‘Scooby-Doo!’s Velma Confirmed As LGBTQ In New Halloween-Themed HBO Max Movie

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
The long-circulating rumor is true: HBO Max’s new movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! acknowledges that the franchise’s Velma is LGBTQ.

In a scene from the toon pic, the brainy, bespectacled Mystery Inc. character is visibly smitten with a female foil.

“I always thought it was a strange coincidence that all our cases seem to involve some supernatural creature,” Daphne (voiced by Grey Griffin), says. To which Velma (Kate Micucci) replies, “But it wasn’t a coincidence — these costumes were created by one person.”

Enter Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco), the head of the notorious costume crime syndicate behind the creepy costumes. As Coco tosses her long white hair, Velma mentally surveys the scene and notes: “Incredible glasses!” “Amazing turtleneck!” “Obviously brilliant!” “Loves animals!”

Cut to shot of Velma’s glasses fogging up and her blushing.

The official trailers for the movie don’t include the scene, but Twitter has been all over it as the film hits the on-demand rental/sale market today ahead of its October 16 debut on HBO Max and DVD release two days after that. Here is the first telltale scene:

The gang later teams up with Coco Diablo, and when she puts her hand on Velma’s shoulder, well, this happens:

Fans have circulated theories about Velma for decades, even generations. The character and the franchise debuted in 1969 with the Hanna-Barbera animated series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! and has returned in various film and TV incarnations since.

Now the question is: When will an official Scooby-Doo! pic show Shaggy hitting a joint?

Comments / 12

Kathryn Victoria Miller
3d ago

Welp, add Velma to the list of characters that were needlessly swapped to add *diversity* to an established franchise.

Ricardo Villanueva
3d ago

so sad what the kids have to go threw these days ! the are trying to snatch up there innocents and polute there minds with this 💩

