Jody Miller, ‘Queen of the House’ singer, dead at 80

Jody Miller, a Grammy winning crossover artist with her 1965 hit “Queen of the House,” died Thursday in Blanchard, Oklahoma from complications related to Parkinson’s disease, her record label announced. She was 80 years old. “Jody Miller’s talent cannot be overstated. She had this innate, God-given ability...
BLANCHARD, OK
The perpetually youthful Adam Sandler talks getting older

After three decades entertaining audiences, Adam Sandler somehow still seems ageless. But, now, age 56, the actor and comedian says he’s begun to reflect on his life and career. “I like my age, and it’s fun to play my age,” Sandler says in the latest issue of AARP. “It’s...
CELEBRITIES
