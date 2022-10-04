It’s on to bigger and better things for Matt Davison, who will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison is also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska. He will also leave that position after 5 years to take over at the 1890 Initiative. The longtime Cornhusker announcer announced on Friday that it would be his last broadcast.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO