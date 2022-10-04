Kenny Pickett will not be graded on a curve, they expect wins

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Diontae Johnson walked it back, Mike Tomlin likely would never say it. Even if the Steelers are rebuilding, they are looking at Kenny Pickett as a quarterback who can lead them to the Super Bowl, now.

“We are not grading him on a curve,” said Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin. “He’s not grading himself on a curve. There is an expectation of quality play and playing to win.”

Tomlin said they will have the same expectation they had with Mitch Trubisky or Ben Roethlisberger for that matter. It’s now Pickett’s team. Tomlin said they don’t ‘blow in the wind’ with these decisions. They considered going back to Trubisky this week, but this is not a week-by-week decision. Pickett is the starter going forward.

“We have no reservation about what Kenny is going to be capable of in terms of our schematics,” Tomlin said. “Obviously we have a level of concern about the environment we are taking him into. You have a level of concern about any quarterback that you take into that environment versus that defense and that venue.”

Pickett has been providing a spark for the team even before he entered the game in the second half against the Jets. Tomlin said his work as a leader on the sidelines, and how he communicated, showed what he is made of.

“I’ve watched him grow in a neighborly sort of way during his time at Pitt,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “It’s something you can see that he consciously pursued and was thoughtful about, while at the same time it’s a natural act. I think that’s something that all quality leaders, particularly at the quarterback position, have. They better be intentional because there are a myriad of responsibilities that go with being them.”

“But it aids them when it’s a natural act. They have an inclusive personality, they are good communicators and listeners. He’s displayed all of that.”

Tomlin said there was more fluidity with the offense with Pickett in there Sunday. Obviously, more points, but not a perfect half given the three interceptions. There will be some experimenting with different plays this week as they now game plan for Pickett as the starter. They will see what seems to work better with his skill set and incorporate that in the offense.

“Kenny has shown us maturity at every point throughout this process,” Tomlin said. “He’s older than most rookies, that was discussed leading up to the draft process. The things we valued in him from a draft perspective-fluid and quick decision-making, pro-like anticipation have proven to be true. That’s why we took him.”

“He’s done nothing but fortify that process. He’s continually gotten better and we see the progress. He has a mature and professional approach to readiness.”

He will need all of that Sunday as the 1-3 Steelers visit 3-1 Buffalo.