Nevada State

Fox5 KVVU

Ethel M announces dates for holiday cactus garden

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 29th year, Ethel M Chocolates has announced it will once again host its beloved holiday cactus garden. According to its website, the holiday cactus garden will run from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022. Ethel M says the attraction will be open nightly...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
news3lv.com

Las Vegas kicks off 2022 PRIDE Parade weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas locals are getting ready for this weekend's pride parade and festival. The three-day spectacular is packed with entertainment including five stages of live music and a wedding ceremony. The parade kicks off tonight at 7 p.m at the intersection of 4th Street &...
news3lv.com

Limited dog adoptions resume in new update from The Animal Foundation

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Dog adoptions have limitedly resumed at the animal foundation, following a temporary hold on all dog adoptions announced earlier this week. The pause came after the nonprofit became aware that a dog became sick with a respiratory illness that later infected other dogs across the shelter.
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police foundation now selling 2023 K-9 calendars

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You can now show your support for the beloved four-legged heroes of Southern Nevada. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation says 2023 calendars featuring the department's K-9s are now available. For the first time, the calendar features handlers along with their furry partners in...
news3lv.com

Sisolak hosts roundtable discussion on domestic violence in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday hosted a roundtable discussion on work to prevent domestic violence and help available for victims and survivors around the state. The roundtable was held in Las Vegas with the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, with representatives...
nevadabusiness.com

Breakthrough Infusion Therapy from Las Vegas-Based RESET IV

NAD+ IV BREAKTHROUGH IS IN-DEMAND ACROSS THE U.S. WITH RESET IV. NAD+ has quickly become one of the most requested IV infusion therapies for RESET IV’s wellness-conscious clients across America. NAD is short for a scientific name with a powerful punch. RESET IV medical experts know it as Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide. NAD+ is found in every cell in our body, and it’s involved in hundreds of metabolic processes.[1] Like so many other chemical elements, we lose NAD as we age. The good news? Research on Alzheimer’s patients indicates NAD therapy can help protect patients’ mental clarity, muscular function, and overall health.[2] Recommended treatment includes initial daily intravenous therapy over four days to two weeks depending on the goal of each patient, and their condition. Maintenance therapy may also be recommended.[3]
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — One of the victims of Thursday’s deadly stabbings in Las Vegas was Spokane native Maris Jordan. Jordan, whose maiden name was DiGiovanni, was one of two people killed. Six others were injured; three of those people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police.
news3lv.com

Report: Las Vegas ranked 4th best city for golfers

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The golf scene in Las Vegas is on par with that of the rest of the country, according to a new study. Las Vegas ranks 4th best city for golfers compared to 200 of the biggest cities in the US in a new report released by LawnStarter.
Fox5 KVVU

NV Energy raising rates starting in October

‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
news3lv.com

Durango celebrates topping off hotel tower for new casino-resort in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction crews celebrated topping off the hotel for the Durango casino-resort project in the southwest Las Vegas valley Friday morning. The final beam was lifted for the 15-story, 318-foot-tall tower as leaders from Station Casinos and other dignitaries marked the accomplishment. Located at the corner...
