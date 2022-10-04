Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Nebraska players wave goodbye, blow kisses to angry Rutgers fans after comeback
Nebraska players rubbed it in the faces of some Rutgers fans after Friday’s comeback win, as some danced, waved goodbye, and blew kisses to Scarlet Knights fans.
News Channel Nebraska
Benning sees 'complementary football' from Huskers
NEBRASKA – College football analyst Damon Benning told the Big Red Buzz audience at Valentino’s in Nebraska City Thursday that Nebraska’s commitment to its running game in the Indiana win is evidence of “complementary football.”. Junior running back Anthony Grant carried the ball 32 times against...
Christopherson: Mickey Joseph pushing right buttons by just being Mickey
NEWARK, N.J. – I’m writing these words while close to Piscataway, which is fun to say. Close to the Big Apple, which is fun to visit but not to stay. Close to a rather large game for this Husker 2022 football season, if you may. Scoff at the...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Davison announces departure from Nebraska radio broadcasts
It’s on to bigger and better things for Matt Davison, who will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison is also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska. He will also leave that position after 5 years to take over at the 1890 Initiative. The longtime Cornhusker announcer announced on Friday that it would be his last broadcast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
Beckton offers insight into how Mickey Joseph has attacked things as Husker interim coach
As Sean Beckton says, he's been through it before. As a veteran of this business, yessir, he's been through coaching shakeups. Heck, just last year he was the lone full-time offensive assistant coaching holdover. So he brings some wisdom in talking about the change that has gone on in the...
nebraskanewsservice.net
The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered
Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
RELATED PEOPLE
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
KETV.com
Lincoln high school will not compete in boys or girls varsity basketball this season
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln high school will not compete in boys or girls varsity basketball this season, according to the Lincoln Public Schools' Athletic and Activities Department. Lincoln Northwest High School will only play junior varsity, reserve and freshman games during the 2022-23 season. “We have learned valuable...
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
WOWT
Nebraska Legislature considers changes following Omaha daycare abuse
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature is trying to figure out if policy changes need to be made following abuse at a chain of metro daycares. An owner and an employee at Rosewood Academy were cited for child abuse in December of 2020 and January of 2021. Parents did...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
WOWT
BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
The second wave of help from the Omaha Red Cross is on its way to hard-hit parts of Florida. 6 News First Alert Traffic: 43nd St. bridge to close October 17. The city of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd street bridge will close, just south of I-80. 6...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
Former Lincoln man in photo used in attack ad says he's been dragged into political smear
The last person Dustin Rymph expected to see in a political ad attacking a candidate running for legislative District 26 in northeast Lincoln was himself. But shortly after the flyer appeared in mailboxes last week, Rymph learned a political action committee had mistaken him for his friend, George Dungan, who will face Russ Barger on Nov. 8.
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
1011now.com
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
625K+
Followers
78K+
Post
353M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0