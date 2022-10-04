Read full article on original website
Related
Hermiston family needs help covering daily trips for cancer treatment
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Rising gas prices are impacting people across the Northwest in different ways, but for a family based out of Hermiston, that cost is impacting a situation that’s far more daunting than a ride to work. Christy Woodard, a mother from Hermiston, Oregon, was diagnosed with...
nbcrightnow.com
New requirements for entry in place at Toyota Center
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Toyota Center has released its new entry policy just in time for the Tri-City Americans opening home game. To enter the arena, you must walk through security's metal detectors. The arena is smoke-free, so no e-cigarettes, cigarettes, vapes, hookah pens, electronic pens or other smoking devices...
nbcrightnow.com
WSP grateful for support of Trooper Atkinson, remembers Trooper Saunders
PASCO, Wash.- October, 7, is a somber anniversary for Washington State Patrol Troopers in the region. 23 years ago on that day Trooper Jim Saunders was killed in the line of duty in Pasco. Trooper Saunders was conducting a traffic stop when he was shot. He died of his wounds....
oregontoday.net
No Chinook retention on Columbia River starting Saturday, Oct. 7
CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Fishery managers are closing Chinook retention in the mainstem Columbia River recreational fishery to ensure that non-treaty fisheries remain within the 15 percent allowable harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook. Retention of Chinook will be prohibited in the mainstem from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Hwy 395 Bridge at Pasco, Wash. beginning on Saturday, Oct. 8. Coho fisheries in the mainstem Columbia River will remain open with the following bag limits: Area: Buoy 10 line upstream to Tongue Point/Rocky Point line, Daily adult bag limit: 3 hatchery coho; Area: Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to Bonneville Dam, Daily adult bag limit: 2 hatchery coho; Area: Bonneville Dam upstream to Hwy 395 bridge in Pasco, Wash. Daily adult bag limit: 2 coho (only hatchery coho may be retained downstream of the Hood River Bridge). All other previously adopted regulations remain in effect. Hatchery coho jacks may also be retained (5 per day). Chinook retention had reopened Oct. 1 after closing earlier this season when the recreational fishery exceeded its allowable impact to ESA-listed LCR tule fall Chinook. While tules have mostly entered tributaries by late September, the states must limit the non-treaty harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook to no more than 15 percent as specified in the current U.S. v. Oregon Management Agreement. “We are taking a prudent approach to limiting additional harvest of fall Chinook while maintaining a coho-directed fishing opportunity,” said Tucker Jones, ODFW’s Ocean Salmon and Columbia River program manager. “This step will keep us within our allowable harvest limits.” Fishery managers also rescinded two commercial fall Chinook periods planned for Oct. 9 and 12, again to avoid exceeding the overall non-treaty upriver bright fall Chinook harvest rate. For the latest Columbia River regulations visit the following page and click Regulation Updates https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Hermiston faith and blue this weekend
HERMISTON, Ore.- Hermiston will hold its first Faith and Blue event on Saturday, October, 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center. Hermiston's Faith and Blue event is sponsored by the Faith-Based Advisory Committee, the Hermiston Chaplaincy Program, and Hermiston Parks and Recreation.
REPORT: Household bills in Kennewick, Yakima rising beyond national average
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone in the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas that new research suggests the cost of living has risen exponentially in their communities. According to information compiled by Doxo, the average amount of money spent on the 10 most common...
nbcrightnow.com
PNNL teams with leading Hispanic serving institution on STEM
RICHLAND, Wash.- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) singed an agreement with the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP), to increase the impact of both institutions by expanding science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) opportunities. UTEP is America's leading Hispanic serving institution, 84% of the student body population is Hispanic. "We're...
Pandemic-induced gathering space in Walla Walla to become permanent
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the summer of 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 1st Avenue Plaza in downtown Walla Walla was created for people to safely gather outside. As restrictions constantly changed throughout the pandemic, the City said it was a location were people could...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain
RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
nbcrightnow.com
Downtown Pasco draft plan
Pasco released the first draft of a downtown plan recently. The plan calls for updates and improvements, while also preserving culture.
nbcrightnow.com
Juveniles at the Juvenile Justice Center helping food banks by growing around 1,000 pounds of food a year
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Jon Peyton, facilities supervisor at the Juvenile Justice Center works with the WSU Master Gardeners to get kids in the juvenile justice center outside and into the garden. "They're not some evil mastermind, they're just kids that made a bad choice and if we can teach them...
Chronicle
Chinook Salmon Fishing on Columbia River to Close After Friday
The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Safeway to close in November
KENNEWICK, Wash. - An employee at the Safeway on 2825 W Kennewick Avenue has confirmed the s…
nbcrightnow.com
Community clean-up planned for city of Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ore. — A community-wide clean-up is planned through the City of Boardman for the entire month of November, according to a press release from the city. The program is meant to encourage citizens to clean up their residence and beautify the town together. During November, Boardman will offer...
Wapato School District sued over student assault, disability discrimination
WAPATO, Wash. — Parents of a former Wapato Middle School student are suing the school district over claims school officials failed to protect their son, Drake Martin, from an assault targeted at him because of his disabilities. The lawsuit argues that the school district may have been able to...
KEPR
Anytime Fitness announces grand opening
Kennewick, WASH. — If you're looking to achieve new fitness goals, there will be a new option soon. On October 7, Anytime Fitness will open their doors at 10 a.m. for their grand opening in Kennewick. This will be the first Anytime Fitness location to enter the Tri-Cities, and...
nbcrightnow.com
Residents concerned over street striping in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - A concerned resident in Richland is worried about the safety of her kids after city crews finished paving McMurray St. near Jason Lee Elementary School. The resident told me she has seen many people who drive McMurray St. and appear confused because the yellow and white lines are not painted.
nbcrightnow.com
Breaking down Benton County's preliminary public safety budget report
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval to more than $7 million in public safety programs and projects in the 2023-24 budget, using funds from the Public Safety Sales Tax. At the end of 2022, the commissioners will finalize and adopt the budget. Of...
KEPR
Officers investigating homicide after finding woman's body in Columbia River
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Officers are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide after recovering her body from the Columbia River on Sept. 27. Just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report from a fisherman about possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge.
Benton County Sheriff’s Office donates money to cancer foundation in honor of sergeant’s wife
KENNEWICK, Wash. — “You have cancer – and when you hear that word, your life is changed forever,” Karen Korten said. It’s the six-letter word diagnosis Karen, wife of Benton County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Dan Korten, received in May 2021 after getting a mammogram.
Comments / 1