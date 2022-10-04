ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Survey Results: Majority of fans think Michigan will win, cover against Indiana

Earlier this week, we asked Michigan Wolverines fans a few questions coming out of the Iowa game and heading to Bloomington to take on Indiana. The results are in! The Wolverine who impressed fans the most in the Iowa game was junior running back Blake Corum, who garnered 43% of the vote. Mike Morris (29%), J.J. McCarthy (16%) and Eyabi Okie (12%) also received votes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan’s jersey combo revealed for Indiana game

Look good, feel good. Feel good, play good. When Michigan squares off against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon, they’ll be wearing a jersey combo that is turning into a fan favorite. Michigan will be wearing maize pants with a white jersey along with white accessories and socks. Michigan’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Keys to Victory: Indiana

So far, so good for the Michigan Wolverines this season, as the team is 5-0 and has been ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll for five straight weeks. The Wolverines will look to earn a road victory in Bloomington today against Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers. Here’s what they need to do to improve to 6-0.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Maize n Brew

Staff Predictions: Michigan at Indiana

We are just one day away from Michigan’s second straight road contest, this one in Bloomington against the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana is a team Michigan has dominated in recent years, but the Hoosiers always play the Wolverines as hard as they can. Is this a trap game with Penn State on the horizon? The Maize n Brew staff answers that question and more in this week’s roundtable.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Maize n Brew

Three Michigan players to watch against Indiana

The Michigan Wolverines get their second game in a row on the road this weekend against Indiana, who is struggling coming off a loss at Nebraska. Michigan is a large favorite against the Hoosiers but this is a team fighting for bowl eligibility, and you can always expect some chaos when playing Indiana.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan hockey opens season tonight against Lindenwood

The No. 6 ranked Michigan Wolverines are scheduled to officially begin the 2022 season this Friday and Saturday against the Lindenwood Lions. The Lions are currently 0-2 on the season after being swept last weekend by No. 2 ranked Minnesota. It’s hard to imagine a more difficult start to Lindenwood’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three key matchups: Michigan at Indiana

The Michigan Wolverines (5-0) secured a win over Iowa last weekend in what was their first road contest of the season. This week, Michigan hits the road again, this time to take on Big Ten East foe Indiana (3-2) this Saturday (noon, FOX). Here are the three key matchups to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Getting to know Indiana with beat writer Dustin Dopirak

No. 4 Michigan (5-0) will be facing 3-2 Indiana on Saturday, a team that won their first three games but have lost their last two versus Cincinnati and Nebraska. Indiana has a fast-tempo offense now with an infusion of players who have transferred into the program that have bolstered their passing game and running game. Defensively, IU has successfully got after the quarterback, but rank low in other areas.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Mike Hart talks returning to Bloomington, Donovan Edwards’ impact

For many, the Michigan Wolverines’ upcoming game against Indiana has little inherent meaning beyond a possible “trap game.”. For running backs coach Mike Hart, the game carries a different significance entirely — it’ll be his first trip to Bloomington since departing for Michigan last year. “I...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities

Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
MICHIGAN STATE
