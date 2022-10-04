Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Ethel M announces dates for holiday cactus garden
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 29th year, Ethel M Chocolates has announced it will once again host its beloved holiday cactus garden. According to its website, the holiday cactus garden will run from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022. Ethel M says the attraction will be open nightly...
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
news3lv.com
Registration now open for Nevada SPCA's 2nd annual 'Neon Dog Walk' fundraiser
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fun and interactive fundraiser to help shelter pets is now open for registration for its second annual event. The Nevada SPCA’s 2nd Annual Neon Dog Walk will take place Saturday, October 22, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m at Sunset Park. Participants and...
Animal Foundation: 7 dogs test positive for respiratory illness, 30 dogs being tested
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation (TAF) has now reported that seven dogs have tested positive for the highly contagious Canine Pneumovirus. The shelter is currently testing 30 dogs at the shelter showing signs of an upper respiratory illness. TAF said once the dogs are treated and cured they will be able to reopen […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas kicks off 2022 PRIDE Parade weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas locals are getting ready for this weekend's pride parade and festival. The three-day spectacular is packed with entertainment including five stages of live music and a wedding ceremony. The parade kicks off tonight at 7 p.m at the intersection of 4th Street &...
Newborn kittens being euthanized at TAF forces volunteer to foster half-dozen
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Without volunteer Kathy Dellinger stepping in to foster six newborn kittens, they wouldn't be alive today. Delligner has been volunteering at the Animal Foundation (TAF) for two years and says she's never seen what's been going on, ever. Euthanizing newborns. “I know last year I...
news3lv.com
Limited dog adoptions resume in new update from The Animal Foundation
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Dog adoptions have limitedly resumed at the animal foundation, following a temporary hold on all dog adoptions announced earlier this week. The pause came after the nonprofit became aware that a dog became sick with a respiratory illness that later infected other dogs across the shelter.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police foundation now selling 2023 K-9 calendars
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You can now show your support for the beloved four-legged heroes of Southern Nevada. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation says 2023 calendars featuring the department's K-9s are now available. For the first time, the calendar features handlers along with their furry partners in...
news3lv.com
Sisolak hosts roundtable discussion on domestic violence in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday hosted a roundtable discussion on work to prevent domestic violence and help available for victims and survivors around the state. The roundtable was held in Las Vegas with the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, with representatives...
nevadabusiness.com
Breakthrough Infusion Therapy from Las Vegas-Based RESET IV
Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — One of the victims of Thursday’s deadly stabbings in Las Vegas was Spokane native Maris Jordan. Jordan, whose maiden name was DiGiovanni, was one of two people killed. Six others were injured; three of those people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police.
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas ranked 4th best city for golfers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The golf scene in Las Vegas is on par with that of the rest of the country, according to a new study. Las Vegas ranks 4th best city for golfers compared to 200 of the biggest cities in the US in a new report released by LawnStarter.
Fox5 KVVU
NV Energy raising rates starting in October
‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
news3lv.com
NDOC correctional entry salaries not as competitive as jails in the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Correctional officer salaries in the Nevada Department of Corrections are lower by at least $10,000 when compared to starting correctional officer salaries for jails in the Las Vegas valley. The NDOC website shows the salary range starting for a correctional officer trainee at $46,500. However,...
news3lv.com
Durango celebrates topping off hotel tower for new casino-resort in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction crews celebrated topping off the hotel for the Durango casino-resort project in the southwest Las Vegas valley Friday morning. The final beam was lifted for the 15-story, 318-foot-tall tower as leaders from Station Casinos and other dignitaries marked the accomplishment. Located at the corner...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Wine Walk’ to benefit Las Vegas nonprofit to be held at Downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nonprofit New Vista has announced it will host a “Wine Walk” event at Downtown Summerlin later this month. According to organizers, New Vista will host the “wine walk” from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. As part of...
news3lv.com
Henderson police officer donates kidney to help mother move up on donation list
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Henderson police officer went above and beyond to donate a kidney to help someone very close to him — his mother. Officer Ramon Del Campo is a rookie on the police force, but it didn’t take much time for him to help save a life.
Las Vegas police respond to accident at Maryland Parkway and Tropicana
One person has been hospitalized following an auto accident between two cars and a pedestrian at Maryland Parkway and Tropicana.
Rescue Camel Seen at In-N-Out Burger Drive-Thru for French Fries
Las Vegas, NV: A rescue camel was spotted at an In-N-Out Burger drive-thru on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Las Vegas. The handler of the camel stated that… Read more "Rescue Camel Seen at In-N-Out Burger Drive-Thru for French Fries"
