Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator’s Plan Would Slash Wyoming’s Tax Rate But Broaden Base To Include Groceries & Services
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming legislator from Cheyenne is proposing sweeping changes to Wyoming’s sales and use taxes. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that he’s reviving 2019 legislation that would cut sales and use taxes – but add more transactions to the tax base.
cowboystatedaily.com
Transmission Transition: Will Wyoming Wind Power Reach Consumers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming produces a lot of energy for other states and needs more transmission lines to keep up with the demand to connect a growing number of Cowboy State wind and solar farms to consumers. These high-voltage lines almost always cross some...
Wyoming Government Is Hemorrhaging Employees
HELP WANTED: Wyoming state employees are leaving, and it's almost impossible to find anyone to fill those jobs. Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. (Wyofile).
wyo4news.com
The BLM Wyoming seeks feedback on proposed oil and gas lease sale
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — In accordance with the congressional direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, Bureau of Land Management Wyoming started a 30-day scoping period to receive public input on 209 parcels totaling 251,086 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale. The parcels the BLM will analyze,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Explore Wyoming: The Thorofare Is Most Remote Spot In The Lower 48
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As the least-populated state, Wyoming is full of out-of-the-way places, and with fewer than 6 people per square mile it’s easy for someone to get away from it all. Then there’s the Thorofare. As the most remote region in...
oilcity.news
BLM Wyoming planning 251K+ acres for oil, gas lease sale; starting prices up due to Inflation Reduction Act
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming is proposing to offer 209 parcels totaling 251,086 acres for an upcoming oil and gas lease sale. BLM Wyoming’s second quarter 2023 oil and gas lease sale will be conducted in accordance with measures required by the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which became law in August. Provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act will apply to the upcoming and future BLM oil and gas lease sales.
oilcity.news
Citing health, environment, Wyoming hunters shun lead ammunition
A biologist who has helped rescue dozens of raptors poisoned by lead bullet fragments in game carcasses seeks to educate, not regulate, hunters. At the Jackson Hole Gun Club’s shooting range, Chris Smith paused after his shooting session to explain why he stopped hunting with traditional lead bullets that spread toxins in the environment and wildlife.
cowboystatedaily.com
Eagle Kill Permits May Get Easier For Wyoming Wind Farms
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing changes to the way permitting for eagle deaths is handled on wind farms, transmission lines and other projects with a goal to expedite permitting while still maintaining or increasing eagle populations. Wind farms...
cowboystatedaily.com
Drought And Colorado River: Irrigation Restrictions in Wyoming Possible By 2028
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Problems may spread from the top down, but for the Colorado River’s impact on Wyoming, it’s just the opposite. For that reason, farmers and ranchers in southwest Wyoming are keeping a watchful eye on a historic drought affecting the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Feds Threaten To Pull More Than $9 Million In Special Education Funding From Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The U.S. Department of Education is threatening to revoke more than $9 million of the money it gives to Wyoming’s special education programs. The revocation comes in response to the way the Wyoming Department of Education apportioned funds to schools...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ray Hunkins: As For Lawyers’ Complaints About Hageman, There Is No Place For Politics in Bar Association
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A group of Wyoming Lawyers, many of whom are friends of mine, some of whom are close friends of mine, have weighed in on the right of Harriet Hageman, recent winner of the Republican primary in her race for Wyoming’s at-large seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, to express her opinion about the 2020 Presidential election.
wyo4news.com
Picture Wyoming Life and enter Rural Health Photo Contest
WYOMING — National Rural Health Day is November 17. State residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in this year’s National Rural Health Day Photo Contest, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health. Prizes will be...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter: Elk Took Hours To Die Because Wyoming Rancher Wouldn’t Grant Trespass
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joshua Sunberg said he had to live every hunter’s worst nightmare as he watched a bull elk he’d shot in Wyoming on Monday slowly die. “He was sitting there wounded, suffering,” Sunberg, of Iowa, told Cowboy State Daily on...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish seeking up to 10 new game wardens
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is looking to hire as many as 10 new game wardens to serve in positions across the state. “Wyoming game wardens have a long and proud tradition of protecting and conserving Wyoming’s wildlife and serving the public,” said Rick King, chief game warden. “This admirable job is awarded to highly-qualified applicants with a passion for wildlife and serving those who recreate in the state.”
county17.com
Wyoming corrections announces retirement of administrator Eddie Wilson
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Corrections on Tuesday announced the retirement of Prison Division Administrator Eddie Wilson. His retirement will be effective October 16, the department release said. Before joining Wyoming corrections, Wilson spent 26 years with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Texas. There he...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Unicorn’ Elk Photo Proves Unusual Critters Exist
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anybody who claims to have seen a “unicorn” in the wild had better have a photo to prove it, a Wyoming outdoorsman said. “Without verifiable photographic evidence, those sorts of stories are almost always the product of too much...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wyoming
If you have never visited the beautiful state of Wyoming, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While there are many other states that are far more popular than this one, it is still exploring. That's because it truly has something for everybody so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking. To prove it, here is a list of three absolutely beautiful but usually underrated places in Wyoming that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
svinews.com
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Teton County on Friday, October 7
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
Comments / 0