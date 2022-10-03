Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coast News
SANDAG board temporarily removes road-user charge
REGION — The San Diego Association of Governments board of directors approved the removal of a controversial road-user charge during its Sept. 23 meeting. The charge is a per-mile fee allocated to all motorists and has been a lightning rod since SANDAG staff introduced the plan two years ago as part of its Regional Transportation Plan.
Coast News
Stoked to work with young surfers again
Grauer is a different type of person and a different type of school. Grauer the person goes by the first name Stuart. Stuart Grauer is a dedicated educator and surfer who understands that there is no better teacher than the ocean. Like Grauer the person, Grauer the school is located...
Coast News
Escondido to consider additional rules for sidewalk vendors
ESCONDIDO — The city of Escondido is considering local regulations for sidewalk vendors in response to a number of complaints over the past few years. In August, Councilmember Mike Morasco requested that City Attorney Mike McGuinness bring back an update on sidewalk vending regulations after receiving some of those complaints.
Coast News
Meet Barb Grice, Executive Director of the San Dieguito Heritage Museum
Barb Grice’s family is engrained in the history of Encinitas. Her dad, Bob Grice, was a descendent of Encinitas pioneers. When his great-grandparents arrived with their family in 1883, they doubled the population of Encinitas from 11 to 22! He was born years later, in 1920, in the same ranch house as his mother, on a hilltop property that now is part of the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coast News
Oceanside increases Measure X spending on downtown security project
OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside will use additional Measure X funds this year for several public safety improvements, including a new pilot project aiming to provide a higher security presence downtown. The Oceanside City Council approved several updates to this year’s Measure X spending plan during its Sept...
Coast News
Transforming homes and breaking barriers
Nargis Habib is the only woman in the world to run a rug business of this sort. As the founder and owner of The Rug Mine, based in San Marcos, she is breaking barriers in business as well as lifestyle for Afghan women. Nargis, born in Afghanistan, was 12 years...
Coast News
Adding luxury and comfort to your home
If you’re thinking of adding a patio cover or a sunroom to your home, contact RKC Construction. Family-owned and operated, its CEO, Rick Crawford, says, “We offer free on-site estimates, which will allow us to establish a clear understanding of your vision. Afterwards, our design professionals will step in to make sure your project (big or small), is done exactly how you want and with precise fits.”
Coast News
Tree Doctor wins award two years in a row
Since 1985, Russell Bowman has been delighting residents of San Diego County with his plant and tree expertise. So, it’s no wonder Bowman Plant & Tree Care Specialists have been named the San Diego Union-Tribune Community Press’ “Best of North County” voters’ poll for tree and plant care for a 2nd year in a row!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coast News
Goodguys: ‘America’s favorite car show’ returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds
Goodguys — “America’s Favorite Car Show” — returned to the Del Mar Fairgrounds for the second time this year, on Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, complete with a new name: the 1st Meguiar’s So-Cal Nationals, presented by BASF. While much had remained the same,...
Coast News
Heart of Operation Game On still beats
Tony Perez was a man in motion, until he wasn’t. “He raises all this money and he gets you coming back because you see all the lives that he saves,” Betty Blair said. Escondido’s Blair, and countless others, volunteer with Operation Game On. The organization that Perez heads points wounded military heroes toward golf.
Coast News
Carlsbad outlines traffic safety initiatives
CARLSBAD — The City Council approved more than a dozen initiatives, including a resolution to consider Vision Zero, on Sept. 27 to address traffic safety as part of the city’s ongoing state of emergency regarding e-bikes and vehicles. The city has experienced a significant increase, more than 200%,...
Coast News
Lamps don’t go out of style — shades do
Lampshade Gallery is a family-owned business in Del Mar with three generations in the lighting business. After making the move from Des Moines, Iowa, the family opened their first San Diego location in La Mesa in 1986, which operated until 2001. Lampshade Gallery opened a second location in Del Mar...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coast News
EcoFest sustainability event at Cottonwood Creek Park this weekend
Want a hands-on demonstration of how to be more eco-conscious? Stop what you’re doing and head to the Encinitas EcoFest this Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Park. Our area’s longest-running community environmental family fun event has been lovingly organized by a group...
Coast News
City to replace Oceanside pier’s outdated utilities
OCEANSIDE — The city has hired Jilk Heavy Construction for nearly $5.6 million to replace outdated utilities on the downtown pier. Utilities at the pier, such as potable water, wastewater, natural gas, electrical and communications networks, have reached the end of a 35-year lifetime after operating in a harsh marine environment. The pier’s natural gas line was replaced in 1999.
Coast News
Osider co-founder Aaron Schmidt loses cancer battle
OCEANSIDE — Aaron “Schmidty” Schmidt, co-founder and editorial director of Osider Magazine, died late last month following a battle with cancer. Schmidt first moved to North San Diego County from Jacksonville, Florida, in the early 1990s. Schmidt was an avid surfer, skateboarder and snowboarder who moved west to further pursue his passions.
Coast News
Carlsbad Boulevard restriping project gets council approval
CARLSBAD — Carlsbad Boulevard is set to get a makeover as part of a citywide push for increased traffic safety. During its Sept. 27 meeting, the Carlsbad City Council approved restriping along Carlsbad Boulevard and reducing the southbound lanes from Manzano Lane to Island Way to a single lane.
Coast News
Pacific Ridge Open House, Oct. 22
At Pacific Ridge, students in grades 6 – 12 are equipped and inspired to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world. They learn to confidently approach new ideas, ask the right questions, and think beyond what’s in front of them to make connections and find their path.
Coast News
Jury: No ‘dangerous condition’ along Del Mar railway in area teen’s death
DEL MAR — A North County jury has ruled there were no dangerous conditions on a portion of the railway in Del Mar that contributed to a 19-year-old Poway resident being struck and killed by a train in 2016. The 11-1 ruling, issued by the jury on Sept. 22,...
Coast News
San Marcos City Council disagrees on pro-choice support resolution
SAN MARCOS — San Marcos City Council members and some members of the community clashed last Tuesday over a resolution urging local voters to support Proposition 1, which would codify rights to reproductive freedom in the California Constitution. Councilmembers Randy Walton and María Nuñez brought forward the resolution on...
Coast News
Organic mattresses, furniture create non-toxic environment
You’ve probably tried to buy organic food, beauty products, even clothing — but what about your bed or your living room sofa?. The Futon Shop has been in business for more than 40 years, and CEO and founder Suzanne Diamond says the company prides itself on using eco-friendly and organic ingredients to create affordable healthy non-toxic furniture.
Comments / 0