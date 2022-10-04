Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Gladie – “Nothing”
After releasing a wealth of EPs, demos, and one-off singles in the interim, Augusta Koch’s Philly-based indie band Gladie are ready to roll out their follow-up to 2020 debut Safe Sins. It’s called Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out, and it’s coming next month. Lead single “Nothing” is a hard-charging rager of a song, hooky as hell and brimming with energy.
Stereogum
Smidley – “Another Devil” (Feat. Shinra Knives)
Back in 2017, Foxing leader Conor Murphy released his debut album under the name Smidley, which offered up a brighter, poppier take on his main band’s often maudlin music. Since then, Foxing has moved further toward pop-rock with last year’s Draw Down The Moon. Now Murphy is back with a new Smidley album, his first in the five years since the debut — it’s called Here Comes The Devil, and it’ll be out digitally on November 11. Today, he’s shared the psych-y lead single “Another Devil,” which features St. Louis musician Shinra Knives. Watch a video for it below.
Stereogum
Guided By Voices – “Instinct Dwelling”
Guided By Voices have another new album on the way, surprise surprise, and they’re announcing it before their next release is even out. Scalping The Guru, an archival compilation bringing together some older rarities into a cohesive whole, is being released on October 28. The next proper GBV album is called La La Land, and it’ll be out on January 20.
Stereogum
Premature Evaluation: Alvvays Blue Rev
It took a bit for Alvvays to win me over. I had been charmed by their debut album’s big singles, the immensely catchy “Archie, Marry Me” and sleeper hit “Party Police,” but I think I was still a little too burnt-out on the vibes-first songs of the early 2010s to really give them proper notice. It wasn’t until the months leading up to the release of their sophomore album Antisocialites in 2017 that they finally clicked. It’s not only that their songwriting grew sharper between those two albums, though that’s certainly part of it. Some magic was revealed to me in those Alvvays songs, and the ones that came before, and I’ve since come to regard the Canadian indie-pop band as low-key geniuses.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum
This Night Turns 20
David Bowie had his Berlin trilogy. Neil Young had his crazy Geffen eighties. In 2002, Dan Bejar was in his Spain period, hiding out from the pressures of his other band, the New Pornographers, whose 2000 debut Mass Romantic had garnered international acclaim. Up until that point, Bejar had released contemplative, if verbose, folk-rock as Destroyer. But with indie rock royalties in tow, Bejar felt comfortable absconding to the Iberian Peninsula, stretching out a bit and, in his words, “just doing whatever the fuck I wanted.” He was “following [his] muse,” he later told Spin, and apparently, his muse led him to a sprawling, 70-minute album about a disenchanted evening.
Stereogum
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast, & The Linda Lindas Cover Kim Wilde’s “Kids In America”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs played the Hollywood Bowl last night in support of their new album Cool It Down. They kicked off their encore by inviting openers Japanese Breakfast and the Linda Lindas onstage for a run through Kim Wilde’s new wave classic “Kids In America.” They also began the show with Mike Hadreas aka Perfume Genius in tow to sing his parts on Cool It Down single “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World.” Watch overhead footage of both songs below.
Stereogum
Special Interest – “Foul”
New Orleans post-punks Special Interest will release their second album Endure next month. It features the already released “(Herman’s) House” and “Midnight Legend” featuring Mykki Blanco. Now, Special Interest have another brand-new track — it’s succinctly titled “Foul” and it goes about as hard as you’ve come to expect.
Stereogum
Palette Knife – “Jelly Boi” & “Damn Son, Dim Sum”
The Columbus emo band Palette Knife have announced their sophomore LP, and the first couple singles are sounding strong. New Game+ is loosely based around the tropes of 16-bit video games, with interludes like “Death Screen” and “Pause Screen” sprinkled throughout the tracklist. In substance, though, the album seems to hone in on that timeless emo topic of a young man trying to break free of his own neuroses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Ted Leo Releases Surprise New For Coit And Killie EP
Today is Bandcamp Friday, that blessed holiday when the online music store forfeits its percentage of sales and when lots and lots of indie musicians release new music directly to the public. One of those musicians is the DIY lifer Ted Leo, who mostly only drops new music on Bandcamp Fridays these days. Six months ago, Leo released his surprise EP The Old 200. Today, Leo’s got another one for us.
Stereogum
Pom Pom Squad – “River”
While in Austin for SXSW this past spring, Pom Pom Squad’s Mia Berrin linked up with Song Confessional, a project that collects anonymous confessions from people and partners with musicians to turn those details of someone else’s life into songs. Those songs are recorded in a mobile recording studio by producers Walker Lukens and Jim Eno, and the whole process is also turned into a podcast. Berrin’s episode of that podcast will come out next week, but today we get to hear the result of the collaboration, a track called “River” that was inspired by a story about a man whose marriage ended after his father died.
