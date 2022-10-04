Read full article on original website
HEARTLESS ASS
3d ago
Some will be given to organizations in exchange for dem votes. Some will be spent on something of no importance...But all, will be wasted.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Related
Louisville mayor announces $40M affordable housing investment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced $40 million dollars will be going towards 300 affordable housing units which they hope to start building within the next 12 months. It's part of the mayor's multi-system plan to reduce houselessness. People who make 30% of the area's median income...
Metro Council gets update on downtown statue removed in 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from when the city removed the King Louis XVI statue. A memorable statue could be making a comeback. Metro Council members received an update on the King Louis VXI statue following it's removal from downtown in 2020. The statue was...
wdrb.com
$1.6 million grant will improve infrastructure in rapidly-growing Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- State grant money totaling $1.6 million will help improve issues in one of Kentucky's 10 fastest-growing counties. Bullitt County will use the money to fund three projects that will help support continued growth through expanded internet service, resurfaced roads and extended water services. "We have...
LMPD: Man stops traffic in Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incident that had stopped traffic for a few hours on Dixie Highway has ended. According to Louisville Metro Police, there was a situation at the 1400 block of Dixie Highway around 6 p.m. Friday in the Park Hill neighborhood. Officers were originally responding to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville-based coffee shop hiring for new downtown Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coffee scene in downtown Louisville is growing. Nashville-based coffee shop Barista Parlour is opening in downtown Louisville "later this year" according to a Facebook post. This is their first location outside of Tennessee. They will be setting up shop in the historic building at 500...
cstoredecisions.com
Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location
Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
'I can't back that': LMPD chief, Metro Council debate over houseless ordinance enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is still one major talking point about Metro Council's houseless ordinance that they need to figure out. Thursday afternoon, the Metro Council Parks Committee continued to debate on the amendment which would make it illegal to camp or store personal property in public areas. It's...
Peace Path, walking bridge opens providing safe passage for neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Peace Path and walking bridge had its grand opening on Friday, announced by Councilman Patrick Mulvihill (D-10). Officials said the idea for this project was a result of a conversation with multiple people/companies in late 2015, and it came to fruition due to the combined involvement of the project's community partners.
RELATED PEOPLE
'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice. Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.
Kentuckiana sees success with Vine Grove Police Department's Narcan vending machine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Narcan is a life saving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose. After Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine at the Vine Grove Police Department was opened last week, it ran out of Narcan much faster than police had anticipated. A new life-saving initiative is proving itself...
'So many lives were lost because of this lie': Breonna Taylor warrant details deepen mistrust in police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Recent revelations about the search warrant that led to Breonna Taylor’s death have reopened old wounds in Louisville’s Black community and disrupted the city’s efforts to restore trust in the police department. Former Louisville officer Kelly Goodlett admitted in federal court that she...
wdrb.com
Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kentuckiana companies looking to hire seasonal workers ahead of holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent government report has shown unemployment rates have dropped from 3.7% to 3.5% and seasonal jobs are helping add to this. Even with unemployment at the lowest it's ever been in half a century, the holidays could deliver even better job numbers. Companies like UPS...
wdrb.com
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown mayor candidate defends mailer that has pizza coupon on it
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown mayoral candidate is defending an unusual campaign mailer that doubles as an ad for his pizza business. Ray “Chubby Ray” Perkins told WDRB News that there was nothing inappropriate about the flyer, which is half campaign ad for his mayoral run and half coupons for his Jeffersontown restaurant, Chubby Ray’s Original Louisville Pizza Co.
FOCUS | Dime-sized device is creating mini-machine guns in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Non-fatal shootings are down 30% in Louisville this year, from 450 to 314. Murders are down 8%, from 138 to 128. But there has been a massive influx of one highly illegal handgun modification. It's no bigger than a dime, but it turns a semi-automatic Glock...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
Louisville activists push for pot pardons for low-level offenses, following President Biden's move
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — News of President Joe Biden's federal marijuana possession pardons has some people in Louisville hopeful that Kentuckians can see the same throughout the state. It's a long-standing issue for activists who want to see low-level weed offenses decriminalized. Dee Dee Taylor, owner of 502 Hemp, said...
Wave 3
Sherman Minton Bridge 9 day closure delayed
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been postponed. According to the release, the closure was originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 10. The closure has been postponed to complete the final steps of preparing the bridge deck for phase two.
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 4