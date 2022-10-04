Read full article on original website
The Ultimate Rankings! Which Franchise Do Albany, NY Fans Love Most?
Albany, New York is a unique sports market; it's truly in the middle of it all. As a native of the Capital Region, sports fans in the area are within a car ride from teams in New York City (and East Rutherford, New Jersey), Buffalo, Boston and beyond. As such, local fans have sports allegiances that vary drastically. Some are New York City purists, others bleed into Massachusetts, and still more find their favorite teams outside the confines of the Northeast.
Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree
It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
One Upstate Challenger May Dethrone NY’s Haunted Attraction King
For decades, Headless Horseman in Ulster Park has been considered the very best haunted attraction in New York state. To celebrate their 30th anniversary, their new attraction for 2022, The Horseman’s Night of the Shadows, has made numerous top lists of haunted attractions in both New York and the US.
Upstate New York In For October Temperature “Roller Coaster”
The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
Drivers In Colonie Take Matters In Their Own Hands At RR Crossing!
It's a beautiful day in the Capital Region with blue skies and temps hitting the 70's this afternoon! Nothing can slow us down today, right? Well if you are traveling through Colonie you might have hit an unexpected snag that derailed you and might still be an issue. Some commuters...
Hear Our Interviews With Union Hockey Coach Josh Hauge
This is the place to hear our Big Board Sports Interviews with Union Men's Hockey head Coach Josh Hauge every Thursday at 11:30 am. Below are our first two interviews with Coach Hauge who is in his first year as head coach. Enjoy!. New York Colleges That Made The Top...
Upstate Nostalgia For Sale: Water Slide World Listing Shocks Fans
Capital Region summers haven’t been the same since Water Slide World closed in 2018. Not only are our sliding and gliding quotas way down, but the absolutely iconic jingle hasn’t been heard on the airwaves for five years. Things didn’t get any better for park devotees after a...
Final Forecast! Upstate TV Icon Has Emotional Last Day On Channel 13
The man, the myth, the map, the mustache! Bob Kovachick has retired from Newschannel 13 in Albany after 35 years and we found a video of one of his first weather forecasts from back in 1988, just one month after he was hired. Check it out below!. I couldn't stop...
Why Did This Popular Troy Coffee Shop Close after 38 Years?
There are two coffee shops of the same name in the Capital Region that have been around for decades. One is located on 3rd Street in Troy and the other is on Lark Street in Albany. They aren't just coffee shops, they are gathering places, eateries, and part of the community. One of them has closed forever.
Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady
A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
Look! Albany’s Lincoln Park Pool Will Feature Splash Pad, Waterslide & More [PICS]
Back in July, the City of Albany asked residents to choose two designs for the new Lincoln Park Pool. The results are in and this ten-plus million dollar project will be built. What Were The Two Concepts Albany Residents Had to Choose From?. Concept A. This plan proposed three separate...
Millers Backyard BBQ Will Have an Actual Restaurant in Cohoes Soon
When you talk about an excellent barbeque in the Capital Region, Millers Backyard BBQ always comes up in the conversation. They are known for their barbeque trailer that does fundraisers and pop-up dinners in our area. A couple of weeks ago they had a minor setback but they just announced some exciting news about an actual restaurant!
King Neptune’s in Lake George Becoming ‘Quirky’ Hotel
A big change could be coming to a well-known hot spot in Lake George Village. King Neptune's Bar & Grill will be reimagined. What will it turn into? The owners are thinking of changing things up in a big way. Who Are the New Owners and What's the Plan?. Sean...
Calling All Soup Lovers! 18 Eateries Participate in Troy ChowderFest Sunday!
It seems like the perfect weather to get to Troy this weekend and enjoy the 2022 Chowderfest. Eighteen restaurants will be participating and it is free to attend. All you have to do is pay for samples. What Can I Expect From 2022 Troy ChowderFest. You can walk throughout downtown...
Watch! Jimmie Allen Stops His Schenectady Show Mid-Song! Why?
It was a fantastic weekend for country music with Luke Combs at MVP Arena in Albany for two nights on Friday and Saturday. Jimmie Allen headlined Frogtober Fest at Frog Alley in Schenectady on Saturday night. What Happened at Frogtober Fest?. Frogtober Fest at Frog Alley in Schenectady was an...
