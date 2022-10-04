PAL exhibit of Crouch artworks opens

TODAY

PAL exhibit opens

The Perquimans Arts League will feature the artworks of Nora Crouch in exhibit it’s calling “Flying High: A Journey in Abstraction” today through Nov. 1. A reception will be held Oct. 22, at 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Movie Night

Community Movie Night will host a screening of the film, “Black Panther,” at Central Park at 6:30 p.m.

OCT. 15

Halloween event

A Halloween community event will be held on Dobbs Street between Hyde Park and Edenton Road Street at 7 p.m.

Yacht Club breakfast

The Holiday Island Yacht Club will host a breakfast fundraiser at 744 Holiday Island Lane, Hertford, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Menu will include scrambled eggs, hash browns, pancakes/waffles to order, bacon and/or sausage, grits, oatmeal, coffee, tea or juice.Cost is $7 for members, $9 for non-members.

Walk for Hunger

Open Door of Perquimans County will hold its Walk for Hunger, starting at the Perquimans County Library, at 9 a.m.

OCT. 21-23

Carolina Moon

Carolina Moon Theater will present performances of “A Time To Remember.”

OCT. 21

Seeds of Success

The Seeds of Success youth program will meet at the Perquimans Community Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

OCT. 23

Quaker monument

A ceremony rededicating the Quaker monument will be held at the corner of Church and Newby streets at 3 p.m.

OCT. 28

Trunk or Treat

A Trunk or Treat program sponsored by the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will be held at Church Street at 4:30 p.m.

OCT. 29

Seeds of Success

The Seeds of Success youth program will be held at the Perquimans Community Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Belvidere Day

The 10th annual Belvidere Day will be held.