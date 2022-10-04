Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
These endangered turtles just hatched for the first time in North America
After over two decades of patiently waiting, endangered Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles finally bred at the San Diego Zoo. This marks the first time the species has been documented reproducing at a zoo in North America. The San Diego Zoo announced the hatching of 41 tiny turtle softshell babies in...
Idaho8.com
Yayoi Kusama’s yellow pumpkin sculpture is back on Naoshima Island, Japan
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s famous yellow pumpkin sculpture was reinstalled on October 4th on Naoshima island after it was swept into the sea and badly damaged during a typhoon last summer. Local residents, students and officials gathered to celebrate the art island’s trademark sculpture as it was placed back...
Insects don't cope well with rising temperatures — here's what that means for humans
Animals can only endure temperatures within a given range. The upper and lower temperatures of this range are called its critical thermal limits. As these limits are exceeded, an animal must either adjust or migrate to a cooler climate. However, temperatures are rising across the world at a rapid pace....
Comments / 0