Kennewick, WA

New requirements for entry in place at Toyota Center

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Toyota Center has released its new entry policy just in time for the Tri-City Americans opening home game. To enter the arena, you must walk through security's metal detectors. The arena is smoke-free, so no e-cigarettes, cigarettes, vapes, hookah pens, electronic pens or other smoking devices...
No Chinook retention on Columbia River starting Saturday, Oct. 7

CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Fishery managers are closing Chinook retention in the mainstem Columbia River recreational fishery to ensure that non-treaty fisheries remain within the 15 percent allowable harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook. Retention of Chinook will be prohibited in the mainstem from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Hwy 395 Bridge at Pasco, Wash. beginning on Saturday, Oct. 8. Coho fisheries in the mainstem Columbia River will remain open with the following bag limits: Area: Buoy 10 line upstream to Tongue Point/Rocky Point line, Daily adult bag limit: 3 hatchery coho; Area: Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to Bonneville Dam, Daily adult bag limit: 2 hatchery coho; Area: Bonneville Dam upstream to Hwy 395 bridge in Pasco, Wash. Daily adult bag limit: 2 coho (only hatchery coho may be retained downstream of the Hood River Bridge). All other previously adopted regulations remain in effect. Hatchery coho jacks may also be retained (5 per day). Chinook retention had reopened Oct. 1 after closing earlier this season when the recreational fishery exceeded its allowable impact to ESA-listed LCR tule fall Chinook. While tules have mostly entered tributaries by late September, the states must limit the non-treaty harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook to no more than 15 percent as specified in the current U.S. v. Oregon Management Agreement. “We are taking a prudent approach to limiting additional harvest of fall Chinook while maintaining a coho-directed fishing opportunity,” said Tucker Jones, ODFW’s Ocean Salmon and Columbia River program manager. “This step will keep us within our allowable harvest limits.” Fishery managers also rescinded two commercial fall Chinook periods planned for Oct. 9 and 12, again to avoid exceeding the overall non-treaty upriver bright fall Chinook harvest rate. For the latest Columbia River regulations visit the following page and click Regulation Updates https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone.
Hermiston faith and blue this weekend

HERMISTON, Ore.- Hermiston will hold its first Faith and Blue event on Saturday, October, 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center. Hermiston's Faith and Blue event is sponsored by the Faith-Based Advisory Committee, the Hermiston Chaplaincy Program, and Hermiston Parks and Recreation.
PNNL teams with leading Hispanic serving institution on STEM

RICHLAND, Wash.- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) singed an agreement with the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP), to increase the impact of both institutions by expanding science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) opportunities. UTEP is America's leading Hispanic serving institution, 84% of the student body population is Hispanic. "We're...
Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain

RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
Downtown Pasco draft plan

Pasco released the first draft of a downtown plan recently. The plan calls for updates and improvements, while also preserving culture.
Chinook Salmon Fishing on Columbia River to Close After Friday

The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
Community clean-up planned for city of Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ore. — A community-wide clean-up is planned through the City of Boardman for the entire month of November, according to a press release from the city. The program is meant to encourage citizens to clean up their residence and beautify the town together. During November, Boardman will offer...
Anytime Fitness announces grand opening

Kennewick, WASH. — If you're looking to achieve new fitness goals, there will be a new option soon. On October 7, Anytime Fitness will open their doors at 10 a.m. for their grand opening in Kennewick. This will be the first Anytime Fitness location to enter the Tri-Cities, and...
Residents concerned over street striping in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. - A concerned resident in Richland is worried about the safety of her kids after city crews finished paving McMurray St. near Jason Lee Elementary School. The resident told me she has seen many people who drive McMurray St. and appear confused because the yellow and white lines are not painted.
Breaking down Benton County's preliminary public safety budget report

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval to more than $7 million in public safety programs and projects in the 2023-24 budget, using funds from the Public Safety Sales Tax. At the end of 2022, the commissioners will finalize and adopt the budget. Of...
Officers investigating homicide after finding woman's body in Columbia River

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Officers are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide after recovering her body from the Columbia River on Sept. 27. Just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report from a fisherman about possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge.
