is Killing it On Netflix?
Chris Hemsworth is an A-list star from start to finish. Born on August 11, 1983, the 39-year-old star has been gracing us with his acting talent for more than two decades. He was in his early 20s when he first became a star. The Australian actor was cast as Kim Hyde in a hit Australian series called Home and Away. His character instantly became a huge hit, and he was a star. Since then, he’s made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is arguably one of the most famous franchises in the world. Landing a role in a Marvel movie is about as amazing as it comes. He is none other than Thor, but it’s not the only thing he’s done. In fact, you might not even realize that Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix movies have become a huge hit that no one saw coming. Here’s what we know.
Collider
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Becomes One of Netflix’s Most Successful Series of All Times
It seems like people are hungry for cannibalism stories because Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is officially one of the most successful series ever for the streaming platform. Starring Evan Peters as the serial killer known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, the series explores the real-life story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the biggest monsters in United States history.
Collider
Mike Flanagan Says ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ Could Air Next Spring, Will Have Eight Episodes [Exclusive]
Over the last decade, Mike Flanagan has become a staple of the horror genre, and for good reason. From films like Hush and Ouija: Origin of Evil to breakout Netflix series like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, Flanagan is a certified king of spooky season. Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy attended New York Comic-Con in celebration of the premiere of The Midnight Club, which arrives on Netflix today. In the midst of all the Midnight Club news, Collider's own Therese Lacson was able to speak with the duo about their next upcoming project for Netflix, the star-studded The Fall of the House of Usher.
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 3, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Monday, October 3, 2022?
Collider
'Interview With the Vampire' Episode 2 Sneak Peek: Lestat Isn't Letting Go of Louis Any Time Soon [Exclusive]
After a shocking, eventful, and sensual series premiere last Sunday, AMC shared exclusively with Collider a clip for the second episode of Interview With the Vampire. The next episode is a “true” beginning of sorts, as it will start to depict the birth of the series’ lead character. The show centers around Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as he narrates his centuries-old life to a familiar journalist. The exclusive clip reveals a decisive moment between Louis and Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid).
Spooky Season Is Here: Get in the Spirit With These 15 New TV Shows and Movies
It's just a bunch of hocus pocus—and we can't get enough. Spooky season is officially here and Hollywood is running amok with TV treats to delight fans throughout October. There's nothing quite like putting on a cozy sweater, lighting some candles—just not the black flame one, of course—and turning on a scary show or movie to get us in the mood for Halloween. And there's no shortage of new offerings to choose from, including the long-awaited glorious return of the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus 2, the premiere of The Midnight Club and the epic conclusion to the Halloween saga with Halloween Ends.
Comments / 0