Stereogum
Stream Boston Hardcore Band Firewalker’s Fearsome Demo 2022
Anytime a hardcore band goes a few years without touring or releasing anything, I generally assume that the band quietly broke up. Anytime one of those bands suddenly rumbles back to life, it’s a great little surprise. That’s what’s just happened with Firewalker, a Boston band that plays a feverish, elemental version of hardcore punk. Before yesterday, Firewalker hadn’t released anything since the short, brutal 2019 EP The Roll Call. Today, though, they’re back with two new songs and a cover.
Stereogum
Big Bliss – “Sleep Paralysis”
Like many bands, the Brooklyn post-punk combo Big Bliss — led by brothers Tim and Cory Race — had their album delayed by COVID. The plan was to start recording Vital Return, the follow-up to their 2018 debut At Middle Distance, way back in April 2020. Ultimately they didn’t track the new songs until this year, but it sounds like the wait was worth it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
Fleshwater – “Kiss The Ladder”
A couple of years ago, two members of the discordant and math-damaged hardcore titans Vein, singer Anthony DiDio and drummer Matt Wood, got together to start a different band with a very different sound. On their 2020 demo, the Vein side project Fleshwater embraced the sounds of heavy, emotive ’90s bands like Deftones and Hum, and they turned out to be extremely good at that kind of stormy post-hardcore. That demo became an object of culty fascination, and people have been waiting for new music from Fleshwater ever since. Today, we’re getting it.
Stereogum
Bicep – “Water” (Feat. Clara La San)
Bicep have released “Water,” their first brand-new song since they put out their debut album Isles back in 2020. Since then, they’ve offered up some additional deluxe edition tracks and various reworks, and “Water” isn’t entirely new, either, at least not to anyone who has seen the UK production duo’s live show. It features vocals from frequent collaborator Clara La San, and it’s being showcased alongside “Waterfall,” an earlier instrumental version of the track.
Stereogum
Watch Kurt Vile Join Pavement For “Zurich Is Stained” In Philadelphia
The Pavement reunion tour rolls on. After four nights in New York City last week — a stopover that included a whole museum pop-up — the band picked things back up again in Philadelphia on Wednesday night with a performance at the Met. Philly denizen Kurt Vile came out during their set to sing along with them on Slanted And Enchanted track “Zurich Is Stained.” Check out video below.
Stereogum
Hear A Previously Unreleased Demo From Sigur Rós’ 20th Anniversary ( ) Reissue
Later this month, Sigur Rós’ officially-untitled third album, known to most of us as ( ), will celebrate its 20th anniversary. That album, an absurdly pretty 71-minute collection of untitled tracks, was a lot of people’s introduction to Sigur Rós, and it remains the favorite of many fans. On the day of the album’s anniversary, Sigur Rós will release a remastered reissue of ( ), and it’ll include a few unreleased demos. Today, they’ve shared one of them.
Stereogum
In A Daydream – “I Was A Victim Of A Series Of Accidents”
Late last year, the Detroit band In A Daydream released their ambitious debut album, This Side Of Purgatory. Today, the crew are back with their first new single since then, “I Was A Victim Of A Series Of Accidents,” which takes some big swings in four minutes, moving from theatrical to scraggly to a Dead Poet’s Society audio sample to a clean, crisp hook that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Fall Out Boy album. “I had myself convinced it was no coincidence,” the group’s Bryan Porter sings in a particularly wry section. “When I’d keep seeing ‘222’/ ‘Looks like he’s losing it! Or is he… a genius!?’/ Well, what if both were true?” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Circuit des Yeux & Claire Rousay – “Sculpting The Exodus (Rework)”
Just a couple of weeks after releasing the surprise album wouldn’t have to hurt, ambient musician Claire Rousay has announced another EP, Sunset Poem. It’s a collaborative project with Circuit des Yeux (Haley Fohr); the two artists rework three songs from Circuit des Yeux’s -io, which came out last fall. The full EP will be out October 20, and for now, Rousay and Circuit des Yeux are sharing the track “Sculpting The Exodus.”
Stereogum
Tindersticks – “Stars At Noon”
Tindersticks is set to score the upcoming A24 adaptation of Denis Johnson’s book Stars At Noon, a romantic thriller starring Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Danny Ramirez, Benny Safdie, and John C. Reilly and directed by Claire Denis. In tandem with the movie’s release, the Stars At Noon soundtrack will be out October 14 via City Slang. Today, Tindersticks are sharing the title track, which also has a video featuring some of the film’s stars.
Stereogum
Watch Phoenix Play A Slick, Dancey “Alpha Zulu” On Kimmel
Next month, the suave and elegant French gentlemen of Phoenix will release their new album Alpha Zulu, and they’ve been doing the promotional rounds in recent weeks. Last month, Phoenix got together with their special guest, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, to perform the single “Tonight” on, appropriately enough, The Tonight Show. Last night, Phoenix were on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and they busted out the new LP’s pulsating title track.
Comments / 0