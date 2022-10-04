Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old statue of Roman god Hercules in several pieces at site in Greece's ancient city of Philippi

Archaeologists unearthed a well-preserved statue of the Roman god Hercules during excavations at a site in Greece's ancient city of Philippi.

A team from Aristotle University found the statue, which was in a few pieces but still in good condition, in an area that was once part of the Roman and Byzantine empires.

Hercules is the Roman equivalent of the Greek divine hero Heracles, son of Jupiter and the mortal Alcmene - who was herself the granddaughter of the hero Perseus.

In classical mythology, Hercules was famous for having super-human strength and was seen as the champion of the weak and a great protector

Hercules is often depicted with a lion skin cloak over his arm and holding a club.

The group of professors and students found each of these elements, which helped them identify the ancient artifact as Hercules.

The statue was found on the eastern side of one of the main streets of the city.

Researchers believe that the statue once adorned a building that dates to the late Byzantine period in the 8th or 9th century AD.

Philippi was a major Greek city northwest of the nearby island, Thasos. Its original name was Crenides after its establishment by Thasian colonists in 360/359 BC.

The city was renamed by Philip II of Macedon in 356 BC and abandoned in the 14th century after the Ottoman conquest

The Ministry of Culture in Greece also noted that in Constantinople, statues from the classical and Roman period would often adorn buildings and public spaces until the late Byzantine period.

Modern day Greece - and its ancient sites sprinkled elsewhere - have been the location of many archaeological discoveries over the years.

