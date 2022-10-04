ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

GoFundMe created to help victims of deadly stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victims of the deadly mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip could use your help. The Thursday attack left 6 people injured and 2 dead. 32-year-old Yoni Barrios was arrested for two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
City
Pahrump, NV
Pahrump, NV
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime
102.7 KORD

Washington: How to Protect Yourself from Being Stabbed

How do you protect yourself against someone with a knife?. I've been thinking about this a lot since Canada's mass stabbings in September. Eleven people lost their lives in that killing spree in - or near - Saskatchewan’s James Smith Cree Nation. Stabbings have been on the rise in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman from Spokane killed in Las Vegas stabbing

SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been confirmed that one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Las Vegas is from Spokane. Maris Digiovanni was killed on the strip along with one other victim. Their attacker is in custody. Maris Digiovanni was captain of the Pole Vault team at...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
PTSD
Fox5 KVVU

Elaborate camera network helps officers stop crime on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With millions of people visiting the iconic Las Vegas Strip each year, the challenge to keep everyone safe is daunting. In a special report, FOX5 went inside the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) inside of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters to see officers and operators using an extensive network of 600 cameras in action.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy