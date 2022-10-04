ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

‘I’m a Food Scientist, and These Are the 6 Fresh Foods I Wouldn’t Refrigerate’

By Maki Yazawa
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FIKl_0iLlQd9E00

Confession: I was today years old when I found that nut butter was among some of the pantry staples that you should always refrigerate. Like many, I thought that storing my favorite jar of almond butter in a cool, dark place in a cabinet was the way to go, but I was sorely mistaken—it turns out that this creamy spread can last twice as long if stored in the fridge. Talk about food for thought.

On the flip side, this got me wondering: Which other foods am I storing in the completely wrong place in my kitchen? Apparently, quite a few. Growing up, I adopted the organization skills of my parents, which isn’t saying a lot (sorry, mom). And along with that came the notion that pretty much all produce was destined for the crisper drawer. Boy, was I wrong.

After speaking with two food scientists and experts in the field of 'knowing-where-to-store-everything-in-your-kitchen,' I learned the truth behind why some of my produce turned into mush in just a few days or browned in the blink of an eye. Spoiler: It wasn’t supposed to be in the fridge in the first place. In an effort to make our lives simpler and more waste-free (not to mention cost-effective), here’s a roundup of the foods you shouldn’t refrigerate… or else.

6 foods you shouldn’t refrigerate, according to food scientists

Bananas

Although you may think that sticking a bunch of bananas in the fridge is a harmless act, this food storage expert says otherwise. According to Natalie Alibrandi, a London-based food scientist and CEO of Nali Consulting, bananas should not be refrigerated... especially if they’re unripe. “Normally, when you purchase bananas at the grocery store, they are unripe. Therefore, it’s best to keep them on the counter so you can actually allow them to ripen,” Alibrandi says.

Low temperatures in the refrigerator can slow the chemical ripening process of ripening, which can in turn prevent green or hard bananas from ever reaching their ripe—softened, sweetened—potential. That being said, once they’ve been able to ripen to your liking at room temperature, they fall under the category of “pantry items you can refrigerate.” Just don’t be alarmed if the peels turn dark brown or black within a few days—they'll look off, but know that this won’t affect the interior of the bananas.

Avocados

Like bananas, Alibrandi recommends keeping avocados on the counter for similar reasons. "For starters, if you buy an unripe, rock-hard avocado, storing it in the fridge will only keep it inedible for even longer," she says. Again, the cool temperatures in the fridge slow down the ripening process. "Most refrigerators are kept at 40°F or below, which doesn’t create the ideal environment for an unripe avocado to become creamy and flavorful."

Research shows that avocados should be kept at or near 68°F—so a cool, dry place in your kitchen; not next to the stove—once they've ripened to optimize postharvest quality.

Garlic and Onions

Alibrandi also recommends keeping alliums, like garlic, out of the fridge. “Moisture creates a good environment for sprouting, which isn’t harmful, but shows the garlic is past its point of peak ripeness,” she explains.

Alibrandi says that onions are best stored on the counter, too. “When storing onions in the fridge, they are bound to absorb the moisture in the fridge, leaving them less crunchy and more exposure to spoilage.”

Tomatoes and Peaches

According to Savannah Braden, a biological scientist and the associate director of technology at food storage tech startup Apeel, you should never refrigerate climacteric fruits. This includes bananas and avocados, but also peaches and tomatoes.

“Climacteric fruits continue to mature after they've picked—think of a green banana—so keeping them in a cold environment will not only slow down the ripening process, but it can also affect the flavor, texture, and other characteristics of the fruit,” Braden explains. However, as Alibrandi previously mentioned, once your fruits are ripe, it’s okay to refrigerate them to help prolong their freshness.

What refrigeration actually does to these foods, according to a food scientist

In short, the cool temperatures of the fridge can change the composition of fresh foods. “Many people don’t realize that your fruits and vegetables are still alive after they’re picked. That means that they continue to react to their environments and are sensitive to stress,” Braden explains. “Refrigeration slows down the biochemical reactions inside of a piece of produce and can disrupt the structure of its cells. That can cause off notes and lead to some pretty funky flavors, as well as change the fruit’s color, texture, and other attributes."

According to Braden, much of the reason why this happens has to do with the water content found in fresh produce. “A piece of fresh fruit or a vegetable also has a significant amount of water in it, which is susceptible to freezing and swelling since water expands to different volumes at different temperatures," she explains.

