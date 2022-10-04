Read full article on original website
Police: South Bend shooting victim has died
South Bend Police report the victim in Thursday’s shooting has died. Police were called to the 700 block of W. Indiana Ave. on a report of a shooting at around 12:40 p.m. Police say Domenik Briggs, 30, was transported to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. Briggs later died from his injuries. The victim’s family has been notified.
South Bend shooting leaves one person in critical condition
South Bend. Ind. — The South Bend Police department responded to a shooting near Indiana Ave and Chapin Street early Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson says the call came in at around 12:40 p.m. One shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The South Bend Violent Crimes...
Silver Alert cancelled for missing 69-year-old out of Kosciusko County
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Terry Nash was cancelled just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The Silver Lake Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Terry Nash. Nash is a 69 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 173 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a blue jacket with a grey hood and blue jeans, and riding a white mountain bike pulling a yellow and grey cart.
Goshen woman faces charges after admitting to abusing her 3-month-old daughter
A Goshen woman faces multiple counts of child neglect and battery after admitting abusing her 3-month-old daughter. 29-year-old Kyrie Brenneman is being held on a quarter-Million dollars bond. A Probable Cause affidavit spells out how doctors at Goshen Hospital suspected child abuse. The baby was flown to Riley Hospital for...
20-year-old found guilty following 2020 bank robbery
20-year-old Shamond Jenkins of South Bend was found guilty of bank robbery Thursday. He was sentenced to 100 months in prison with 2 years of supervised release. Court documents say in December of 2020, Jenkins went into a bank and handed a note threatening to kill an employee if the employee did not give him cash.
Suspected arrested in connection to church burglary and vandalism
A suspect has been arrested for the June 30th burglary and vandalism of Our Lady of Hungary Church in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department’s property crimes unit investigated the burglary, processed the evidence and identified the suspect. Police say they arrested, Cedrick Holloway, 20, of South Bend.
Cassopolis man charged with two counts of murder in deaths of two women
A Cassopolis man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two women at Laurel Woods Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis, Michigan with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of Jamie Binns, 28, and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles, Michigan.
Crews still on scene of Wednesday LaPorte factory fire
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — More than 36 hours later — and a LaPorte factory fire is still burning. The mayor is sharing possible plans for the property once the investigation is complete. The building’s renters were using it to store large amounts of hand sanitizer. Now that...
Man wanted by police in fentanyl shipment to South Bend
114 pounds of fentanyl allegedly headed from Colorado to South Bend. The drug courier who agreed to help Drug Enforcement Administration agents is on the run. Agents didn't share that until now. This case has South Bend Police in on the investigation. The case, which was originally reported by The...
Story of Michigan City felon-turned pastor hits the big screen
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — A new movie recently released is based on a true story of one man in and out of prison, who grew to ministering to prisoners, and it's a story from Michigan City. It was 10 years ago when Scott Highberger first walked through the...
Over the Edge fundraiser returns to fight youth homelessness
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — One of the area's most popular fundraisers returned to downtown South Bend. The 6th annual Over the Edge was a huge fundraiser for the Youth Service Bureau in its fight against youth homelessness. Participants raised money for a chance to rappel down the Robertson's...
Operation Education: Fewer children and teens getting immunized
State data shows fewer kids and teens are up to date on their required school immunizations. Worldwide, an estimated 25 million children have missed their childhood vaccinations over the past year. There is concern this is putting children at risk for serious illness. Local Numbers. Student health information is protected...
Benton Harbor lead line replacement could be finished within one month
A call to action to those in Benton Harbor to make sure everyone has clean drinking water. Over the last year, the city has replaced 95% of its lead piping. Benton Harbor continues to provide bottled water and water filters to the community. That's because the all-clear hasn't been given...
City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival
Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
Last Linden Avenue Pop-Up Markets of the 2022 season
This special market is dedicated to bringing fresh, healthy and culturally appropriate food to South Bend's marginalized communities. Food insecurity affects 12.9% of St. Joseph County. That means roughly 34,800 residents do not have access to healthy, fresh and affordable food. With Linden Avenue Pop-Up Markets, you'll find a variety...
Berrien County manufacturer saves hundreds on electricity per day with solar energy
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Could an investment in solar energy help businesses save some serious green?. One business owner says the answer is yes. That man told the Baroda Area Business Association his solar farm has been a major financial boost. The owner of Lakeshore Die Cast estimates...
Highlight of the Night: New Prairie's Dallas Ryans interception
Penn and New Prarie, Dallas Ryans in coverage, the bobble and picks it off in the end zone. What a great play, the focus, the concentration.
Penn volleyball coach suspended after video surfaces
A Penn High School volleyball coach has been suspended from the team after a video surfaced of the coach allegedly putting her hands on a player. Lisa Pawlik, who has been the head coach of the volleyball team for several years. Penn-Harris-Madison schools released the following statement. “Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn...
