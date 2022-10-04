Read full article on original website
Home prices level off even as sales stall
The once red-hot Las Vegas housing market has hit a cooling period, but the median price of a pre-existing single-family home still held steady in September, with median prices of previously existing single-family homes holding steady in September.
$10K to apply: Pot lounge application window opens Oct. 14 in Nevada
A non-refundable $10,000 application fee to run an independent pot lounge is just like everything else in Las Vegas -- a gamble.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Nevada using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
nevadabusiness.com
Breakthrough Infusion Therapy from Las Vegas-Based RESET IV
NAD+ IV BREAKTHROUGH IS IN-DEMAND ACROSS THE U.S. WITH RESET IV. NAD+ has quickly become one of the most requested IV infusion therapies for RESET IV’s wellness-conscious clients across America. NAD is short for a scientific name with a powerful punch. RESET IV medical experts know it as Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide. NAD+ is found in every cell in our body, and it’s involved in hundreds of metabolic processes.[1] Like so many other chemical elements, we lose NAD as we age. The good news? Research on Alzheimer’s patients indicates NAD therapy can help protect patients’ mental clarity, muscular function, and overall health.[2] Recommended treatment includes initial daily intravenous therapy over four days to two weeks depending on the goal of each patient, and their condition. Maintenance therapy may also be recommended.[3]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
NV Energy warns customers of increased scam activity in northern Nevada
STATELINE, Nev. —Scammers posing as NV Energy employees are targeting northern Nevada customers, the company said Thursday. “NV Energy has seen an uptick in utility scams this month,” said a press release. “The scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy then make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment.”
Former Venetian convention center boss joining Oak View project
Oak View Group has signaled its intention to enter the Las Vegas convention and meetings business with the hiring of former head of the Venetian Expo. The post Former Venetian convention center boss joining Oak View project appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Making drive from Vegas? Mega Millions jackpot for Friday tops $400 million
If highway traffic from Las Vegas to Arizona or California is a bit more congested Friday, it could be because folks are driving to purchase Mega Millions tickets.
news3lv.com
Durango celebrates topping off hotel tower for new casino-resort in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction crews celebrated topping off the hotel for the Durango casino-resort project in the southwest Las Vegas valley Friday morning. The final beam was lifted for the 15-story, 318-foot-tall tower as leaders from Station Casinos and other dignitaries marked the accomplishment. Located at the corner...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Strip Could Soon See A New 43-Story Resort
This may come as a shock (not really), but the Las Vegas Strip could soon see a brand new 43-story resort and casino at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. According to an article posted by Eli Segall on ReviewJournal.com, billionaire Tilman Fertitta has filed plans with the Clark County Commission to build an upscale project on approximately 6 acres of land on the southeast corner of the Strip at Harmon. Clark County records show that plans include “restaurants, convention space, a spa, wedding chapel, auto showroom, and a theater with around 2,500 seats,” plus “suites, villas, VIP salons, and a bar and lounge for high-limit gamblers.”
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
bloomberglaw.com
Long-Stalled Fontainebleau Las Vegas Hires Former Wynn Lawyer
Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a massive casino and resort project due to open a year from now, has named Stacie Michaels as its general counsel. Michaels most recently worked in private practice at Argentum Law, a Las Vegas-based law firm she joined as a partner nearly three years ago. She’s also a former general counsel at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November, there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada […] The post A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races appeared first on Nevada Current.
Billionaire Reveals Huge New Las Vegas Strip Casino Plans
The post-pandemic Las Vegas Strip construction boom continues. Seemingly every piece of available and could-be available land on the vaunted 4.2 mile stretch of road will eventually host some sort of mega-development. And, while it would seem like at some point Las Vegas would hit a saturation level when it comes to casinos, each new one seems to actually find its own niche.
963kklz.com
Warning: ‘Jugging’ Is Fastest Growing Crime Trend
Law enforcement departments are noticing an alarming new crime trend: “Jugging.”. As if we all didn’t have enough to worry about with cyber criminals, now thieves are following people home after they make a withdrawal of cash at a financial institution, and then robbing them of their money in a more secluded setting. Women, people of smaller stature, and the elderly, seem to be the most consistent targets of these “jugging” incidents.
Tropicana Las Vegas Sold – Will It Be the Next Iconic Vegas Implosion?!?
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the big sale of the Tropicana Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!. You...
Lombardo used work email to communicate strategy with top consultants, records show
In May 2021, Lombardo forwarded a press release from the governor’s office to Erwin with the message “for opp. research.” The press release highlighted bills signed by Sisolak meant to provide physical and mental health support to first responders. The post Lombardo used work email to communicate strategy with top consultants, records show appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Marijuana sales drop by 4% in Nevada, down nearly $37 million in Clark County
Marijuana sales dropped by nearly $37 million in Clark County compared to the previous year, according to figures on taxable sales released by Nevada.
963kklz.com
New Housing Development Coming Near Red Rock Canyon
Southwest Las Vegas is about to get more populated. A new housing development in the Blue Diamond area has been approved this week. The new build will bring 400 single-family homes on Blue Diamond Hill. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that a vote approved this on Tuesday. The Clark County Zoning Commission was unanimous in the vote. Though there was opposition from Save Red Rock conservation advocates.
