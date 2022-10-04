NAD+ IV BREAKTHROUGH IS IN-DEMAND ACROSS THE U.S. WITH RESET IV. NAD+ has quickly become one of the most requested IV infusion therapies for RESET IV’s wellness-conscious clients across America. NAD is short for a scientific name with a powerful punch. RESET IV medical experts know it as Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide. NAD+ is found in every cell in our body, and it’s involved in hundreds of metabolic processes.[1] Like so many other chemical elements, we lose NAD as we age. The good news? Research on Alzheimer’s patients indicates NAD therapy can help protect patients’ mental clarity, muscular function, and overall health.[2] Recommended treatment includes initial daily intravenous therapy over four days to two weeks depending on the goal of each patient, and their condition. Maintenance therapy may also be recommended.[3]

