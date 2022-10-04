It's surprisingly easy to fill up your PC's SSD or hard drive, and if you don't want to rely on external devices, cloud storage is a convenient solution. Cloud storage allows you to access your files on any device, which really does make it more desirable than local storage for some people. That said, cloud storage can be pricey, especially if you go through the biggest names like Google or Microsoft. If you want to ditch the subscription plan storage options, you can get 10TB of Prism Drive cloud storage right now for only $70. That's a tremendous bargain, but it will only be available through October 12.

COMPUTERS ・ 20 HOURS AGO