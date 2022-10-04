Read full article on original website
Review: Neil Young Live in Absolute Abundance
Neil Young/I’m Happy That Y’all Came Down/Shakey Records/Reprise. Neil Young/Citizen Kane Jr. Blues/Shakey Records/Reprise. Neil Young & Promise of the Real/Noise & Flowers/Shakey Records/Reprise. Four out of Five Stars. As Neil Young clears out his archives, avid followers are forced to reach between the cushions of their coaches,...
