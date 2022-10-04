Read full article on original website
Related
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
'I'm a prisoner in my own body': BBC 2 documentary shows heartbreaking moment wife of rugby league star Rob Burrow, who has motor neurone disease, helps him swim - as he vows to fight to his 'last breath'
Former Leeds Rhino rugby star Rob Burrow, whose life has been devastated by motor neurone disease, says living with the degenerative disease is like being 'a prisoner in your own body'. Father-of-three Rob, 40, who was diagnosed in December 2019 - when doctors warned he may only have two years...
Archie Battersbee funeral: Grieving family to lay 12 year-old to rest after losing legal fight
Grieving relatives are preparing for the funeral of Archie Battersbee on Tuesday, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him on life support after he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Essex in April.But he died at 12pm on Saturday 6 August after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at noon.His family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the centre said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee...
Teenager, 18, took own life after being removed from social services register
A teenage boy who took his own life was removed from children’s social services caseload just five months before, an inquest as heard.Jade Hutchings, 18, took his own life at his family home in Haywards Heath, West Sussex on May 21, 2020.An inquest into his death opened on Monday in Horsham and statements from his mother Beatrice and father Kerry said the family felt “multiple opportunities” to intervene had been missed and if they had not, Jade may still be alive.In a statement read out to the court, Mrs Hutchings said Jade’s issues first began in 2015 when she and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baby Idrees’s short life to be remembered by mother’s London Marathon fundraiser
A mother of three will remember her much-loved baby son who died after being born with a heart defect when she runs her first London Marathon on Sunday.Sanam Saleh, 35, from Blackburn, Lancashire, had three miscarriages before she became pregnant with Idrees in 2014.Sanam and husband Abu were “really excited” but the 20-week scan revealed their baby was a little boy with a rare condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) where the left side of the heart does not develop properly and cannot pump blood efficiently.“After the initial shock where it almost felt like grieving, Abu and I decided...
rsvplive.ie
Sister of tragic Tallaght siblings says she will 'never accept' what happened
The sister of three children killed in their Tallaght home has said that she will "never accept" what happened to her siblings. Margaret Cash lost her sister Lisa, 18 and twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley, 8, last month and says she and her mother will never return to the house where the tragedy occurred.
How much conwoman Melissa Caddick's hairdresser and part-time DJ husband was paid for his Channel Seven interview - as the eye-watering sum is revealed during inquest into her mysterious disappearance
Melissa Caddick's husband has denied ever lying about his wife's disappearance but agreed at her inquest that his inconsistent statements were inaccurate and he had misdescribed events. Anthony Koletti, appearing in the NSW Coroner's Court, was taken to police statements, interviews, court documents and a $150,000 paid spot on 7News'...
Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’
A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September - despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error could have been made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Women Are Revealing The "Rookie Mistakes" They Wish They Had Known When They First Joined The Dating Scene
"This will save time on meeting with people."
buckinghamshirelive.com
High Wycombe student, 18, dies after drinking cocktail on holiday in Spain
A Buckinghamshire student due to study at one of the UK's top universities died after drinking a cocktail while on holiday, a coroner has declared. Shiv Mistry, 18, was celebrating the end of his A-Level exams in Spain when he tragically died after taking a sip of a piña colada.
Teachers felt pain ‘similar’ to family after girl, 12, drowned, lawyer claims
British teachers who were supervising a school trip where a 12-year-old girl drowned felt pain “similar” to her family, a lawyer has told a French court.Steven Layne, Chantelle Lewis and Daisy Stathers are accused of the French equivalent of manslaughter by gross negligence after Jessica Lawson died when a pontoon capsized in a lake near Limoges in July 2015.The youngster’s father, Tony Lawson, left the courtroom on Wednesday after hearing Stephane Babonneau, acting on behalf of Ms Stathers, make the claim about how the teachers felt after the incident.Ms Lewis was offered the chance to say something before the head...
BBC
Somerset mums climb Snowdon in memory of their children
A group of mothers whose children died suddenly and without explanation have climbed Mount Snowdon to raise awareness of their experiences. Kimberley Shepherd, a teacher from Weston-Super-Mare, found her 11-year-old son, Liam Ralph, dead in his bed as she tried to wake him for school. The group organised the climb...
BBC
Bus cuts: 'I will have no way to get to college'
Students and teachers are warning plans to axe 18 bus routes in Cambridgeshire could severely disrupt education, with one college saying up to 400 of its students could be affected by the changes. The bus company says the routes are not "financially viable", but what is the impact of the...
BBC
London Marathon 2023: Race to aid Great Ormond Street
Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Children's Charity has been named as the 2023 London Marathon's good cause of the year. The charity - which supports the pioneering hospital - hopes to raise £3.5m through its partnership. A new campaign - Run it. Beat it - has been launched to...
conceptcarz.com
Citroën supports mental health charity The Lions Barber Collective
•Citroën UK is supporting mental health charity The Lions Barber Collective with an ë-Berlingo Van to help spread awareness of mental health issues. •The Lions Barber Collective is an international collective of top barbers trained to raise awareness for the prevention of suicide. •A barber can see as...
BBC
Hull bus strike: Passengers share their views as drivers walk out
As hundreds of Stagecoach drivers and support workers in Hull walked out in a row over pay the BBC has been speaking to bus passengers in the city about what impact the strike is having on them. "Usually it's absolutely heaving in here," a patrolling security guard at Hull's Paragon...
Comments / 0