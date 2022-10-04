Pregnant Bianca Gascoigne reveals she is expecting a baby girl with partner Arron Wright as she throws gender reveal party with fireworks and a disco ball

Bianca Gascoigne has revealed she is expecting a baby girl with her partner Arron Wright at a huge 'grazing' party with her father Paul Gascoigne and mother Sheryl.

The couple, who confirmed their romance in December 2021, have been friends for fourteen years and announced in August that they were expecting a baby in February next year.

Bianca held a gender reveal party at her home to make the happy announcement, complete with tasty nibbles, sparkling lights, fireworks, balloon walls, feather boas, disco ball, a revolving dance floor, hand baked pizzas and an ice cream stall.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star looked incredible for the bash in a netted see through dress and green feather boa.

The model put on a loved-up display with Arron at the event as they shared a smooch while celebrating with their nearest and dearest.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, Bianca teased fans with the caption: 'GIRL OR BOY??'

Arron fired a pink confetti cannon to show they were expecting a girl and the happy couple then kissed one another.

Bianca also showed off a wardrobe containing designer pink baby clothes for their little girl when her is born.

It comes after the TV personality announced the happy news she is expecting her first child last month.

Bianca posed with her beau by recreating the movie posted for the 2007 comedy Knocked Up.

Alongside the fun photo, Bianca announced the bundle of joy is due in February, and wrote: 'We're having a baby.'

Bianca and Arron celebrated their one year anniversary on August 7 with a romantic trip to Paris.

In April, Bianca explained the pair's path to romance, explaining they first met in Dubai in 2008 and stayed in touch over the years, before re-grouping in the 'best relationship ever'.

The former glamour model told how the 'universe had it planned all along' and she and Arron had become the 'best versions of ourselves for each other' over the years.

Bianca previously described Arron as 'husband material' and said the couple had discussed marriage and having children.

Speaking in an interview with Closer magazine in May, the Celebrity Big Brother star said: 'We'll get married. He's husband material, and I can see us getting engaged soon.

'Arron is quite traditional and has a large family, so it will probably take place here in the UK, or we'll have two ceremonies.

'Maybe an intimate one abroad and a big ceremony in England so everyone can come. I need a ring first though!

'I definitely see settling down and having kids as the next stage of my life. We're not trying, we're just seeing what happens.'

Reflecting on their past meeting 14 years ago, Bianca said the couple's relationship wouldn't have worked if they'd got together in 2008.

She added: 'The universe works in mysterious ways because if we were supposed to get in a relationship back then, it wouldn't have worked.'