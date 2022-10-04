PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Barkley Regional Airport is helping bring awareness to an increase in “puppy scams” and catfishing in the area. According to a release from the airport, a scam artist will try to sell a victim a new pet online, often asking the victims to pay to ship a pet by air. Currently, shipping pets is not available at Barkley.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO