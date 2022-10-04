ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GolfWRX

LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour

It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
Martina Navratilova on cancer and the future of tennis

Tennis great Martina Navratilova talks to CNN Sport’s Don Riddell about her battle with breast cancer, her rivalry/friendship with Chris Evert and the future of tennis in light of the recent retirement news regarding fellow greats Roger Federer and Serena Williams.
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
