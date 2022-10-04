Read full article on original website
KOMU
Subdivision receives initial approval from Columbia planning commission
A southeast Columbia subdivision is one step closer to final approval after the city's Planning and Zoning Commission OK'd a preliminary plat and zoning for about 53 acres of land. The land is located north of Bristol Lake Parkway just west of Philips Park. The developer — Fred Overton Development,...
KOMU
Columbia looks to purchase VFW Post 280 to use as a temporary homeless shelter
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia will put forth a resolution at its October 17 council meeting to purchase VFW Post 280 to use as a temporary homeless shelter this winter. Room at the Inn, a Columbia nonprofit, will primarily use the space for the time being. The city of...
KOMU
New Columbia street lights can increase safety downtown
COLUMBIA - When the city of Columbia was thinking of a way to improve the downtown street lights, they came up with a bright idea. With help from the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID), the city is installing 94 new light poles to replace old bulbs. "This is something we...
KOMU
Halloween events happening across mid-Missouri
Check out some of the exciting Halloween events coming up this month in mid-Missouri. When: Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: Games, hot air balloons, contests, a maze, crafts, decorations, and, of course, pumpkins await you in beautiful Hartsburg. Movies in the...
KOMU
Fire union feels left out of hiring process for new Columbia chief
COLUMBIA - The president of the union representing Columbia firefighters believes the union hasn't been adequately involved in the hiring of a new fire chief. Zack Privette, president of the International Association of Firefighter Local 1055, is frustrated the union hasn't received detailed updates since late August when the city named the three finalists for the fire chief position.
KOMU
Columbia Regional Airport to host opening day ceremony for new terminal
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport is inviting the public to an opening ceremony for its new terminal. The event is set to take place on Oct. 19 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 11300 S. Airport Drive. A spokesperson for the airport said the ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at...
KOMU
Callaway County church receives new foundation after 135 years
CALLAWAY COUNTY - High Point Community Chapel, a 135-year-old church in Callaway County, received a new foundation over the past couple of months, and the historic building was able to be preserved in the process. This church was established back in 1887, 66 years after Missouri was granted statehood. The...
KOMU
Columbia to open ARPA portal for organizations to submit proposals
COLUMBIA - Residents will soon be able to submit proposals to the city on how to spend $12.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). "As early as this week, but no later than the end of Monday, we will launch our ResourceX platform, which is a place for organizations to submit proposals for projects that they feel would be adequate for our pre-funding," said Sydney Olsen, public information officer for the city.
KOMU
Hartsburg farmers expect a big turnout ahead of the annual Pumpkin Festival
HARTSBURG - Organizers for Hartsburg's Pumpkin Festival said they're expecting between 30,000 and 40,000 people to come through town over the two-day festival this weekend. Jeri Cooper, a festival committee member, said there will be 247 booths at the event this year, and she said that's more than ever before.
KOMU
Downtown Columbia post office parking lot still closed for building construction
COLUMBIA - The downtown Columbia United States Post Office (USPS) location's free parking lot is still closed for construction, though officials said it would reopen by Oct. 1. The lot was initially closed on Aug. 11 due to modifications to the post office's building, according to Mark Inglett, the strategic...
KOMU
'She loved hard': Woman thrown over Highway 63 overpass remembered
COLUMBIA - The unhoused population in Columbia is remembering the life of Kaylen Ann Schmit, who was killed Tuesday night. Schmit, a 24-year-old woman from Columbia, died after being thrown over the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night, according to Columbia police. Schmit fell approximately 38 feet, according to a probable cause statement.
KOMU
Survivor shares her story at Columbia's newest women's center
COLUMBIA - A new women's center in Columbia hopes to provide services to women who have dealt with or are dealing with traumatic life experiences. Powerhouse Community Development held its opening for its Family Regeneration Center on Friday. The center, located at 601 Business Loop W, will add vital resources...
KOMU
Columbia teen located safe after reported missing
COLUMBIA − The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a Columbia teenager who was reported as missing has been located safe. Amya Williams, 14, was reported as a missing/runaway juvenile on July 27, and the sheriff's office posted about the girl on Sept. 30. The sheriff's office said Thursday Amya...
KOMU
Ronald McDonald House to build new location in Columbia
SWEET SPRINGS - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri is planning to move its location from Lansing Avenue, near the current Women’s and Children’s Hospital, closer to where the new hospital is being built. The new location will be built at the corner of Stadium Boulevard and College Avenue, at 1110 South College Avenue.
KOMU
Back to the roots: Roots N Blues Festival returns to Columbia
COLUMBIA - It's a return to the roots at Stephens Lake Park this weekend with the Roots N Blues Festival. The music starts at 4 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday. The last shows will wrap up at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Twenty-four artists and groups are set to perform throughout the three-day festival, including famous country singer Tanya Tucker and pop icon Chaka Khan.
KOMU
Power restored after large Boone Electric outage
COLUMBIA − Boone Electric Cooperative has restored power to its customers after an hour-long outage Wednesday morning. More than 1,800 customers were without power in the Rocheport, Scott Boulevard and Midway areas. The company reported its transmission provider was having issues with some of the equipment, which caused partial...
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 continues to search rubble of Hurricane Ian
BOONE COUNTY — Missouri Task Force 1 continues to search for survivors and victims in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian tore through the area. On Tuesday, the task force inspected over 570 different structures and debris piles, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD). During their searches, one of the team's Human Remains Detection canines found a deceased victim.
KOMU
Lake Ozark search warrant results in three arrests
CAMDENTON - Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a search warrant was served in Lake Ozark. The Camdenton County Sheriff's Deputy and Task Force Officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant at an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive, according to a news release. Law...
KOMU
Three Columbia music teachers to join St. Louis Symphony for concert
Three Columbia teachers will join music educators from eight states to perform Friday with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in Powell Hall in St. Louis. Before the performance, Alison Lankheit and Briana Frieda of Columbia Public Schools and Chris Vasquez of Columbia Independent School will rehearse with the orchestra before the free evening concert.
KOMU
MU to test campus-wide emergency alert system next week
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will conduct its next regularly scheduled test of its emergency system Wednesday, Oct. 12. The test will occur at 8:50 a.m. and will last approximately three minutes. During the test, text message alerts will be sent out to students, faculty and staff who have elected to receive warnings by text.
