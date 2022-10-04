ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Michigan Advance

Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.

The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters.  Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Edenville, MI
Michigan Government
thecentersquare.com

Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
CBS Detroit

Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — Crews from several fire departments were battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan's Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse, authorities said.A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products said the fire, which was producing a dense cloud of smoke in Menominee, Michigan, began about 11 p.m. CDT Thursday in a warehouse that contained pulp and waste paper.No injuries were reported in the fire along Michigan's border with Wisconsin. But the blaze was so large crews from five fire departments were called to the scene, the Stephenson Fire Department said in a Facebook post.The...
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers

Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
Axios

How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices

Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
The Detroit Free Press

How Michigan officials remove dead, unqualified voters from rolls

Michigan election officials rely on a list of registered voters to confirm that those showing up at polling locations on Election Day and those returning absentee ballots are eligible to participate in elections. An accurate voter registration list is important, experts say. It helps ensure a smooth election, from determining how many polling locations to set up to making equipment purchasing decisions. ...
beckerspayer.com

Priority Health, Kroger launching co-branded Medicare plans in Michigan

Priority Health and Kroger Health are launching two co-branded Medicare plans in eight Michigan counties for 2023. The two plans are PriorityMedicare + Kroger PPO and PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger HMO. The plans will launch in January in Genesee, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
CBS Detroit

Michigan reports 23,165 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths over the last week

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 12,880 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 143 deaths this week.This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,849,047 and 38,767 deaths as of Oct. 4.Here is how data is being updated:Case and death data will be updated once per week on Tuesdays.Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map has been replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.For the latest numbers, visit here.
