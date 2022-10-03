Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
Michigan’s Got 4 of the Nation’s Top 100 Haunted Houses
Crisp air. Crunching leaves. Pumpkin spice. There are several things we can count on as we descend into fall in Michigan. Haunted houses are another, and Michigan has more than its fair share of awesome ones. In fact, according to farandwide.com, we've got four of the nation's Top 100!. Ready...
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
What Happened To All The ‘Shurfine’ Products in Michigan?
I remember when I was a kid going to the grocery store with my mom and seeing all the foods with the word “Shurfine” slapped on most of the labels. The term meant nothing to me until years later when I realized the word was a mashup of two words that meant their products are “sure fine”. DUH.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is One of Michigan’s Favorite Halloween Candies Made with Bugs?
Every year the website Candystore.com releases a list of America's Favorite Halloween Candy. They even break it down by state. For many years Michigan's favorite halloween treat always was Candy Corn. This year, however, Starburst have taken over that top spot and Candy Corn has fallen to #2. Part of the reason Candy Corn may not be the favorite it used to be is that there are reports that is it made with bugs!
Think COVID-19 is Not a Thing Anymore in Michigan? Think Again
If you think COVID-19 is gone in Michigan and things are back to normal, think again because last week alone nearly 13,000 new cases were reported. Is the pandemic over? That was the question my son asked me recently me. At first, I wanted to say yes, but I had to think about that answer plus do a little research before giving him one.
The Best U-Pick Apple Orchards Across Michigan
Summer is over. But that doesn't mean that you can't get out there and pick your own fruit. Sure, the farms don't have any more in-season strawberries, blueberries, or cherries for you to pick. But what they do have is apples!. Apple season is upon us, meaning that farms and...
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Fastest Growing Cities?
You may not like the hustle and bustle of a booming city or maybe that is exactly what you are looking for. Both matter if you are a current Michigan resident or looking to move to the Great Lakes State. If you don't want to live in a growing city,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spooky, Scary! The Mysterious Case of Michigan’s Moving Gravestones
Haunted, much? We Michiganders know the Mitten is a magical place. Heck, Colon, MI is even considered the "Magic Capital of the World"! But where do you draw the line between enchanting and haunted?. I recently became aware of a bizarre phenomenon that's happening in several cemeteries across Michigan: Why...
Michigan’s Quaint Eateries: The Roadside Cafe’s, 1900-1950s
Where would you rather go for a bite to eat: a restaurant or a café? Hold it – isn’t a café also a restaurant? Yeah, sure, but you can’t call some restaurants cafés…..can ya?. For instance, a restaurant that specializes in fine dining...
Michigan Lottery On The Line – Man Ignores Call About $100K Win
This may change your mind about not answering calls from unknown numbers. A Michigan man recently ignored a call from an unknown number, as it turns out - it was the Michigan Lottery calling to inform him of a $100,000 win. According to FOX 5 New York, the Washtenaw County...
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s Official: Michigan Dude’s Cat is the Tallest in the World
A Michigan man has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records - again. Dr. William Powers' cat holds the world record for being the world's tallest cat. Fenrir is the Savannah cat that lands Powers in the record book for measuring 18.83 inches tall. Savannah cats are a hybrid breed that results from mating a domestic cat with an African serval. According to Guinness, the practice became popular in the 1990s and the Savannah cat became a recognized breed in 2001.
This Michigan Man is a Breakfast Hero – He Invented Pop-Tarts in 1964
You're about to meet the man who has made mornings delicious for many generations of kids. Bill Post is the breakfast hero who invented Pop-Tarts way back in 1964. Mr. Post just celebrated his 95th birthday and recently sat down with Fox 17 in Grand Rapids to talk about how Kellogg's Pop-Tarts got their start right here in Michigan.
Michigan This Weekend: Pumpkins, Antiques, Grilled Cheese & More
It's gonna feel a lot like fall this weekend! Wanna get out and enjoy that crisp, cool air? Here are some things to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing for the weekend of October 7-9, 2022. Jack-o-Lanterns Unleashed. Jack-o-Lanterns Unleashed is underway through October 30 at the Ingham...
Meet the Elderly Michigan Couple That Survived for Days Lost in the Woods
Butch and Janice Duncan never thought they'd make it out alive but somehow the elderly Michigan couple managed to survive being stranded in the woods for days. Has this ever happened to you? You're in unfamiliar territory and you take a wrong turn. Before you know it, you're hopelessly lost, seemingly caught in a maze that feels like it has no exit.
Michiganders: Don’t Use Your Fireplace Until You Do This First
There are countless reasons most of us love wood-burning fireplaces. The warmth. The ambience. The romance. The list goes on and on. If your home has a wood-burning fireplace, we're coming to the part of the year where it's tempting to light that first fire of the season and enjoy it. But are you sure it's safe to do so?
Three Celebrity Jeopardy Contestants Whiff On An Easy Michigan Question
Eddie Huang, Iliza Schlesinger and Reggie Watts all failed at basic US geography Sunday night. A Question About The Great Lakes Stumped The Panel. I've always expected more out of stand-up comedians. They seem so smart and quick on stage, but off stage, they don't a lot about their own country.
5 Michigan Counties You Can’t Pronounce or Locate
All of us were supposed to learn Michigan History (and I assume geography) back in the day. LakeVille Community Schools in Otisville (my old stomping grounds) dedicated an entire class in middle school to Michigan History. Admittedly, learning 83 county names & locations didn't hold up in my brain over time, either.
Former WWE Wrestler From Hope, Michigan Has Died At The Age Of 30
A former WWE wrestler from Hope Township, Michigan has unexpectedly died at the age of 30. The WWE had a reality TV series called Tough Enough. It was a professional wrestling training camp where participants competed for a contract with the WWE. Each season two winners were selected. WWE YouTube...
94.9 WMMQ
Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0