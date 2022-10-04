Bob Dylan Audiobook’s Celebrity Readers and Their Chapters Revealed, From Helen Mirren on ‘Pump It Up’ to Alfre Woodard on ‘Tutti Fruitti’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Walter Hill on Returning to the Genre He Loves Most
If you were an action fan in the 1970s, ’80s, or ’90s, one of the great pleasures of filmgoing was the experience, every year or two, of a new Walter Hill movie. No one else was really making movies like him, and no one had before; although his morally and philosophically oriented genre pictures owed something to the Westerns of Howard Hawks and the existential crime films of Jean-Pierre Melville, they weren’t really the same. Films like “The Driver,” “The Warriors,” and “48 Hours” were somehow both more heightened in their mythological resonances and more realistic in their behavior than...
SFGate
‘Tár’: Cate Blanchett’s Staggering Work of Complicated Genius
Early in Todd Fields’ Tár, Lydia Tár (played by Cate Blanchett) — a world renowned conductor; the rare maestro to cross over into something approaching mainstream recognition, with the money, orchestral appointments, sycophants, and New Yorker coverage to prove it — makes a decision. She is at the height of her career. She has already toured the circuit of major orchestras in America and beyond (her current gig is with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra), already hit EGOT status, already accomplished enough, lived enough, to merit a major autobiography, to be titled Tár on Tár. (It is already being hailed as an instant classic.) She was once a protégé of the great Leonard Bernstein, and takes after him in one especially important way: a love for Gustav Mahler, the late romantic composer whose titanic run of symphonies is one of the Mount Rushmores of the classical repertoire, particularly for a star conductor with the standing to produce the full run under the auspices of a single, world class orchestra. It’s this last part, the full run with a single orchestra, that Tár has not accomplished — yet. She is nearly there. She is only one symphony away, having saved the most momentous for last: Mahler’s Fifth.
Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Didn't Stand For Will Smith At The Oscars, And Mila Explained Why
"Not standing, to me, was a no-brainer."
SFGate
Jennifer Lawrence: I Felt a Loss of Control After ‘The Hunger Games’ Came Out
Talking to Francine Stock about her career as part of the London Film Festival’s “Screen Talk” series, Lawrence opened up about her feelings on working in the hit franchise. “I think I lost a sense of control. Between ‘The Hunger Games’ coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012’s “Silver Lining Playbook”], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control.”
