NBA

The Spun

Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Jordan Poole Very Clear

Late Wednesday night, a report emerged suggesting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Following the altercation, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the fight stemmed from Jordan Poole's "behavior." "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole,...
NBA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Fans Concerned For Michael Strahan: NFL World Reacts

Michael Strahan has built an empire since retiring from the National Football League, doing everything from morning television to commercials to fashion brands, but fans have been concerned for him this week. The "Good Morning America" co-host was off the show for the second time in a week. Many fans...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abdul#Nba World Reacts
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole

The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
NBA
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Shares Heartbreaking News

Even though Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February, she has only had two phone conversations with her wife Cherelle. During an interview with CBS, Cherelle Griner detailed how those conversations went. The first phone call between Brittney and Cherelle went well. The latter said it was "delightful"...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Thursday's Michael Strahan News

Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan. The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA. He put fans fears...
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Swimsuit Photo

On Tuesday, former golf pro and social media influencer Paige Spiranac unveiled her latest merchandise. Fans of Spiranac can purchase a wall calendar for 2023. Each month includes an exclusive picture of Spiranac. Spiranac shared a photo from the calendar on Instagram. "Calendar is now available to buy," Spiranac announced...
LIFESTYLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Mac Jones News

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a serious ankle injury in Week 3. And yet, he's already back on the practice field. The Patriots listed Jones as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. For now, Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is in line to start on Sunday against the...
NFL
