ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Power restored in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crews testing Cape Girardeau water after water main break

Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency. We could get an update any minute; but for now, that boil advisory in Cape Girardeau remains in place. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. You still have time to take advantage of the Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Cape Girardeau lifts citywide boil advisory

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says the boil advisory that has been in place all week after a major water main break on Monday is lifted. "City water is clean and safe to drink and otherwise use normally," the city says in an alert released Friday afternoon.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau merchants battle water deficiency during the week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI)- Cape Girardeau is trying to slowly come back, as well as the water pressure for the city. This means coming up with ways businesses can continue serving the local clientele base. Trio is a plant-based vegan restaurant in downtown Cape Girardeau. Shane Callahan, the co-owner of...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
Cape Girardeau, MO
Accidents
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Gordonville, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Low water around Tower Rock

(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
WITTENBERG, MO
KFVS12

Hundreds gathered for Project Hope in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people needing community resources gathered at a one-stop shop event for employment resources, medical assessments and dental care. The 14th Annual Project Hope was Friday, October 7 at the Osage Centre. It was sponsored by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. The executive...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Water main break in Cape Girardeau

Officials with the City of Cape Girardeau say a broken water main is fixed. RAW VIDEO: Cape Girardeau city leaders give update on water emergency. City leaders give an update on the water emergency in Cape Girardeau. Suspects in custody in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Grass Fire#Accident
KFVS12

Union County Colorfest coming to Anna, Ill.

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Those in city of Anna, Ill. will have the opportunity to enjoy vendors and fun events on Saturday, with the Union County Colorfest. On October 8, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Colorfest will take place on East Davie and Lafayette streets. The event will include...
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

City of Cape Girardeau running two rounds of tests on water

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break Monday night. Long lines were seen at the Osage Center, where those affected by the boil advisory picked up bottled water. Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Director Stan Polivick, said they’re looking at Friday afternoon to be able to lift that advisory.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Paducah airport offers tips to prevent ‘puppy scams,’ catfishing

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Barkley Regional Airport is helping bring awareness to an increase in “puppy scams” and catfishing in the area. According to a release from the airport, a scam artist will try to sell a victim a new pet online, often asking the victims to pay to ship a pet by air. Currently, shipping pets is not available at Barkley.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run

Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Police are looking for two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a Perry County Sheriff's department vehicle with two deputies inside. City of Cape running two rounds of tests of...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau boil water advisory update

Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this video of the water main break at Bertling and Big Bend on Monday, October 3. Golf tournament held to benefit Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E members. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Supporters gathered at the Cape Girardeau Country Club where they made their...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Paducah woman charged with killing husband

This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Suspects on...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Organizers preview the Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest

Big Love, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will be performing at the Jackson Municipal Band Shell on Sunday, Oct. 9. Preview of 'The Big Event' hosted by Women for Change. The Women for Change, a grassroots organization in Carbondale, is set to hold their annual “The Big Event” on Saturday, October 8.
JACKSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy