Astronomy

Idaho8.com

These endangered turtles just hatched for the first time in North America

After over two decades of patiently waiting, endangered Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles finally bred at the San Diego Zoo. This marks the first time the species has been documented reproducing at a zoo in North America. The San Diego Zoo announced the hatching of 41 tiny turtle softshell babies in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yayoi Kusama’s yellow pumpkin sculpture is back on Naoshima Island, Japan

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s famous yellow pumpkin sculpture was reinstalled on October 4th on Naoshima island after it was swept into the sea and badly damaged during a typhoon last summer. Local residents, students and officials gathered to celebrate the art island’s trademark sculpture as it was placed back...
TRAVEL

