Lee County, FL

Road to recovery: Temporary bridge restores lifeline to Florida's Pine Island cut off by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian destroyed a vital bridge to Pine Island when the Category 4 storm roared ashore last week, bringing with it a deadly storm surge, torrential rain and powerful winds. In true "Florida Strong" fashion, crews got to work and quickly completed a temporary bridge to the island that will provide a much-needed lifeline to residents that have been stranded since the historic storm made landfall.
