KFVS12
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
KFVS12
Crews testing Cape Girardeau water after water main break
Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency. We could get an update any minute; but for now, that boil advisory in Cape Girardeau remains in place. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. You still have time to take advantage of the Cape...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau lifts citywide boil advisory
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says the boil advisory that has been in place all week after a major water main break on Monday is lifted. "City water is clean and safe to drink and otherwise use normally," the city says in an alert released Friday afternoon.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau merchants battle water deficiency during the week
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI)- Cape Girardeau is trying to slowly come back, as well as the water pressure for the city. This means coming up with ways businesses can continue serving the local clientele base. Trio is a plant-based vegan restaurant in downtown Cape Girardeau. Shane Callahan, the co-owner of...
KFVS12
Firefighters distributing bottled water for Cape Girardeau residents
You can get free bottled water at the Shawnee Park Center until 6:30 or while supplies last. Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run. The Perry County sheriff's office says it's looking for two suspects after they crashed a stolen vehicle this morning on Interstate 55.
KFVS12
Low water around Tower Rock
(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
KFVS12
Hundreds gathered for Project Hope in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people needing community resources gathered at a one-stop shop event for employment resources, medical assessments and dental care. The 14th Annual Project Hope was Friday, October 7 at the Osage Centre. It was sponsored by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. The executive...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Water main break in Cape Girardeau
Officials with the City of Cape Girardeau say a broken water main is fixed. RAW VIDEO: Cape Girardeau city leaders give update on water emergency. City leaders give an update on the water emergency in Cape Girardeau. Suspects in custody in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago.
KFVS12
Union County Colorfest coming to Anna, Ill.
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Those in city of Anna, Ill. will have the opportunity to enjoy vendors and fun events on Saturday, with the Union County Colorfest. On October 8, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Colorfest will take place on East Davie and Lafayette streets. The event will include...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory to remain a few more days; conserve water request lifted
Crews test the water after a water main break in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Monday. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Preview of Fleetwood Mac tribute band concert in Jackson. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Big...
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau running two rounds of tests on water
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break Monday night. Long lines were seen at the Osage Center, where those affected by the boil advisory picked up bottled water. Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Director Stan Polivick, said they’re looking at Friday afternoon to be able to lift that advisory.
KFVS12
Pipe repaired, water plant running Cape Girardeau boil water advisory
In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
KFVS12
Paducah airport offers tips to prevent ‘puppy scams,’ catfishing
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Barkley Regional Airport is helping bring awareness to an increase in “puppy scams” and catfishing in the area. According to a release from the airport, a scam artist will try to sell a victim a new pet online, often asking the victims to pay to ship a pet by air. Currently, shipping pets is not available at Barkley.
KFVS12
Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run
Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Police are looking for two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a Perry County Sheriff's department vehicle with two deputies inside. City of Cape running two rounds of tests of...
KFVS12
Water main repaired; all Cape Girardeau customers remain under boil water advisory
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory update
Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this video of the water main break at Bertling and Big Bend on Monday, October 3. Golf tournament held to benefit Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E members. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Supporters gathered at the Cape Girardeau Country Club where they made their...
KFVS12
Paducah woman charged with killing husband
This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Suspects on...
kbsi23.com
Decision to be made at 3 p.m. Friday regarding boil order
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It has been a memorable week, to say the least, for Cape Girardeau residents. A boil water advisory is still in effect. Do not consume tap water unless you boil and cool it first, officials say. A decision to lift or extend the advisory...
Perry County suspects on the run after head-on crash with police in suspected stolen car
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway for two suspects after police said they crashed into a police car in a possible stolen vehicle in Perry County. The Perry County Sheriff’s office reported that around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, two officers were investigating a possible stolen car near State Highway B and Interstate 55.
KFVS12
Organizers preview the Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest
Big Love, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will be performing at the Jackson Municipal Band Shell on Sunday, Oct. 9. Preview of 'The Big Event' hosted by Women for Change. The Women for Change, a grassroots organization in Carbondale, is set to hold their annual “The Big Event” on Saturday, October 8.
