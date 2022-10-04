Read full article on original website
‘Las Vegas is safe,’ Locals react to increased police presence on Strip following deadly stabbing
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In response to the deadly stabbing, the city of Las Vegas increased the number of city marshals patrolling the Fremont street area and there has also been an increased police presence on the Las Vegas Strip. Rolando Espinoza is the creative director for Champagne Creative Group on Sunset and Paradise. The […]
news3lv.com
GoFundMe created to help victims of deadly stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victims of the deadly mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip could use your help. The Thursday attack left 6 people injured and 2 dead. 32-year-old Yoni Barrios was arrested for two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.
Suspect in Las Vegas Strip attack not U.S. citizen, DA says
Steve Wolfson, the Clark County District Attorney, confirmed that the information gathered about Yoni Barrios, who is accused of an attack on eight victims along the Las Vegas Strip, indicates that Barrios is not a U.S. citizen.
Fox5 KVVU
Showgirl model killed, sisters from Maryland among injured in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing
Showgirls and models: The show must go on, with safety in mind. The show must go on for hundreds of performers and models in the Entertainment Capital of the World, who proudly donned the iconic Las Vegas Showgirl costume the day after the attack on the Strip. Updated: 6 hours...
Hells Angels from other chapters planned to ‘take care of witnesses’ in Las Vegas highway shooting case, prosecutors say
The FBI received information indicating Hells Angels members from other chapters could be coming to Las Vegas to “take care of witnesses,” prosecutors said Thursday.
Security increased at Fremont Street Experience following mass stabbing
The City of Las Vegas announced on Twitter that security is being increased on the Fremont Street Experience following the mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip.
Performers shaken following mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
A mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip that left two dead and six wounded has left some reconsidering their career as performers.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman arrested on murder charge after video conflicts her self-defense claim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video footage obtained by police conflicted with a Las Vegas woman’s self-defense claim after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in August. Kimberly Warth, 41, also identified in report as Kimberly Bellingar, was arrested on Tuesday on a murder charge, according to an arrest report.
Washington: How to Protect Yourself from Being Stabbed
How do you protect yourself against someone with a knife?. I've been thinking about this a lot since Canada's mass stabbings in September. Eleven people lost their lives in that killing spree in - or near - Saskatchewan’s James Smith Cree Nation. Stabbings have been on the rise in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman from Spokane killed in Las Vegas stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been confirmed that one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Las Vegas is from Spokane. Maris Digiovanni was killed on the strip along with one other victim. Their attacker is in custody. Maris Digiovanni was captain of the Pole Vault team at...
Recent attacks on the Las Vegas Strip
A look at attacks reported this year on the Strip, and other recent crimes that made headlines last year.
Police find gun at local elementary school
Clark County School District police found a gun was found at a Las Vegas elementary school Friday.
Fox5 KVVU
Inmates at Nevada prison sent ‘powdery substance’ to Las Vegas courthouse, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that two inmates at the Ely State Prison recently sent a “powdery substance” to a Las Vegas courthouse. According to a news release, the two offenders sent mail containing a powder containing a powdery substance to a...
‘A dumpster fire,’ Las Vegas man’s driver’s license not pulled after DUI that happened months before 2nd deadly crash
The Las Vegas man accused of his second fatal DUI had his driver’s license revoked this summer, but the Department of Motor Vehicles did not process the paperwork until six days after police said he killed a man while driving high on drugs, again.
Suspect identified in deadly Las Vegas Strip attack
Police have identified the suspect accused in a deadly attack involving 8 victims on the Las Vegas Strip.
Fox5 KVVU
Elaborate camera network helps officers stop crime on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With millions of people visiting the iconic Las Vegas Strip each year, the challenge to keep everyone safe is daunting. In a special report, FOX5 went inside the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) inside of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters to see officers and operators using an extensive network of 600 cameras in action.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of ex-Marine in North Las Vegas
Newly released body camera footage shows the fatal police shooting of a former U.S. Marine who was carrying an AR-15 in his own backyard in North Las Vegas. Darin Dyer, 38, was shot dead just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 by Sgt. Paul Sanderson, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeff Wall said.
‘I’m a filthy murderer,’ Las Vegas man accused of killing man with brick says he could become serial killer: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who allegedly killed another man by striking him in the head with a brick told police he did it in cold blood, according to his arrest report. Malik Price, 27, was arrested after allegedly killing the victim, Christopher David, with a brick. Price also allegedly battered a […]
Inmates mail 'powdery substance' to Las Vegas courthouse
The Nevada Department of Corrections confirmed that two offenders in custody at Ely State Prison sent mail containing a “powdery substance” to a Las Vegas courthouse on Thursday.
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas home, leaving daughter alive, held without bail
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Las Vegas home and leaving their infant daughter alive before fleeing to San Diego will continue to be held without bail. Michael Ricks, 25, made his second court appearance since being extradited to Las Vegas from San Diego, where he was arrested […]
