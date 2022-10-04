ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanatah, IN

22 WSBT

Police: South Bend shooting victim has died

South Bend Police report the victim in Thursday’s shooting has died. Police were called to the 700 block of W. Indiana Ave. on a report of a shooting at around 12:40 p.m. Police say Domenik Briggs, 30, was transported to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. Briggs later died from his injuries. The victim’s family has been notified.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend shooting leaves one person in critical condition

South Bend. Ind. — The South Bend Police department responded to a shooting near Indiana Ave and Chapin Street early Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson says the call came in at around 12:40 p.m. One shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The South Bend Violent Crimes...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Silver Alert cancelled for missing 69-year-old out of Kosciusko County

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Terry Nash was cancelled just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The Silver Lake Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Terry Nash. Nash is a 69 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 173 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a blue jacket with a grey hood and blue jeans, and riding a white mountain bike pulling a yellow and grey cart.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Goshen woman faces charges after admitting to abusing her 3-month-old daughter

A Goshen woman faces multiple counts of child neglect and battery after admitting abusing her 3-month-old daughter. 29-year-old Kyrie Brenneman is being held on a quarter-Million dollars bond. A Probable Cause affidavit spells out how doctors at Goshen Hospital suspected child abuse. The baby was flown to Riley Hospital for...
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

20-year-old found guilty following 2020 bank robbery

20-year-old Shamond Jenkins of South Bend was found guilty of bank robbery Thursday. He was sentenced to 100 months in prison with 2 years of supervised release. Court documents say in December of 2020, Jenkins went into a bank and handed a note threatening to kill an employee if the employee did not give him cash.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Suspected arrested in connection to church burglary and vandalism

A suspect has been arrested for the June 30th burglary and vandalism of Our Lady of Hungary Church in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department’s property crimes unit investigated the burglary, processed the evidence and identified the suspect. Police say they arrested, Cedrick Holloway, 20, of South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Cassopolis man charged with two counts of murder in deaths of two women

A Cassopolis man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two women at Laurel Woods Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis, Michigan with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of Jamie Binns, 28, and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles, Michigan.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
22 WSBT

Crews still on scene of Wednesday LaPorte factory fire

LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — More than 36 hours later — and a LaPorte factory fire is still burning. The mayor is sharing possible plans for the property once the investigation is complete. The building’s renters were using it to store large amounts of hand sanitizer. Now that...
LA PORTE, IN
22 WSBT

Man wanted by police in fentanyl shipment to South Bend

114 pounds of fentanyl allegedly headed from Colorado to South Bend. The drug courier who agreed to help Drug Enforcement Administration agents is on the run. Agents didn't share that until now. This case has South Bend Police in on the investigation. The case, which was originally reported by The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Over the Edge fundraiser returns to fight youth homelessness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — One of the area's most popular fundraisers returned to downtown South Bend. The 6th annual Over the Edge was a huge fundraiser for the Youth Service Bureau in its fight against youth homelessness. Participants raised money for a chance to rappel down the Robertson's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Operation Education: Fewer children and teens getting immunized

State data shows fewer kids and teens are up to date on their required school immunizations. Worldwide, an estimated 25 million children have missed their childhood vaccinations over the past year. There is concern this is putting children at risk for serious illness. Local Numbers. Student health information is protected...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival

Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
DOWAGIAC, MI
22 WSBT

Last Linden Avenue Pop-Up Markets of the 2022 season

This special market is dedicated to bringing fresh, healthy and culturally appropriate food to South Bend's marginalized communities. Food insecurity affects 12.9% of St. Joseph County. That means roughly 34,800 residents do not have access to healthy, fresh and affordable food. With Linden Avenue Pop-Up Markets, you'll find a variety...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Penn volleyball coach suspended after video surfaces

A Penn High School volleyball coach has been suspended from the team after a video surfaced of the coach allegedly putting her hands on a player. Lisa Pawlik, who has been the head coach of the volleyball team for several years. Penn-Harris-Madison schools released the following statement. “Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn...
MISHAWAKA, IN

