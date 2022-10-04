ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

doesmyopinionmatter
3d ago

they find it insulting that Kia owners should have to pay for the kits that should not be needed in the first place. Maybe if the judges would stop letting these criminals out they wouldn't need the kits.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee bicyclist hit in Mequon, driver cooperating

MEQUON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 58, riding a bicycle, was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5 on the trail on Donges Bay Road. Police said the man entered the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. and his view of traffic was blocked by parked trucks on the roadway. The bicyclist entered the path of a vehicle, which hit him.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa carjackings, Glendale police arrest 2

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 6 announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in three recent carjackings or attempted carjackings. According to Wauwatosa police, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 73rd and Hillcrest last week. A second victim was carjacked at...
CBS 58

Child shot in head near 37th and Marion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
WISN

Local controlled substance expert warning of rainbow fentanyl pills

MILWAUKEE — The Drug Enforcement Administration is sending out a warning about rainbow-colored pills laced with potent amounts of fentanyl. Now, WISN 12 News is hearing from a local doctor urging parents and users to be aware. This week, federal agents in New York City seized thousands of pills...
boatingindustry.com

The Boat House merges with Beacon Marine

Today, The Boat House announced that it has merged with Beacon Marine LLC, expanding the group to eleven locations across the Midwest and Florida. This merger adds several sales, service, and storage facilities across Door County, Manitowoc, and Milwaukee, Wis. Kevin Code, CEO of The Boat House Group, said, “This...
wearegreenbay.com

Triple shooting in Wisconsin leaves 2-year-old in critical condition

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle near a park in Milwaukee. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the triple shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on October 4 on the 2100 block of West Keefe Avenue. Officers...
