Laneige and Canopy Partnered Up To Keep Your Skin Hydrated and Make Your Moisturizers Work Better—Just in Time for Winter

Washing your face is about more than just cleansing. It's about prepping your skin for the next steps of your routine so that the rest of your products have the best environment to do their work. And according to Todd Davidson, director of global education at skin-care brand Eve Lom, there's one easy trick that can help your products sink in deeper. All you have to do is place a warm washcloth on your face for a few seconds before wiping away your cleanser, which will open up your pores to get them prepped and ready for the actives to come.
Just when the cool crisp of fall creeps back into the air, Diane Berson, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, knows it's time to get serious about her hand-care routine. To do so, she uses a ceramide-packed cream every morning to hydrate her hands and a thicker cream at night to seal in moisture before bed.
I love my natural 4C hair. It's thick, voluminous and wonderfully coily. But wow, does it take a lot to detangle it. 4C hair has the tightest curl pattern of all the 12 hair types, and thus, gets tangled very easily. In fact, the hair follicles lay so close together that it often becomes difficult to comb through the roots with a standard comb or a brush without snagging. And that's where a good detangling brush comes in.
Dermatologists spend their days teaching other people how to care for their skin. From proper sun protection to the serums that actually work, they know what's good. And all that knowledge means they have a pretty solid handle on how to care for their own skin. With that in mind,...
Fall is a time of transition. As the cold weather sets in, it clues us in that it's time to trade our iced coffees for PSLs, our tees and tanks for cozy knits, and our light floral fragrances for richer scents. But one seasonal swap that comes with its fair share of unwanted side effects? The transition from sandals to boots.
Everyone with eczema has their own unique cocktail of specific triggers that exacerbate their symptoms. But one of the most common ones is exercise. “Exercise can mean more outdoor activity with pollen, weeds, and grass,” all of which can be eczema-flaring allergens, notes dermatologist Calvin Williams, MD, the medical director of Essential Dermatology Group. “Or, exercise can mean exposure to places like gym mats, where microbes like to colonize, which can also lead to flares.”
When you've got eczema, you want to do everything you can to keep your skin hydrated and soothed. Using a body wash that's too stripping can do just the opposite, leaving you with skin that's even drier and more irritated than usual. To prevent that from happening, Ivy Lee, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Pasadena, California, says you should stick to gentle cleansers.
When it comes to choosing foundation, the options can be overwhelming. It’s not just shade ranges—there are the different coverage levels, finishes, and, of course, formulations. And while liquid formulas tend to rule the market, stick foundations have a particular enduring legacy. From classic, old-school beauty behemoths to new, cutting-edge indie brands, it seems like all the greats have their own take on the foundation stick. Merit Beauty's foundation stick even garnered a 10k person waitlist at its launch.
Aside from coffee beans, there are a few ingredients that are always present in my kitchen, like salt, pepper, and olive oil. But in addition to these essentials, you can *always* find a handful of avocados sitting on my countertop as they ripen to perfection. Because I tend to make...
Choline, a powerful essential nutrient most known for its cognitive and brain health benefits, is generally associated with animal-based foods—with egg yolks being number one. (This is partially where the notion that eating eggs for breakfast is a brilliant way to boost your brain strength and mood comes from... truly, what can't a cheesy egg omelet solve?)
Whether you're joining a Pilates class, planning on upping your treadmill time, or hitting the squat rack to make some gains, a water bottle is a must-have in your gym bag. Not only do they keep your liquids cold, but they serve as gentle reminders to hydrate throughout your workout. If you've been reusing or cycling through your plastic Dasani bottle, it's time to level up, and no, I'm not talking about trading your old plastic bottle for a new one. I'm suggesting a real upgrade.
If a product has the word “miracle” in the title, I admit I’m skeptical and I immediately raise my eyebrow. Only because it already has very high expectations to live up to. But after trying every shade of the Jones Road Miracle Balm (a tinted balm), I do believe it’s earned its title.
When Fenty Beauty dropped five years ago, it did so with a simple premise: to create top-tier makeup products that worked for all skin tones. At the time, this was a novel concept, especially when it came to foundation. Beauty lovers with deeper skin tones had become accustomed to mixing their own blends of different formulas to get the right shade—one that wasn't too light, too ashy, or too orange. When those 40 shades of the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation hit shelves in September 2017, the impact was undeniable.
There's a reason why we've been seeing loafers everywhere. Smart, sleek, and go with just about every single outfit in your closet, loafers are a foot-friendly shoe choice that instantly upgrades your daily ensemble. And they're especially a great fashion addition for autumn, since loafers pair really well with jeans, slacks, and the classic skirt-and-tights combo. Whether you decide to make them look more preppy or punky all depends on your accessories, but what we really love about loafers is that they're versatile—anyone can rock a loafer.
Cleaning the toilet isn't the most fun activity in the world, but it's necessary to prevent your bathroom from reeking and looking like a hot mess. If left untouched, mold, mildew, and bacterial growth begin to appear in your toilet bowl (gross, I know), which is unsanitary to be around, to say the least. To leave your toilet in better shape than you found it, you'll want to invest in a trusty cleaner, and this Clorox Toilet Wand Cleaning System (on sale now for $11) has got you covered.
"Mornings are for coffee and contemplation," is a Stranger Things quote I think to myself at least once a day. But if one of the things you're contemplating in the morning is, "How could I make a better cup of coffee?" We've interviewed our fair share of experts to mine the world's lesser known coffee brewing tricks so you brew world-class cups of joe at home.
As anyone with a head with hair knows: Hair care is not a one-size-fits-all thing. What you need depends on your hair type, scalp condition, whether or not you color-treat, use styling tools, and so much more. Which is why custom hair-care brands exist—and why they're becoming one of the best ways to ensure you're giving your hair what it actually needs, without any of the guesswork.
How many muscles is your workout activating? If you don’t need to bust out a second hand for counting, it's got nothing on this core, back, and arms workout led by Session trainer Kat Atienza. That’s because these 10 minutes are chock full of moves that are actually more like combos of moves—AKA “compound movements”—so you’re challenging multiple muscle groups in the space of one rep.
It feels like only yesterday when videos of charcuterie board artists working their magic to create the most mouth watering spread of cheeses, cured meats, and fresh fruit flooded our TikTok feeds 24/7. Nowadays, the question “who can bring the best assortment to the next shindig” has become an unofficial contest among the friend group—and the more butter (or almond butter), the merrier. And believe us when we say the competition is fierce, and no one is ready to give up that winning title anytime soon.
A seasonal trip to the local pumpkin patch can include fun activities, like haunted hayrides and petting zoos. But when it comes to choosing the ideal pumpkin to take home—whether for cooking or displaying—confusion and anxiety can run rampant if you don't know what you're looking for. Much like picking a partner—or, heck, even a watermelon or avocado—being able to choose a perfect pumpkin can get overwhelming because of all the options (Cinderellas! Jarrahdales! Warty Goblins!). But thankfully, there’s help to be had for picking the right one.
