doesmyopinionmatter
3d ago
they find it insulting that Kia owners should have to pay for the kits that should not be needed in the first place. Maybe if the judges would stop letting these criminals out they wouldn't need the kits.
4
MPD tows more than 100 vehicles under new tow policy
Since the Milwaukee Police Department's new tow policy went into place, the department has towed more than 100 vehicles.
IL Man Arrested At WI Walmart For Stealing $10,000 Of Merchandise
Illinois shoplifter uses a sneaky way to steal from a Wisconsin Walmart but he still gets busted. Shoplifter Busted For Stealing $10,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Walmart. On Sunday a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to Walmart, 3500 Brumback Blvd., for a report of retail theft in progress.
MPD sending warning letters to reported reckless drivers
The Milwaukee Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) is encouraging residents to report reckless driving, so the owner's of the vehicle will receive a warning letter in the mail.
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 5: Witnesses continue to testify
DAY 5 - Witnesses will continue to testify. First witness to take the stand is Erika Patterson, Brooks ex-girlfriend. 8:33 a.m. Judge Dorow starts by addressing concerns that Darrell Brooks had the previous day about the juror. He believed to recognize one of them and said that juror "flipped him off".
WISN
Milwaukee Fire Department facing increased run totals, decreased resources
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's fire chief says his crews are fighting more than just fires. They are fighting to get more money and resources from both the city and the state of Wisconsin. "It's a life and death scenario and we don't want to put the citizens in that spot,"...
Milwaukee neighborhood stripped of a sense of safety after triple shooting
A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after a triple shooting near 21st and Keefe on Tuesday. Neighbors in the area say a larger police presence is needed to save lives.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee bicyclist hit in Mequon, driver cooperating
MEQUON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 58, riding a bicycle, was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5 on the trail on Donges Bay Road. Police said the man entered the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. and his view of traffic was blocked by parked trucks on the roadway. The bicyclist entered the path of a vehicle, which hit him.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa carjackings, Glendale police arrest 2
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 6 announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in three recent carjackings or attempted carjackings. According to Wauwatosa police, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 73rd and Hillcrest last week. A second victim was carjacked at...
Car falls off 16th Street Viaduct during police pursuit; 3 dead, 1 injured
Three people are dead after a police pursuit ended in a crash with the suspect vehicle going over the 16th Street Viaduct and catching fire on Thursday.
CBS 58
Child shot in head near 37th and Marion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Police Department finds officers acted within the law in juvenile arrest
WAUKESHA — An incident connected to the arrest of four juveniles suspected to be in possession of drugs on Thursday afternoon has been referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office for review, according to the Waukesha Police Department. The parents of a juvenile called the city's Emergency Communications...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
Denis Sullivan leaving Milwaukee to journey to her new home in Boston
The Sailing Vessel Denis Sullivan, a 137-foot-tall flagship in Milwaukee, will set sail this Saturday, leaving the city after 22 years for her new home in Boston.
WISN
Local controlled substance expert warning of rainbow fentanyl pills
MILWAUKEE — The Drug Enforcement Administration is sending out a warning about rainbow-colored pills laced with potent amounts of fentanyl. Now, WISN 12 News is hearing from a local doctor urging parents and users to be aware. This week, federal agents in New York City seized thousands of pills...
MPD Chief has strong words for reckless drivers after 3 die in fiery crash
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman has strong words for reckless drivers after a police chase ended in a deadly crash after a man drove off the 16th Street viaduct and landed on the road below.
boatingindustry.com
The Boat House merges with Beacon Marine
Today, The Boat House announced that it has merged with Beacon Marine LLC, expanding the group to eleven locations across the Midwest and Florida. This merger adds several sales, service, and storage facilities across Door County, Manitowoc, and Milwaukee, Wis. Kevin Code, CEO of The Boat House Group, said, “This...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek suspects after car crashes into building
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police responded to a car crash involving two cars that happened on Oct. 6 around 3:50 a.m. near 13th and Maple. Police say that car one was stolen and struck car two. The people riding in car one ran from the scene. One car struck...
WISN
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks questions his ex-girlfriend on the stand
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Friday morning's testimony began with state prosecutors calling Erika Patterson to testify. Patterson says her history with Brooks goes back 15 years, and they have a child together. On Nov. 21, 2021, Patterson told jurors she was arguing with Brooks in his car near Frame Park...
wearegreenbay.com
Triple shooting in Wisconsin leaves 2-year-old in critical condition
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle near a park in Milwaukee. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the triple shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on October 4 on the 2100 block of West Keefe Avenue. Officers...
