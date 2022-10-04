Read full article on original website
October's Platinum Collection Steam Game Bundle Is Awesome
Fanatical’s Platinum Collection bundle for October is now available, offering up to seven PC games for $20. Like Fanatical’s other build-it-yourself bundle, customers select from 18 games to create their own custom bundle of seven games. You can also opt for a three-game package for $10 or five games for $15, but the $20 tier offers the best savings. All purchases also come with a coupon for 5% off a future purchase at Fanatical.
Battlefield 2042's The Liquidators Event Arrives October 11 With New Mode And Free Login Rewards
Battlefield 2042's first live-service event, The Liquidators, has been announced and it's launching soon. The limited-time event runs October 11-25, bringing a new mode, cosmetics, and more. The Liquidators event has some narrative elements, too. You'll play as a Liquidator, a member of a "vicious hit squad," taking on Dark...
GTA Online Halloween Update Adds New Kill-Or-Be-Killed Mode, Free Spooky Mask, And More
Just like Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online is celebrating Halloween with a month-long event that brings a new mode, a free cosmetic item, various discounts, and more. GTA Online's new mode is called Judgement Day. It pits a team of motorcyclists against other people on foot in what Rockstar describes as a "kill-or-be-killed, hide-and-seek scenario." The players being hunted are trying to survive until dawn while the hunters are trying to find them and wipe them out.
Fall Guys - Star Trek Cinematic Trailer - Nintendo Switch
Watch the official Fall Guys x Star Trek cinematic trailer and explore the final frontier – the Fall Guys store – which now gets space-faring icons from Star Trek! Available October 6-10, 2022.
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY — Alabasta Trailer
The Straw Hats find themselves reunited with an old friend inside memories of Alabasta. Will Luffy once again liberate the desert kingdom?
We've Reached Peak Battle Pass, And I Can No Longer Keep Up With My Favorite Games
This week, I played my first-ever round of Overwatch. I was immediately impressed by the game's synergistic class-based elements, and how a well-oiled machine of a team can quickly dismantle the opposition. I also loved the colors and art direction and the obviously thoughtful map design. It didn't take long for me to believe the hype--even if this much-anticipated sequel is perhaps too close to the original in certain ways. Still, for new eyes like mine, Overwatch 2 has been a revelation, but has also provided another look at something that has been consuming too much of my free time already: the battle pass.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Location Guide | Cyberpunk 2077
In this Cyberpunk: Edgerunners location guide, we take you from Arasaka Tower and the Corpo Plaza, with its holo koi fish, to the Megabuildings of Santa Domingo and Japantown, where characters like David Martinez and Lucy reside. From stunning views to trying to Parkour our way up a Megabuiding, this...
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gets Rare, Huge Discount
Though Nintendo Switch exclusives tend to receive more discounts than first-party games on older Nintendo hardware, there are still about a handful of titles that very rarely get price cuts that could be considered a good deal. One such game is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the wildly popular brawler that released way back in 2018. Right now, however, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is discounted to $40 at Super Saver with promo code SBSPMR10.
Overwatch 2 Support Tier List - All 8 Support Heroes Ranked
Overwatch 2 is finally here, bringing with it some sweeping changes to the battlefield, including adjustments to almost every role--except supports. That doesn’t mean everything is the same for support heroes, though. These stalwart medics and helpers might play the same as they always have, but Overwatch 2’s faster pace and one-less-tank approach to combat mean that some support heroes aren’t quite as useful as they once were. Unlike with tank heroes, you’ll have a much more difficult time making some support heroes work.
Nintendo Releases First Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer, Chris Pratt's Mario Sounds Just Like Chris Pratt
The wait is over--Nintendo has released the first trailer showing the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie in action. We can finally stop talking about Mario's flat butt and talk more about what his face will look like on the big screen. The trailer for the Mario Bros. Movie was released on a livestream to coincide with its appearance at New York Comic-Con, and the Illumination film is expected to arrive on April 7, 2023.
2025's Call Of Duty Is Reportedly A Sequel To Advanced Warfare
Sledgehammer Games is currently working on a follow-up to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare slated for 2025, a new report suggests. Reliable Call of Duty leaker Ralph Valve says that the studio is hoping to abandon the World War II setting of their recent work and return to the sci-fi setting that they left back in the mid-2010's.
Skyrim Cannot Be Stopped: It's Now Available In Yet Another Place, The Epic Games Store
It's become something of a meme that Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available on every platform and in every place under the sun already, but in fact, the game continues to grow its footprint. Bethesda's immeasurably popular role-playing game's Anniversary Edition launched today, October 6, on the Epic...
Kaya #1 - Kaya & The Lizard-Riders Chapter One
After the destruction of their village, a young girl with a magic arm and a fighting spirit is tasked with delivering her little brother to a faraway safe haven. There, he's destined to discover the secret to overthrowing the all-powerful empire that destroyed their home.
Pokemon Go Festival Of Light Marks Morelull And Shiinotic's Debut, Xerneas's Return
Those waiting for Niantic to shed some light on the next big Pokemon Go event are in luck, as the company has released details on the Festival of Light, which begins October 14 at 10 AM local time and runs until October 17 at 8 PM local time. Morelull and...
Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Video Celebrates The Franchise's Huge Impact
Mortal Kombat marks its 30th anniversary this year, and while fans will have to wait some time to hear about developer NetherRealm's next game, the studio is celebrating the birthday with a new video. The sizzle video showcases the role Mortal Kombat has played over the past three decades not just in the world of video games but across entertainment, including the 2021 live-action movie.
Overwatch 2 Queue Times and Server Issues, Explained | GameSpot News
We break down Overwatch 2’s problematic launch, the next, next Call of Duty leaks, as does the imminent release of yet another Need for Speed game. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Overwatch 2 servers are now live, but players have been having a very hard time accessing...
Spider-Man #1 - End of the Spider-Verse Part One: The One and Only-ish
Morlun is back and he is not alone. Allied with one of the most powerful beings known to the Spider-Verse, the scariest Spider-Villain of all time is making his biggest play and no Spider is safe. Especially not the Chosen Spider himself, Peter Parker. With Peter working for Norman Osborn and using a glider...does he have it coming?
Microsoft Looking Into Allowing Users To Disable Xbox's Quick Resume Feature
A future Xbox update may allow people to disable Quick Resume, a feature that can run into issues in certain games. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer told a fan on Twitter that the ability to disable Quick Resume "makes sense," and it's something he may ask his teams to look into.
12 Minutes of Gotham Knights Co-Op Gameplay
Watch as Robin and Batgirl team up to take down Harley Quinn in this latest gameplay clip. We fight our way past Harley's minions throughout the mission and eventually make our way to take on Harley Quinn herself. Get a glimpse of Robin's various move sets as well as a new look at cooperative gameplay in Gotham Knights.
