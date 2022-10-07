Read full article on original website
Lee County School District teams up with Miami Dolphins to distribute supplies in the wake of Hurricane Ian
North Fort Myers High School, like many other schools in Southwest Florida, has been unable to reopen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm at the end of September, but that doesn't mean the campus isn't active.
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning.
Rain, thunderstorms expected over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands of people who lost power and crews working on recovery and search and rescue operations across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers nearly two weeks ago, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain and thunderstorms to return to the region this week.
'It was in his blood': Beloved coach inspires family to survive after Hurricane Ian took everything
Faith, family, Fogarty and football. It’s the four things that Hurricane Ian could not destroy for a retired Florida preschool teacher.
Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida Panhandle 4 years ago
Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle four years ago, becoming one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S.
'If you don't laugh, you'll cry': Florida man struggles after restaurant gutted by Hurricane Ian
Kyle Sherman's life changed forever when Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, but he vows to reopen the restaurant that was his livelihood before the storm destroyed it.
Deadly red tide feared to return following Hurricane Ian
Many Floridians remember the mounds of dead fish lining beaches and signs warning beachgoers to keep out of the water thanks to a two-year-long red tide outbreak after Hurricane Irma. Now, one environmental engineer fears a repeat after Hurricane Ian.
Hold on to your hats: Giant dust devil sweeps across Arkansas farm
Vanishing just as quickly as it appeared, an agricultural consultant recorded a dust devil towering above an Arkansas farm as it kicked up debris.
When will power be turned back on? Full restoration from Hurricane Ian could take months
Utility companies in Florida are working around the clock to restore power, but officials warn the task may take weeks to even months to complete in the hardest-hit areas.
Fort Myers church becomes symbol of hope for those suffering from Hurricane Ian
A Fort Myers church has become a symbol of hope for many impacted by a cataclysmic storm that ripped through the coastal communities of Southwest Florida.
Marco Island landmark Dome Home destroyed by Hurricane Ian
It was the Dome Home of legend and lore on an island that is the gateway to the 10,000 Islands. "They were a bucket list item," remarked a tourist on the Facebook site "RIP Dome Home Cape Romano Marco Island." The famous domes succumbed to the sea during Hurricane Ian.
Fort Myers Beach reopens to residents, business owners nearly 2 weeks after Hurricane Ian
Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, the town of Fort Myers Beach is now allowing residents and business owners to return to the area to begin the next steps of the recovery process.
'We're alive': Woman rescues elderly parents from flooded home during Hurricane Ian
Floridians sift through the flood-soaked rubble of their homes after Ian barreled through the Sunshine State nearly two weeks ago.
Road to recovery: Temporary bridge restores lifeline to Florida's Pine Island cut off by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian destroyed a vital bridge to Pine Island when the Category 4 storm roared ashore last week, bringing with it a deadly storm surge, torrential rain and powerful winds. In true "Florida Strong" fashion, crews got to work and quickly completed a temporary bridge to the island that will provide a much-needed lifeline to residents that have been stranded since the historic storm made landfall.
Southeast enters peak king tide flood season
Higher tides can lead to ‘sunny day’ flooding of roadways and low-lying areas.
Watch: Pixy the pig among animals plucked from Hurricane Ian's floodwaters in Florida
Teams have been scouring Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed into the region last week, looking for people who survived the storm. There is one team, though, that has been searching for animals trapped in the aftermath.
Hurricane Ian death toll surpasses 100 as search and recovery operations continue
The death toll from Hurricane Ian is climbing as additional fatalities have been reported in Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Cuba, bringing the total to at least 101 people.
Sister fights Hurricane Ian's rising floodwaters to save disabled brothers
All Darcy Bishop can think of while she tries to salvage decades of waterlogged memories destroyed after Hurricane Ian sent nearly 7 feet of storm surge through her front door is Santa Claus.
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
Hurricane Ian by the numbers: The scope of the catastrophic damage
Hurricane Ian is sure to go down as one of the most impactful storms in U.S. history, after battering Southwest Florida last week.
