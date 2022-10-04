Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals: Best Early Discounts Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch is home to some of the best exclusive games on the market, with a bunch of Zelda, Mario, and Kirby games only playable on the handheld console. They don’t often go on sale, but as we inch our way closer to Amazon’s Prime Day of 2022, retailers are slashing prices on some big titles. We expect to see even more deals during Prime Day, which runs October 11-12.
Gamespot
Target Deal Days: The Biggest Savings On Games, Accessories, Monitors, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Prime Day kicks off next week, but Target has beaten Amazon to the punch by running its Deals Day event from now until October 8. Dozens of great video games, accessories, computer monitors, and other great products are on sale--including some great Switch exclusives and the best Xbox Series S deal we've seen.
Gamespot
Grab An Xbox Wireless Controller For Only $39
Xbox controllers are notoriously expensive, costing $60 or more depending on which design you’re considering. That’s not the case today, however, as multiple models are on sale for big discounts ahead of Prime Day 2022. The best deal is on the Robot White model, which is down to just $39. This is the lowest price we've seen in a long time, so you'll to purchase quickly before they sell out.
Gamespot
You Can Finally Buy A Steam Deck With No Wait
Good news, Valve fans: You no longer have to wait in line for a reservation to buy a Steam Deck. Instead, you can buy it on demand--you know, the way you purchase everything else in your life. (Well, except that PS5.) Valve has also unveiled the device's promised docking station, which costs $89 and ships in 1-2 weeks.
Gamespot
Lifetime Access To 10TB Of Cloud Storage For $70
It's surprisingly easy to fill up your PC's SSD or hard drive, and if you don't want to rely on external devices, cloud storage is a convenient solution. Cloud storage allows you to access your files on any device, which really does make it more desirable than local storage for some people. That said, cloud storage can be pricey, especially if you go through the biggest names like Google or Microsoft. If you want to ditch the subscription plan storage options, you can get 10TB of Prism Drive cloud storage right now for only $70. That's a tremendous bargain, but it will only be available through October 12.
Gamespot
Official Steam Deck Docks Are Finally Shipping Out
Steam Deck dock orders have gone live, giving owners of Valve's handheld gaming PC an option to not only refuel their device battery but also continue their game on a TV or a PC monitor. Like the Nintendo Switch, the dock can be connected to a display and has multiple ports. Once your order is in, expect to wait around one-two weeks to get your Steam Deck dock.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Goes Gold, As Sony Confirms 8 Other Studios Contributed
God of War Ragnarok has gone gold, developer Santa Monica Studio has announced. This means that work on the game has wrapped up and discs are being sent to manufacturing for mass production. Cory Barlog, a producer on the title and the director on its predecessor, said on Twitter, "Congratulations...
Gamespot
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gets Rare, Huge Discount
Though Nintendo Switch exclusives tend to receive more discounts than first-party games on older Nintendo hardware, there are still about a handful of titles that very rarely get price cuts that could be considered a good deal. One such game is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the wildly popular brawler that released way back in 2018. Right now, however, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is discounted to $40 at Super Saver with promo code SBSPMR10.
Gamespot
Microsoft Looking Into Allowing Users To Disable Xbox's Quick Resume Feature
A future Xbox update may allow people to disable Quick Resume, a feature that can run into issues in certain games. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer told a fan on Twitter that the ability to disable Quick Resume "makes sense," and it's something he may ask his teams to look into.
Gamespot
Fall Guys - Star Trek Cinematic Trailer - Nintendo Switch
Watch the official Fall Guys x Star Trek cinematic trailer and explore the final frontier – the Fall Guys store – which now gets space-faring icons from Star Trek! Available October 6-10, 2022.
Gamespot
GTA Online Halloween Update Adds New Kill-Or-Be-Killed Mode, Free Spooky Mask, And More
Just like Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online is celebrating Halloween with a month-long event that brings a new mode, a free cosmetic item, various discounts, and more. GTA Online's new mode is called Judgement Day. It pits a team of motorcyclists against other people on foot in what Rockstar describes as a "kill-or-be-killed, hide-and-seek scenario." The players being hunted are trying to survive until dawn while the hunters are trying to find them and wipe them out.
Gamespot
Save Thousands On Flights With This Lifetime Subscription To Dollar Flight Club
Flying is usually the quickest way to get anywhere, but that form of transportation often comes with a hefty price-tag. The good news is that you can save big on flights thanks to the folks over at Dollar Flight Club, and through October 12, that subscription service is available for an ultra-low price. A Premium Plus lifetime subscription technically retaile for $1,690, but right now, you can grab that membership for just $70.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Queue Times and Server Issues, Explained | GameSpot News
We break down Overwatch 2’s problematic launch, the next, next Call of Duty leaks, as does the imminent release of yet another Need for Speed game. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Overwatch 2 servers are now live, but players have been having a very hard time accessing...
Gamespot
Skyrim Cannot Be Stopped: It's Now Available In Yet Another Place, The Epic Games Store
It's become something of a meme that Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available on every platform and in every place under the sun already, but in fact, the game continues to grow its footprint. Bethesda's immeasurably popular role-playing game's Anniversary Edition launched today, October 6, on the Epic...
Gamespot
October's Platinum Collection Steam Game Bundle Is Awesome
Fanatical’s Platinum Collection bundle for October is now available, offering up to seven PC games for $20. Like Fanatical’s other build-it-yourself bundle, customers select from 18 games to create their own custom bundle of seven games. You can also opt for a three-game package for $10 or five games for $15, but the $20 tier offers the best savings. All purchases also come with a coupon for 5% off a future purchase at Fanatical.
Gamespot
Logitech Announces New $1000 Gaming Chair With Herman Miller
Logitech has announced a new high-end gaming chair made in partnership with Herman Miller. The new chair is called Vantum, and Logitech says it's the company's first "performance" chair designed specifically for gamers. "Driven by extensive research, design expertise, and a unique understanding of gaming performance, we’ve developed a seat...
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042's The Liquidators Event Arrives October 11 With New Mode And Free Login Rewards
Battlefield 2042's first live-service event, The Liquidators, has been announced and it's launching soon. The limited-time event runs October 11-25, bringing a new mode, cosmetics, and more. The Liquidators event has some narrative elements, too. You'll play as a Liquidator, a member of a "vicious hit squad," taking on Dark...
Gamespot
Shopping Clutter 17: Detective Agency
We have no news or videos for Shopping Clutter 17: Detective Agency. Sorry!
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#473) - October 5, 2022
It might be the middle of week, but there's still no slowing down this Wordle train. We've returned to offer more help to people in need when it comes to getting the Wordle correct. This time, we're helping out with the answer on October 5. This particular Wordle answer isn't too difficult of a word to guess, but it's certainly not a word most players hear in everyday life. If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints.
Gamespot
2025's Call Of Duty Is Reportedly A Sequel To Advanced Warfare
Sledgehammer Games is currently working on a follow-up to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare slated for 2025, a new report suggests. Reliable Call of Duty leaker Ralph Valve says that the studio is hoping to abandon the World War II setting of their recent work and return to the sci-fi setting that they left back in the mid-2010's.
