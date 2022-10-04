ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joan Collins, 89, exudes elegance in a pink midi-dress and blazer as she joins husband Percy Gibson, 57, at the star-studded Hello! Inspiration Awards

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Joan Collins exuded elegance as she graced the red carpet at the the Hello! Inspiration Awards at Corinthia, London on Tuesday.

The Hollywood icon, 89, looked sensational in a chic pink midi-dress which she teamed with a matching blazer.

The former Dynasty star beamed as she posed at the star-studded red carpet event alongside her beloved husband Percy Gibson, 57.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnfiD_0iLlP1vC00
Glamour: Joan Collins, 89, exuded elegance as she graced the red carpet with husband Percy Gibson, 57, at the the Hello! Inspiration Awards at Corinthia, London on Tuesday

The actress' frock featured a key hole detail and she adorned the jacket with a white floral broach.

Joan slipped her feet into nude heels while toting her belongings in a pink handbag, she also carried a matching Louis Vuitton pashmina in case of cold weather.

The ageless beauty swept back her dark tresses and sported a glamorous palette of make-up complete with pillar box red lip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vqACB_0iLlP1vC00
Chic: Joan slipped her feet into nude heels while toting her belongings in a pink handbag, the star also carried a matching Louis Vuitton pashmina in case of cold weather

The ceremony celebrated the country's most inspirational and selfless people.

The event attracted a star-studded crowd including, Lisa Snowdon, Binky Felstead, Karren Brady, Ollie Locke, Katie Piper, Amanda Wakeley, Frankie Bridge.

Winners included Dame Kelly Holmes, who was presented with the Trailblazer of the Year Award in honour of the year she chose to come out find her Pride and Davina McCall who took home the Inspiration of the Year award for all her hard work fighting for women going through the menopause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KhaKX_0iLlP1vC00
Fashionable exit: The ageless beauty swept back her dark tresses as she sported a glamorous palette of make-up complete with pillar box red lip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NKOnZ_0iLlP1vC00
Glamorous beauty: Joan shielded her eyes behind oversized shades as the couple exited the swanky event  

Percy meanwhile cut a dapper figure in a grey plaid suit which he layered over a crisp blue shirt and stripped tie.

Joan and Percy have been married for 20 years after tying the knot in 2002 - two years after meeting during a theatre production.

Hollywood producer Percy, who is 31 years Joan's junior, is her fifth husband, following marriages to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass and Peter Holm.

The actress shares two children, Tara and Alexander Newley, with second husband Anthony - alongside daughter Katyana Kass with Ron.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLoJC_0iLlP1vC00
Smart: Percy meanwhile cut a dapper figure in a grey plaid suit which he layered over a crisp blue shirt and stripped tie

Valerie Regas
3d ago

She has always been a well dressed and put together lady. Still got it.

Deke Rivers
2d ago

Without giving away too much, I worked with her a little more than 40 years ago. A beautiful & delightful woman. Wish her the best

roz
3d ago

🙏Joan Collins I will always remember her from Dynasty❣️She is one pretty lady❣️

