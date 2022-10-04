Read full article on original website
Related
Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Brittney Griner Family News
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, has spoken on the phone with the WNBA star twice since she was arrested back in February. The first call she said it was "delightful just to hear her voice." The second was not quite as pleasant. "You could hear that she was not okay....
‘Miss me with all that bs’: Andre Iguodala breaks silence on Jordan Poole, Draymond Green altercation
The buzz surrounding the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green altercation has been loud and social media has unsurprisingly swarmed on the issue immediately. Golden State Warriors elder statesman Andre Iguodala was quick to fire back on all the outside chatter. Iguodala first defended the youngster Jordan Poole over reports that his attitude...
Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Jordan Poole Very Clear
Late Wednesday night, a report emerged suggesting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Following the altercation, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the fight stemmed from Jordan Poole's "behavior." "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole,...
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Obama reportedly scolded Stephen Curry when the Warriors star joked that the moon landing was fake
Stephen Curry received a "stern" email from Barack Obama, saying Curry had been irresponsible by promoting a conspiracy about the moon landing.
Fans Concerned For Michael Strahan: NFL World Reacts
Michael Strahan has built an empire since retiring from the National Football League, doing everything from morning television to commercials to fashion brands, but fans have been concerned for him this week. The "Good Morning America" co-host was off the show for the second time in a week. Many fans...
ESPN
Shareef O'Neal says father, Shaq, now on board after butting heads over NBA draft decision
LAS VEGAS -- As soon as he had told reporters that he and his father, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, "bump heads" over his decision to leave college and enter the NBA draft, Shareef O'Neal said he knew he'd made a mistake. The younger O'Neal, who had just signed an NBA...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
NBC Sports
Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole
The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Shares Heartbreaking News
Even though Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February, she has only had two phone conversations with her wife Cherelle. During an interview with CBS, Cherelle Griner detailed how those conversations went. The first phone call between Brittney and Cherelle went well. The latter said it was "delightful"...
NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did After Gisele Hired Divorce Lawyer
Earlier this week, a new report emerged suggesting Tom Brady hired a divorce lawyer only after Gisele did so. According to the latest report from PEOPLE, though, it was Gisele who first hired a divorce lawyer. The report suggested Brady did so in response and that he doesn't want to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football World Reacts To Thursday's Michael Strahan News
Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan. The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA. He put fans fears...
Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Klay Thompson
The Golden State Warriors are taking things slow with Klay Thompson
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Swimsuit Photo
On Tuesday, former golf pro and social media influencer Paige Spiranac unveiled her latest merchandise. Fans of Spiranac can purchase a wall calendar for 2023. Each month includes an exclusive picture of Spiranac. Spiranac shared a photo from the calendar on Instagram. "Calendar is now available to buy," Spiranac announced...
Sporting News
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation, explained: Why Warriors are considering disciplining forward
Draymond Green could be facing discipline from the Warriors for a reported physical altercation with Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported that the veteran forward forcefully struck Poole during the altercation. Green is a four-time NBA champion and a staple...
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Lakers News: Celtics Co-Owner Talks About Her Off-Court Partnership With Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss
Rivals on the floor, business comrades off it.
NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Mac Jones News
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a serious ankle injury in Week 3. And yet, he's already back on the practice field. The Patriots listed Jones as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. For now, Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is in line to start on Sunday against the...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
625K+
Followers
78K+
Post
353M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0