This is especially true for water-dense fruits, like watermelon, which is 92 percent water. If you leave a watermelon in the back of the fridge, for example, sometimes it can freeze, thaw, and freeze again. That process damages the cells and changes the fruit’s texture. This can happen to any piece of produce that gets too cold, or is cold for too long,” says Braden. However, if you don’t mind a change in texture, she adds that you can certainly freeze fresh fruit once it’s ripe to use in smoothies, soups, sauces, or purees (where textural changes can go unnoticed).

Where should you should store these foods if they’re *not* in the fridge

Alibrandi and Braden both say that you can simply store these foods on the counter where they can naturally ripen. “A lot of produce stores really well on the kitchen countertop, as long as it’s not in direct sunlight or near a heat source. That is especially true for non-climacteric vegetables, like potatoes and onions, that aren’t actively ripening post-harvest,” Braden says.

However, the food scientists both note that they should be kept away from other already-ripe foods. “Don’t store them near foods that are already ripe, as the ethylene gas can cause them to accelerate the rate of ripening,” Alibrandi explains. Research shows that ethylene is a plant hormone that can accelerate ripening and softening by increasing chlorophyll degradation and, in turn, reducing the shelf life of fruits and vegetables.

“If you store an avocado with a banana, for example, they will trigger each other to ripen more quickly. On the other hand, keeping a banana next to an apple or cucumber will not change how quickly the banana goes bad since that produce does not ripen post-harvest,” Braden says. However, if you need to speed up the ripening process, she says that you can store climacteric produce together (like in a paper bag), which can also help speed up the process by trapping the hormones that trigger ripening. This might be especially handy when your avocado is rock-hard, but avo toast is calling your name.

Now, if you have fruits and veggies that are already ripe, giving them ample room to breathe will help prolong their lifespan. “To keep climacteric fruits from ripening too quickly, it’s best to keep them in an open space with plenty of air circulation as opposed to an enclosed place like a cabinet. Because produce is still breathing, it needs oxygen to develop the right way. If you keep a banana or avocado in a plastic bag, it won’t end up with the right flavor,” Braden says.

Don't know what to do with all of your pantry staples? We can help:

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

The Surprising Way To Keep Your Grapes Crunchy and Fresher for Longer, According to Grape Experts

It feels like only yesterday when videos of charcuterie board artists working their magic to create the most mouth watering spread of cheeses, cured meats, and fresh fruit flooded our TikTok feeds 24/7. Nowadays, the question “who can bring the best assortment to the next shindig” has become an unofficial contest among the friend group—and the more butter (or almond butter), the merrier. And believe us when we say the competition is fierce, and no one is ready to give up that winning title anytime soon.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

3 Fermented Korean Condiments With Massive Gut Health Benefits (and How an RD Loves To Use Them)

If you ask me, condiments are the taste-masking MVPs of most meals. At any given time, I have at least a dozen varieties stocked in my fridge door and pantry, ranging from sauces and spreads to pastes hailing from all around the world. They’re often nestled alongside my go-to fermented foods—think kimchi, sauerkraut, and kombucha—and some Korean condiments new to my rotation just so happen to be fermented, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

‘I’m a Flight Attendant, and These Are the 4 Annoying Things I Wish Passengers Would Stop Doing’

The very setup of an airplane makes it easy to get annoyed by fellow passengers, even when their offenses are small and clearly not malicious, like reclining their chair in front of you or asking you to stand so they can use the restroom (especially if they do it more than once). After all, you are trapped on the plane together, meaning there’s no escaping whatever behavior is bugging you (at least, without an uncomfortable confrontation) until you reach your destination. It’s no wonder, then, that flight attendants—who find themselves in the position of being stuck for hours with not-so-considerate folks on the daily—have their fair share of things that annoy them when it comes to passenger behavior.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Fresh Fruit#Food Storage#Refrigerators#Foodsafety#General Health
shefinds

The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say

If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
HAIR CARE
shefinds

5 Pro-Collagen Foods You Should Have Every Day To Reverse The Signs Of Aging

When you hear about “anti-aging” products like moisturizers, night creams, and serums, the one word you’ll continue to see over and over again is “collagen.” And for good reason. Collagen and elastin are your skin’s building blocks — they keep your skin smooth and firm. But it’s completely natural and normal to lose collagen as the years pass, and there’s nothing wrong with showing signs of aging. However, if you’re interested in keeping your skin as healthy looking as possible at any age, the foods you eat are a key ally.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Eating These Fruits Every Day Over 40—They Reduce Bloating!

