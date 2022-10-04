Everyone can think of someone who made a difference in their lives. More often than not, the name of a teacher comes to mind. The Beeville Education Foundation knows the value of teachers. The charitable organization was created specifically to provide funds, services, and property to supplement the teaching and service functions of the Beeville Independent School District. On Sept. 22, the organization held its kick off event to raise funds to support another round of Grants to Educators and future foundation endeavors.

BEEVILLE, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO