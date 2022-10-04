ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

timesvirginian.com

Appomattox library becomes ‘fine free’

The J. Robert Jamerson Memorial Library announced that it is now a “fine-free library.” This decision was made in a unanimous vote by the Library Board of Trustees during their August meeting. “We are excited to have this policy in place. This approach more clearly reflects our basic...
APPOMATTOX, VA
timesvirginian.com

Student drug issues, museum discussed at council meeting

The Appomattox Town Council met Tuesday, Sept. 27, to discuss various topics, including ongoing drug issues involving local students and Carver Price Legacy Museum’s lease and water bill. At the end of the meeting, council member Claudia G. Puckette said that she was concerned about the rising drug issues...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WFXR

A new $28.8 million dollar investment comes to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Center for Manufacturing Advancement located on the campus of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research opened Wednesday, welcoming the United States Navy as their first project partner. The $28.8 million dollar investment was funded largely by the Commonwealth of Virginia and is now open and ready to attract new […]
DANVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Firefly to expand fiber internet service in Appomattox County

The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC) announced that they officially signed a contract with the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), launching a $288 million fiber internet construction project that will provide access to affordable, reliable high speed fiber internet to more than 36,000 businesses and residences, including Appomattox County.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Wasena Weekend kicks off to boost local business

ROANOKE, Va. – Today, the third annual Wasena Weekend, hosted by Wasena Neighborhood Forum kicked off. The goal is to drive business to the local shops and restaurants in Wasena, like Wasena City Tap Room and The Buffalo Hemp Company. Some of the businesses in the area will be...
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke music student has more than 100,000 views and downloads

Breaking into the music business is hardly easy, but a young Roanoke woman seems to be off to a pretty good start while still in college. Emme Cannon is a singer and songwriter, and her performances have been seen or downloaded more than 100,000 times. Emme started writing songs in middle school and has continued to develop her style in college. Some of her songs have received thousands of streaming downloads, but she says ultimately, it won’t be the numbers that define her success. She spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

SERWAN ZANGANA: It’s Time To Vote Them Out!

Obviously, the November election will determine the fate of Roanoke City and its direction which is now controlled by one manipulative group of democrats. Roanoke City Council members have disregarded the needs of Roanoke Citizens for years and ignored people’s requests. Council members have completely avoided the concerns and suggestions that could lift off some […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Carl’s Place

PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - “Carl’s is a place where people from everywhere meet. Meet you at Carl’s is one of our sayings,” explained the owner of Carl’s Place, Marie Ogden. If you’ve traveled along Highway 40 just south of Smith Mountain Lake any time in...
PENHOOK, VA
C-Ville Weekly

‘Blighted’

Charlottesville Oil sits on a 1.31-acre parcel on Ivy Road. Albemarle County assesses the land at $922,700, and the three structures there at $199,100. An adjacent 1.21 parcel, where empty semi-trailers are often parked, is assessed at $869,700. Photo: Amanda Maglione. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Beef Festival returns to Appomattox

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the First Annual Appomattox Beef Festival was held at Courtland Festival Park from 5 to 9 p.m. After several years of being discontinued, as well as scheduling complications from the COVID-19 virus social distancing mandates, the festival returned with the help of local businessman Phillip Jamerson, Lauren McQuillan of Max & Dexter Event Design, Appomattox County Historical Society and a variety of sponsors.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Navy will have an even bigger presence in Danville

The United States Navy is expanding its presence in Danville. An existing Navy pilot program focuses on developing a new workforce for shipbuilding at Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. That program is called Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing. (See our previous story, “How Danville has become a center for shipbuilding trades.”)
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lee Theater Lofts offer affordable housing in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – The Lee Theatre Lofts on Williamson Road have opened for business, bringing life back into a building that’s been vacant for years. “The history of that building is, it goes back to the 1940′s, it was the beautiful Lee Theatre. It was a beautiful part of town, it was a success for a while and then Williamson Road took a dive down,” said Husain Alam, the owner, president and architect of Alam Design Group.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Six new stores at Barracks Shopping Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Barracks Road Shopping Center is welcoming some new stores for local shoppers. Six new stores ranging from food, to furniture, to clothing and more are coming by early 2023. Some stores include Soma, Brazo Tacos and more. Although the pandemic took a toll...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

