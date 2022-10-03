ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Coast News

SANDAG board temporarily removes road-user charge

REGION — The San Diego Association of Governments board of directors approved the removal of a controversial road-user charge during its Sept. 23 meeting. The charge is a per-mile fee allocated to all motorists and has been a lightning rod since SANDAG staff introduced the plan two years ago as part of its Regional Transportation Plan.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Stoked to work with young surfers again

Grauer is a different type of person and a different type of school. Grauer the person goes by the first name Stuart. Stuart Grauer is a dedicated educator and surfer who understands that there is no better teacher than the ocean. Like Grauer the person, Grauer the school is located...
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Escondido to consider additional rules for sidewalk vendors

ESCONDIDO — The city of Escondido is considering local regulations for sidewalk vendors in response to a number of complaints over the past few years. In August, Councilmember Mike Morasco requested that City Attorney Mike McGuinness bring back an update on sidewalk vending regulations after receiving some of those complaints.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Meet Barb Grice, Executive Director of the San Dieguito Heritage Museum

Barb Grice’s family is engrained in the history of Encinitas. Her dad, Bob Grice, was a descendent of Encinitas pioneers. When his great-grandparents arrived with their family in 1883, they doubled the population of Encinitas from 11 to 22! He was born years later, in 1920, in the same ranch house as his mother, on a hilltop property that now is part of the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course.
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Coast News

Oceanside increases Measure X spending on downtown security project

OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside will use additional Measure X funds this year for several public safety improvements, including a new pilot project aiming to provide a higher security presence downtown. The Oceanside City Council approved several updates to this year’s Measure X spending plan during its Sept...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Transforming homes and breaking barriers

Nargis Habib is the only woman in the world to run a rug business of this sort. As the founder and owner of The Rug Mine, based in San Marcos, she is breaking barriers in business as well as lifestyle for Afghan women. Nargis, born in Afghanistan, was 12 years...
SAN MARCOS, CA
Coast News

Adding luxury and comfort to your home

If you’re thinking of adding a patio cover or a sunroom to your home, contact RKC Construction. Family-owned and operated, its CEO, Rick Crawford, says, “We offer free on-site estimates, which will allow us to establish a clear understanding of your vision. Afterwards, our design professionals will step in to make sure your project (big or small), is done exactly how you want and with precise fits.”
LAKESIDE, CA
Coast News

Tree Doctor wins award two years in a row

Since 1985, Russell Bowman has been delighting residents of San Diego County with his plant and tree expertise. So, it’s no wonder Bowman Plant & Tree Care Specialists have been named the San Diego Union-Tribune Community Press’ “Best of North County” voters’ poll for tree and plant care for a 2nd year in a row!
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Heart of Operation Game On still beats

Tony Perez was a man in motion, until he wasn’t. “He raises all this money and he gets you coming back because you see all the lives that he saves,” Betty Blair said. Escondido’s Blair, and countless others, volunteer with Operation Game On. The organization that Perez heads points wounded military heroes toward golf.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad outlines traffic safety initiatives

CARLSBAD — The City Council approved more than a dozen initiatives, including a resolution to consider Vision Zero, on Sept. 27 to address traffic safety as part of the city’s ongoing state of emergency regarding e-bikes and vehicles. The city has experienced a significant increase, more than 200%,...
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

Lamps don’t go out of style — shades do

Lampshade Gallery is a family-owned business in Del Mar with three generations in the lighting business. After making the move from Des Moines, Iowa, the family opened their first San Diego location in La Mesa in 1986, which operated until 2001. Lampshade Gallery opened a second location in Del Mar...
DEL MAR, CA
Coast News

EcoFest sustainability event at Cottonwood Creek Park this weekend

Want a hands-on demonstration of how to be more eco-conscious? Stop what you’re doing and head to the Encinitas EcoFest this Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Park. Our area’s longest-running community environmental family fun event has been lovingly organized by a group...
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

City to replace Oceanside pier’s outdated utilities

OCEANSIDE — The city has hired Jilk Heavy Construction for nearly $5.6 million to replace outdated utilities on the downtown pier. Utilities at the pier, such as potable water, wastewater, natural gas, electrical and communications networks, have reached the end of a 35-year lifetime after operating in a harsh marine environment. The pier’s natural gas line was replaced in 1999.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Osider co-founder Aaron Schmidt loses cancer battle

OCEANSIDE — Aaron “Schmidty” Schmidt, co-founder and editorial director of Osider Magazine, died late last month following a battle with cancer. Schmidt first moved to North San Diego County from Jacksonville, Florida, in the early 1990s. Schmidt was an avid surfer, skateboarder and snowboarder who moved west to further pursue his passions.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad Boulevard restriping project gets council approval

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad Boulevard is set to get a makeover as part of a citywide push for increased traffic safety. During its Sept. 27 meeting, the Carlsbad City Council approved restriping along Carlsbad Boulevard and reducing the southbound lanes from Manzano Lane to Island Way to a single lane.
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

Pacific Ridge Open House, Oct. 22

At Pacific Ridge, students in grades 6 – 12 are equipped and inspired to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world. They learn to confidently approach new ideas, ask the right questions, and think beyond what’s in front of them to make connections and find their path.
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

San Marcos City Council disagrees on pro-choice support resolution

SAN MARCOS — San Marcos City Council members and some members of the community clashed last Tuesday over a resolution urging local voters to support Proposition 1, which would codify rights to reproductive freedom in the California Constitution. Councilmembers Randy Walton and María Nuñez brought forward the resolution on...
SAN MARCOS, CA
Coast News

Organic mattresses, furniture create non-toxic environment

You’ve probably tried to buy organic food, beauty products, even clothing — but what about your bed or your living room sofa?. The Futon Shop has been in business for more than 40 years, and CEO and founder Suzanne Diamond says the company prides itself on using eco-friendly and organic ingredients to create affordable healthy non-toxic furniture.
SAN MARCOS, CA

