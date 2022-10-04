A Cassopolis man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two women at Laurel Woods Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis, Michigan with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of Jamie Binns, 28, and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles, Michigan.

