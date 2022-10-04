Read full article on original website
Whitmer, Dixon agree to second televised gubernatorial debate ahead of election
LANSING − The two major candidates for governor of Michigan have scheduled a second televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, broadcasters announced Wednesday. A live one-hour debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, the Republican challenger, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester....
thecentersquare.com
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — Crews from several fire departments were battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan's Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse, authorities said.A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products said the fire, which was producing a dense cloud of smoke in Menominee, Michigan, began about 11 p.m. CDT Thursday in a warehouse that contained pulp and waste paper.No injuries were reported in the fire along Michigan's border with Wisconsin. But the blaze was so large crews from five fire departments were called to the scene, the Stephenson Fire Department said in a Facebook post.The...
Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers
Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices
Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
Bandits are losing interest in robbing banks, as some crimes no longer pay
The number of bank robberies is the lowest it’s been in half a century. Why?
How Michigan officials remove dead, unqualified voters from rolls
Michigan election officials rely on a list of registered voters to confirm that those showing up at polling locations on Election Day and those returning absentee ballots are eligible to participate in elections. An accurate voter registration list is important, experts say. It helps ensure a smooth election, from determining how many polling locations to set up to making equipment purchasing decisions. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Most Michigan voters think Trump broke the law by taking classified documents
DETROIT – A majority of Michigan voters say they think former President Donald Trump broke the law by taking classified documents from the White House, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that most voters believe Trump...
Biden administration awards Michigan $250 million for high-speed internet
The Biden administration on Thursday announced Michigan will receive about $250 million to install cable and other infrastructure needed to provide high-speed broadband internet to rural areas and other parts of the state that lack it. The funding was included in a COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress in 2021...
beckerspayer.com
Priority Health, Kroger launching co-branded Medicare plans in Michigan
Priority Health and Kroger Health are launching two co-branded Medicare plans in eight Michigan counties for 2023. The two plans are PriorityMedicare + Kroger PPO and PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger HMO. The plans will launch in January in Genesee, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
Michigan reports 23,165 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths over the last week
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 12,880 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 143 deaths this week.This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,849,047 and 38,767 deaths as of Oct. 4.Here is how data is being updated:Case and death data will be updated once per week on Tuesdays.Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map has been replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.For the latest numbers, visit here.
