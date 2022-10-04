ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Business
nevadabusiness.com

Breakthrough Infusion Therapy from Las Vegas-Based RESET IV

NAD+ IV BREAKTHROUGH IS IN-DEMAND ACROSS THE U.S. WITH RESET IV. NAD+ has quickly become one of the most requested IV infusion therapies for RESET IV’s wellness-conscious clients across America. NAD is short for a scientific name with a powerful punch. RESET IV medical experts know it as Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide. NAD+ is found in every cell in our body, and it’s involved in hundreds of metabolic processes.[1] Like so many other chemical elements, we lose NAD as we age. The good news? Research on Alzheimer’s patients indicates NAD therapy can help protect patients’ mental clarity, muscular function, and overall health.[2] Recommended treatment includes initial daily intravenous therapy over four days to two weeks depending on the goal of each patient, and their condition. Maintenance therapy may also be recommended.[3]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

NV Energy warns customers of increased scam activity in northern Nevada

STATELINE, Nev. —Scammers posing as NV Energy employees are targeting northern Nevada customers, the company said Thursday. “NV Energy has seen an uptick in utility scams this month,” said a press release. “The scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy then make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment.”
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Freddie Mac#Net Sales#Mortgage#New Home Sales#Business Industry#Linus Business#Home Builders Research
news3lv.com

Durango celebrates topping off hotel tower for new casino-resort in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction crews celebrated topping off the hotel for the Durango casino-resort project in the southwest Las Vegas valley Friday morning. The final beam was lifted for the 15-story, 318-foot-tall tower as leaders from Station Casinos and other dignitaries marked the accomplishment. Located at the corner...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Strip Could Soon See A New 43-Story Resort

This may come as a shock (not really), but the Las Vegas Strip could soon see a brand new 43-story resort and casino at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. According to an article posted by Eli Segall on ReviewJournal.com, billionaire Tilman Fertitta has filed plans with the Clark County Commission to build an upscale project on approximately 6 acres of land on the southeast corner of the Strip at Harmon. Clark County records show that plans include “restaurants, convention space, a spa, wedding chapel, auto showroom, and a theater with around 2,500 seats,” plus “suites, villas, VIP salons, and a bar and lounge for high-limit gamblers.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Long-Stalled Fontainebleau Las Vegas Hires Former Wynn Lawyer

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a massive casino and resort project due to open a year from now, has named Stacie Michaels as its general counsel. Michaels most recently worked in private practice at Argentum Law, a Las Vegas-based law firm she joined as a partner nearly three years ago. She’s also a former general counsel at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Nevada Current

A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November, there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada […] The post A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
TheStreet

Billionaire Reveals Huge New Las Vegas Strip Casino Plans

The post-pandemic Las Vegas Strip construction boom continues. Seemingly every piece of available and could-be available land on the vaunted 4.2 mile stretch of road will eventually host some sort of mega-development. And, while it would seem like at some point Las Vegas would hit a saturation level when it comes to casinos, each new one seems to actually find its own niche.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Warning: ‘Jugging’ Is Fastest Growing Crime Trend

Law enforcement departments are noticing an alarming new crime trend: “Jugging.”. As if we all didn’t have enough to worry about with cyber criminals, now thieves are following people home after they make a withdrawal of cash at a financial institution, and then robbing them of their money in a more secluded setting. Women, people of smaller stature, and the elderly, seem to be the most consistent targets of these “jugging” incidents.
AUSTIN, TX
The Nevada Independent

Lombardo used work email to communicate strategy with top consultants, records show

In May 2021, Lombardo forwarded a press release from the governor’s office to Erwin with the message “for opp. research.” The press release highlighted bills signed by Sisolak meant to provide physical and mental health support to first responders. The post Lombardo used work email to communicate strategy with top consultants, records show appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
963kklz.com

New Housing Development Coming Near Red Rock Canyon

Southwest Las Vegas is about to get more populated. A new housing development in the Blue Diamond area has been approved this week. The new build will bring 400 single-family homes on Blue Diamond Hill. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that a vote approved this on Tuesday. The Clark County Zoning Commission was unanimous in the vote. Though there was opposition from Save Red Rock conservation advocates.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy