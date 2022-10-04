Read full article on original website
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Maize n Brew
Survey Results: Majority of fans think Michigan will win, cover against Indiana
Earlier this week, we asked Michigan Wolverines fans a few questions coming out of the Iowa game and heading to Bloomington to take on Indiana. The results are in! The Wolverine who impressed fans the most in the Iowa game was junior running back Blake Corum, who garnered 43% of the vote. Mike Morris (29%), J.J. McCarthy (16%) and Eyabi Okie (12%) also received votes.
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s jersey combo revealed for Indiana game
Look good, feel good. Feel good, play good. When Michigan squares off against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon, they’ll be wearing a jersey combo that is turning into a fan favorite. Michigan will be wearing maize pants with a white jersey along with white accessories and socks. Michigan’s...
Maize n Brew
Keys to Victory: Indiana
So far, so good for the Michigan Wolverines this season, as the team is 5-0 and has been ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll for five straight weeks. The Wolverines will look to earn a road victory in Bloomington today against Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers. Here’s what they need to do to improve to 6-0.
Maize n Brew
Staff Predictions: Michigan at Indiana
We are just one day away from Michigan’s second straight road contest, this one in Bloomington against the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana is a team Michigan has dominated in recent years, but the Hoosiers always play the Wolverines as hard as they can. Is this a trap game with Penn State on the horizon? The Maize n Brew staff answers that question and more in this week’s roundtable.
Maize n Brew
Michigan at Indiana: TV schedule, game time, streaming, and more for Week 6
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines remain undefeated and head back on the road this weekend to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Under Harbaugh’s leadership, Michigan has lost just once in Bloomington (2020 season) and that was the first time Michigan has lost to Indiana overall since the 1987 season.
Maize n Brew
Three Michigan players to watch against Indiana
The Michigan Wolverines get their second game in a row on the road this weekend against Indiana, who is struggling coming off a loss at Nebraska. Michigan is a large favorite against the Hoosiers but this is a team fighting for bowl eligibility, and you can always expect some chaos when playing Indiana.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey opens season tonight against Lindenwood
The No. 6 ranked Michigan Wolverines are scheduled to officially begin the 2022 season this Friday and Saturday against the Lindenwood Lions. The Lions are currently 0-2 on the season after being swept last weekend by No. 2 ranked Minnesota. It’s hard to imagine a more difficult start to Lindenwood’s...
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups: Michigan at Indiana
The Michigan Wolverines (5-0) secured a win over Iowa last weekend in what was their first road contest of the season. This week, Michigan hits the road again, this time to take on Big Ten East foe Indiana (3-2) this Saturday (noon, FOX). Here are the three key matchups to...
MLive.com
Michigan, Michigan State represented on All-Big Ten preseason basketball team
Michigan and Michigan State are represented on the All-Big Ten preseason men’s basketball team. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson was a unanimous selection by a select media panel, while Michigan State’s Malik Hall was also part of the 11-man squad. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis was the conference’s preseason Player of...
Maize n Brew
Getting to know Indiana with beat writer Dustin Dopirak
No. 4 Michigan (5-0) will be facing 3-2 Indiana on Saturday, a team that won their first three games but have lost their last two versus Cincinnati and Nebraska. Indiana has a fast-tempo offense now with an infusion of players who have transferred into the program that have bolstered their passing game and running game. Defensively, IU has successfully got after the quarterback, but rank low in other areas.
Maize n Brew
Mike Hart talks returning to Bloomington, Donovan Edwards’ impact
For many, the Michigan Wolverines’ upcoming game against Indiana has little inherent meaning beyond a possible “trap game.”. For running backs coach Mike Hart, the game carries a different significance entirely — it’ll be his first trip to Bloomington since departing for Michigan last year. “I...
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
There’s a Secret Jail Hidden at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor
Normally, you would think if someone is misbehaving at a live event like a concert, football game, etc. that security would just escort them out. However, when watching the University of Michigan Wolverines play at home, it turns out "The Big House" actually has, well a "big house" on site.
Michigan State basketball’s 2024 class could be just as special as 2023
When Tom Izzo was piecing together his 2023 Michigan State basketball recruiting class, he wanted guys who fit his system but he also wanted to construct a group that could lead him to that elusive second national title. And he did just that. Four-star point guard Jeremy Fears kicked the...
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: League titles clinched tonight across Mid-Michigan
Get ready to bundle up, because the fall weather has arrived for Week 7 of high school football.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Whitmer, Dixon agree to second televised gubernatorial debate ahead of election
LANSING − The two major candidates for governor of Michigan have scheduled a second televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, broadcasters announced Wednesday. A live one-hour debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, the Republican challenger, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester....
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
