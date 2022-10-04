Read full article on original website
‘I saw it myself’: US vet describes HORROR from Ukraine's front lines
Just how cruel has the Russian military been during its onslaught against Ukraine? Chad Robichaux, a U.S. combat veteran and Founder of Mighty Oaks Foundation, tells Glenn the Russians have committed certain horrors during today’s conflict with Ukraine that he hasn’t witnessed in any other war. Recently returned from the front lines, Robichaux describes those horrors that he witnessed firsthand. Plus, he tells Glenn he hasn’t seen proof of any significant American relief there, despite the billions of dollars sent to Ukraine from the U.S. government. So where DID the money go?!
Ukraine news – live: Crimea bridge explosion ‘only the beginning’ Zelensky aide warns
The Ukrainian president’s top aide has warned this morning’s explosion on the Crimea bridge is “just the beginning”. Posting a photo of the bridge engulfed by towering plumes of smoke and flames, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted: “Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled:”Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the explosion was caused by a truck bomb and had caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.”Though Kyiv has not claimed responsiblity for...
US Spends $290M In Anti-Radiation Pills Amid 'Armageddon' Nuclear Risk
The United States Department of Health and Human Services has spent $290 million on an anti-radiation treatment amid Russia's nuclear warnings, which President Joe Biden said created the highest risk level of nuclear "Armageddon" since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. The HHS confirmed the purchase of the drug Nplate from...
BREAKING: Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse expected to resign
(Washington D.C.) -- Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse is expected to resign and step down from his position in the United State Senate. Sasse is reportedly departing the Senate to pursue an opportunity leading a major institute of higher learning as their next president. Politico reports that Sasse will serve as the next president of the University of Florida.
China says U.S. semiconductor export restrictions will backfire
China's foreign ministry issued a sharp rebuke of U.S. policy on Saturday, proclaiming new American rules limiting the export of semiconductors will backfire and not hold back China's development.
Liberation no holiday for Ukraine resort village
Ukraine's recent rapid advance into Russian-occupied territory liberated the resort village of Shchurove, once a forest haven for families and fishermen taking a break from city life. But on Saturday the Ukrainian troops who drove away the last Russians holding out in the village school house last week were enthusiastically taking care of themselves.
Authorities: 3 dead in explosion on bridge linking Russia to Crimea
Three people died in a huge explosion that severely damaged a strategic bridge linking Russia and the occupied Crimean peninsula, Russian authorities said Saturday.
Video: Eerie Pillar of Light Seen Over Russian City
An eerie pillar of light appeared in the sky over a Russian city this week and sparked all manner of wild theories as to what was behind the peculiar sight. The strange incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday evening in the community of Belgorod and was witnessed by multiple bewildered residents who photographed and filmed the wondrous sight. Social media in Russia was soon flooded with accounts of the strangeness unfolding over the city with many wondering what could have caused the curious scene.
