Food News: Two Block’s Bagels Locations Rebrand
The Columbus icon Block’s Bagels, Bakery & Deli, which first opened in 1967, is now down to one location at 6115 McNaughten Center. Block’s two other locations, located at 3012 E. Broad St. and inside the historic North Market, have been rebranded Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The change reflects the name of managing partner Jeremy Fox, who acquired licensing for “Block’s Bagels” in 2017. That year he opened the brick-and-mortar location in Bexley followed by the North Market stall in 2020. Fox announced this week that Fox’s Bagel & Deli will feature new menu items and recipes. Fox also owns Heirloom Café, located inside the Wexner Center for the Arts, and Sammy’s NY Bagels, a wholesale/home delivery business that Fox purchased earlier this year.
Restaurant Review: Delights to Explore at East Market’s Koso
There was a time when streetcar trolleys floated down the streets of Columbus, carrying residents from one place to another. That was more than 100 years ago, though. Columbus doesn’t have trolleys any more. That is, perhaps, a sore spot in a growing city that now relies primarily on bus service as the main venue for public transportation. Trolleys are cute; buses are less cute.
Dining Icon Lindey’s Embarks on a Plan to Satisfy Longtime Fans While Courting Newcomers
Between 9 and 9:30 a.m., you can catch Lindey’s servers walking from a parking lot on Livingston Avenue toward the German Village restaurant for their shift, carrying their pressed white dress shirts on hangers. You can set your watch to this daily march along Mohawk Street—a sense of order amid the world’s chaos.
Going Past The Pumpkin – A Guide to the Local Beers of Autumn
Horror movies and haunted houses can step to the side, the scariest thing for some beer drinkers in October is the onslaught of pumpkin-flavored beer. But don’t worry, fall beer is about much more than just pumpkin. There are actually several styles that come around this time of the year. I thought it would be helpful to explain a few types, and highlight some of my favorites from local- and Ohio-based breweries.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Finally Open And It’s Freaking Delicious
Dave’s Hot Chicken is finally open in Columbus. We’ve been patiently awaiting the opening of this East Hollywood-based chicken joint for a while now, and the day has finally come. Dave’s Hot Chicken actually opened last week, but life is busy sometimes so I had the displeasure of waiting in anticipation a little longer than I would have liked.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
The Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Columbus-area location next week
We won’t have to wait long before we’re able to indulge in some truly decadent desserts. That’s because The Peach Cobbler Factory, the fast-growing national chain serving cobbler, banana pudding, cinnamon rolls and more, will open its first Columbus-area eatery next week. According to social media posts...
Hidden Gems: Explore the Ravines Right Under the Streets of Columbus
When you feel the call of the wild, but your wallet sighs as little flies come out, fret not. Just beyond the busy corridors of Columbus lie portals to the woods, if you know where to look. One step and you’re immersed. You’re someone else entirely. You are not a city dwelling commuter. You are one with nature, free from the blessed daily grind, covered by the canopy of oaks and maples, wandering the dirt trails that lead to nowhere.
Mega Weekend: Day of the Dead, Italian Festival, Community Pride Highlight the Weekend
Here’s your weekend run down of fun things to do. There are great art shows and festivals this weekend. Do you want to keep tabs on Fall Foliage? Enjoy your weekend!. Taste of Clintonville returns tonight and will be held at Mozart’s. Enjoy hearing some Buckeye football memories.
Shop Talk: Short North Boutique Pivots from Fantasy to Reality
Nicci Hicks has lived in eight different cities throughout her law career and has envisioned opening a boutique in each of them, but Columbus is where her dream finally came to life. Pivot is a women’s boutique located at 718 N. High St. The shop opened in July and carries...
Theater Review: Short North Stage Opens 2022-23 Season with Dynamic ‘Rent’
Short North Stage kicks the season off with a burst of color and light in director Chari Arespacochaga’s pulse-pounding production of Jonathan Larson’s (with additional material from Billy Aaronson and dramaturg’ed by Lynn Thomson) 1996 Pulitzer-winning Rent. Larson’s La bohème riff transplanted to the early ’90s East...
The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same
The proximity of “Buckeyes” and “America’s Opportunity--for a Few--City” is partly historical accident. Although main campuses of some American state universities originated in their states’ capitals, OSU was sited outside developed Columbus on land stolen from Indigenous Peoples following passage of the segregationist agriculture, manufacturing, and mining-focused Morrill Land Grant Act.
Real Columbus Wedding: Leah and Stephen Boose
Oct. 2, 2021 | Fate wasn’t about to let Leah (Niswander) and Stephen Boose get away from one another. After matching on both Bumble and Hinge in early 2018, “we knew that we had to meet in person,” Leah says. They quickly discovered they had much in common—including a shared birthday—and quickly began their path to happily ever after.
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
Horse At Ohio Outdoor Movie Screening Kicks Child In Wheelchair
The child required medical attention after the incident.
Former Buckeye turned firefighter living a life of service
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For former running back Antonio Pittman, it's not the gridiron fueling his game anymore. He's traded in that sport for a spot with the Columbus Division of Fire. "It's a really, really, great job. I mean that from the bottom of my heart," Pittman said.
Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
Fyda Freightliner opens in West Jefferson
Fyda Freightliner Columbus Inc. hosted a building dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 30 to celebrate their newly relocated full-service heavy commercial truck dealership at 2700 Plain City Georgesville Rd. NE, West Jefferson. In its former location, Fyda Freightliner Columbus occupied five buildings that housed truck sales, parts and service...
I-270 reopens after closing in both directions for repairs
UPDATE: At 9:18 p.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the road was reopened. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 is closing in both directions between 1-670 and I-70 for two hours on Thursday for repairs. Emergency utility repairs are beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting two hours, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The […]
