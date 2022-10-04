ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Hot 99.1

The Ultimate Rankings! Which Franchise Do Albany, NY Fans Love Most?

Albany, New York is a unique sports market; it's truly in the middle of it all. As a native of the Capital Region, sports fans in the area are within a car ride from teams in New York City (and East Rutherford, New Jersey), Buffalo, Boston and beyond. As such, local fans have sports allegiances that vary drastically. Some are New York City purists, others bleed into Massachusetts, and still more find their favorite teams outside the confines of the Northeast.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree

It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York In For October Temperature “Roller Coaster”

The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Why Did This Popular Troy Coffee Shop Close after 38 Years?

There are two coffee shops of the same name in the Capital Region that have been around for decades. One is located on 3rd Street in Troy and the other is on Lark Street in Albany. They aren't just coffee shops, they are gathering places, eateries, and part of the community. One of them has closed forever.
TROY, NY
Hot 99.1

Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady

A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Hot 99.1

Millers Backyard BBQ Will Have an Actual Restaurant in Cohoes Soon

When you talk about an excellent barbeque in the Capital Region, Millers Backyard BBQ always comes up in the conversation. They are known for their barbeque trailer that does fundraisers and pop-up dinners in our area. A couple of weeks ago they had a minor setback but they just announced some exciting news about an actual restaurant!
COHOES, NY
