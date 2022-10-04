ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Benning sees 'complementary football' from Huskers

NEBRASKA – College football analyst Damon Benning told the Big Red Buzz audience at Valentino’s in Nebraska City Thursday that Nebraska’s commitment to its running game in the Indiana win is evidence of “complementary football.”. Junior running back Anthony Grant carried the ball 32 times against...
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Davison announces departure from Nebraska radio broadcasts

It’s on to bigger and better things for Matt Davison, who will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison is also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska. He will also leave that position after 5 years to take over at the 1890 Initiative. The longtime Cornhusker announcer announced on Friday that it would be his last broadcast.
nebraskanewsservice.net

The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered

Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
LINCOLN, NE
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Legislature considers changes following Omaha daycare abuse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature is trying to figure out if policy changes need to be made following abuse at a chain of metro daycares. An owner and an employee at Rosewood Academy were cited for child abuse in December of 2020 and January of 2021. Parents did...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
HARVARD, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash

The second wave of help from the Omaha Red Cross is on its way to hard-hit parts of Florida. 6 News First Alert Traffic: 43nd St. bridge to close October 17. The city of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd street bridge will close, just south of I-80. 6...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement

BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
BLAIR, NE
1011now.com

Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
COLUMBUS, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
BLAIR, NE
