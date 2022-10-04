Read full article on original website
mysoutex.com
Betty Hencerling
Betty Hencerling, 82, of Goliad, passed from this earth on October 1, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation and service, Saturday, October 8 at Grace Funeral Home, 214 Market Street. Goliad, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Juanita “Janie” Lira Gomez
ODEM - With sad hearts we announce the passing of Juanita “Janie” Lira Gomez, She went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. She was 75 years old. Nene, Mom, Grammy was a lifelong resident of Odem, TX and wore Odem Owl...
Cuero rolls past Trojans 83-28
The Cuero Gobblers rolled up 744 yards of offense and finished with 34 fourth-quarter points in an 82-38 non-district victory over the Beeville Trojans in Cuero on Sept. 23. The contest was close at halftime with the Gobblers holding a 28-21 lead. But Cuero outscored the Trojans 54-7 in the second half.
Beeville Education Foundation Hosts Kick Off Event to Support Beeville ISD Teachers
Everyone can think of someone who made a difference in their lives. More often than not, the name of a teacher comes to mind. The Beeville Education Foundation knows the value of teachers. The charitable organization was created specifically to provide funds, services, and property to supplement the teaching and service functions of the Beeville Independent School District. On Sept. 22, the organization held its kick off event to raise funds to support another round of Grants to Educators and future foundation endeavors.
Bobcats blanked by Three Rivers 57-0
The Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats fell 57-0 to the Three Rivers Bulldogs in the District 15-2A, Division I opener for both teams on Sept. 23 in Three Rivers. Marcus Gabriel rushed for 105 yards on 31 carries for the Bobcats, who saw their season record fall to 1-4. Denham Cheek had eight...
S-T rolls past Yorktown in 28-2A volleyball
Jenna Vasquez had 11 kills and Mailey Hardin tallied 25 assists to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Ladycats to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-23 District 28-2A victory over the Yorktown Kitty Kats on Sept. 20. Brandi Cash and Neddia Gonzales each had six kills, and Hardin added five. Kaitlyn Salinas and Maggy Moreman...