Nothing puts a damper on your day like a gas and digestive issues. Whether you’re struggling to fit into your jeans or just feel straight up uncomfortable, a bloated stomach is always frustrating. Luckily, switching up your diet by cutting out certain bloat-causing foods and adding in some gut-healthy alternatives is one great way to keep the problem at bay. In fact, there are a few fruits you can eat every morning to beat bloating.
HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain

When you eat the right kind in moderation, carbs can be a great source of fiber and other nutrients that will help you crush your weight loss goals. However, it’s no secret that many carb-filled foods out there can cause serious damage to your overall health. Refined carbs, which are found in highly processed foods, frequently lead to inflammation, more sugar cravings, overeating, a slowed metabolism, and even disease over time.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Deodorant Ingredient You Should Stop Using ASAP--It's So Bad For Your Skin!

If you’re someone who can’t stand to be sweaty and will do anything to avoid body odor, then there’s a good chance deodorant is a part of your daily routine. Whether you’re faithful to one brand or prefer to mix things up and try new brands and scents, the reality remains: some deodorants contain ingredients that can actually irritate your skin or pose far more risky health consequences. Although aluminum may be the “dicey” ingredient on most people’s minds when they think of deodorant, experts are talking about an even greater concern. This is the deodorant ingredients they say you should stop using ASAP because it’s so bad for your skin.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The 5-Ingredient Cucumber Salad Recipe You Can Eat Every Day To Fuel Your Healthy Weight Loss

Salads are always a great option if your goal is to eat healthier and lose weight. Cucumbers are not only hydrating, nourishing and contain antioxidants all on their own, but when added to a nutrient-rich salad, they provide a myriad of health benefits. Before getting into a delicious and simple cucumber recipe that we found, we checked in with Lisa Richards— registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet— for tips on making the perfect salad to promote healthy weight loss.
NUTRITION
shefinds

How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert

This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

5 Vitamin C-Rich Foods That Boost Collagen And Get Rid Of Wrinkles Fast

There’s nothing wrong with wrinkles — and aging is an absolutely natural part of life. Your skin will go through a number of changes as you age, and accepting some of those changes is a great way to keep mentally healthy. But you may also be searching for ways to look your best no matter your age, and having healthy, glowing skin is always going to make you look and feel fantastic. Great skin starts from within, which means getting enough of the right vitamins and minerals into your diet is one of the best ways to boost your complexion. And if you’re honing in on specific vitamins, Vitamin C is one you’ll want to spotlight. Vitamin C helps stimulate your body’s natural collagen production — and collagen and elastin are responsible for keeping your skin look firmer and smoother. “Vitamin C is found in many foods, but one can get it in abundance specifically from certain fruits and vegetables,” says Dr. Madathupalayam Madhankumar of iCliniq. “It is a water-soluble vitamin that functions as an antioxidant, helps in collagen production, promotes skin health, boosts immunity, and many more.”
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Supplements Doctors Swear By For Healthy Weight Loss Over 50

While healthy weight loss cannot be acquired by supplementation alone, this can greatly impact your health journey, and make a noticeable difference in your energy levels and mood along the way! Along with a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and consistent sleep, you might find that taking specific supplements can help you lose or maintain weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Surprising Food That’s So Bad For Thinning Hair, According To Experts

When it comes to healthy, voluminous and radiant hair, eating a well-balanced diet full of protein and other nutrients is essential. With that said, some foods are better for your tresses than others, and if you’re noticing hair loss or thinning strands, looking into your diet can help. We checked in with doctors, dermatologists and hair experts to learn more about one popular and common food that might surprise you in its impact to negatively effect your locks if eaten often. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods and Dr. Yoram Harth, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles

While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

8 Signs of Narcissistic Abuse in a Relationship—Plus, What To Do About It

In a perfect world, whenever you enter into a romantic relationship, it would be with someone who is loving and who has your best interests at heart. While that can certainly be the case, it's also possible that you could unsuspectingly end up in a relationship with a narcissist, even if the partner in question seems like the real deal in the beginning of your courtship. With this in mind, it's crucial that you learn the signs of narcissistic abuse to look out for.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

‘I Hiked the Pacific Crest Trail, the Longest Hiking Trail in the U.S. at 2,653 Miles, and These Are the Shoes I Wore for Challenging Terrain and Support’

You may have a pair of hiking shoes that are your go-to for hitting the trails. But when you're a thru-hiker (someone who's covering a long-distance trail from end to end), your shoes basically become a fifth limb. The wrong pair will leave you with the blisters Cheryl Strayed forewarned in Wild, while the best ones of all will carry you through thousands of miles of wilderness.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy