Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers

If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
Dallas Cowboys 4 keys to victory over the Rams in Week 5

Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys will face off against a wounded Los Angeles Rams team with an offensive line starting deep depth players at right guard, center and left guard. No Rams offensive lineman has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season. Matthew Stafford is running for his life behind an offensive line littered with injuries.
