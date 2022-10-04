ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Huskers face off against Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska heads on the road for the first time in six weeks, as it will travel to New Jersey for a Friday evening matchup with Rutgers in Piscataway. Game time from SHI Stadium is set for shortly after 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. local), with FS1 providing national television coverage.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers arrive in New Jersey ahead of Friday game at Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team arrived in New Jersey late Thursday afternoon for its upcoming game against Rutgers. The Huskers play the Scarlet Knights on Friday at 6:00 p.m. (CDT). The game will be televised on FS1. Nebraska enters with a 2-3 record (1-1 Big Ten). The...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Team psyche improves as Huskers head to Rutgers

Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He touched on how preparation has gone in a short week. “I thought it went smooth. Thought the kids were champions, the coaches did a really good job in a short week for them to prepare. They worked late nights, trying to get the game plan down. Last night, they got out here at 10:30 or 11 o’clock. Kids came back and worked today, thought it was really smooth this week.”
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
1011now.com

LNW high school basketball will not include varsity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced Friday that Northwest High School will only play junior varsity, reserve and freshman level games for both girls and boys basketball this season. “We have learned valuable lessons during our fall sports season that we carry with us...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Markowski named preseason All-Big Ten

Nebraska sophomore post Alexis Markowski claimed first-team All-Big Ten recognition from the conference coaches and media when the league announced its preseason honors on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Markowski returns in pursuit of a big sophomore season to help the Huskers contend for...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Employment is for everyone

Lincoln Lutheran defeats Kearney Catholic in a rematch of last year's Class C1 championship match. Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest win district softball championships. A pair of Lincoln softball teams won District Championships on Thursday.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

HS Volleyball: Kearney Catholic vs. Lincoln Lutheran

A pair of Lincoln softball teams won District Championships on Thursday. HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 6) Highlights of Thursday's high school football games across the area. Garage destroyed by fire in near south neighborhood. Updated: 13 hours ago. Firefighters responded to a garage fire near 16th and Rose Streets...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Former Husker announces his run for Mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Stan Parker is the second Republican to announce a bid for mayor. Stan Parker played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Park compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest win district softball championships

Lincoln Lutheran defeats Kearney Catholic in a rematch of last year's Class C1 championship match. HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 6) Highlights of Thursday's high school football games across the area. Garage destroyed by fire in near south neighborhood. Updated: 9 hours ago. Firefighters responded to a garage fire near...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

New adaptation of musical "Godspell" at Tada

Lincoln Lutheran defeats Kearney Catholic in a rematch of last year's Class C1 championship match. Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest win district softball championships. A pair of Lincoln softball teams won District Championships on Thursday. HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 6) Updated: 3 hours ago. Highlights of Thursday's high school football...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are a few events you can check out in Lincoln this weekend. The Parade of Homes offers potential home buyers a great opportunity to walk through brand-new homes and meet the builders. The Fall Parade of Homes began Sunday, October 2 and will run through Sunday, October 9. The homes will be open 6-8pm during the week and 1-6pm Saturday and Sunday. Visit their website for a full listing of homes.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Popular city basketball courts get new look

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the capital city’s most popular places to play basketball has a whole new look and a lot of colors to go with it. Wednesday, the city unveiled a new mural on the South Antelope Park basketball courts. A project that’s been years in the making.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews return from Florida

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews travelled back to Lincoln from Florida on Friday. LES crews joined New Symrna Beach and other mutual aid crews to assist with restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. “The crews were stationed in New Smyrna Beach, FL,” said Sally Jarecke, Communications Specialist....
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
COLUMBUS, NE
1011now.com

Pershing mural in storage, search for new location continues

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The enormous and iconic mural that once appeared above the Pershing Center in Lincoln is now down and in storage. The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, along with local artist and arts advocate Liz Shea-McCoy, is leading the fundraising effort to save the 38 foot-by-140-foot mural.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

New iPhone technology alerts Lincoln Police of fatal weekend crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in Lincoln were alerted to a devastating weekend crash that claimed six lives thanks to the newest iPhone technology. Lincoln Police said this week the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed the road and collided with a tree in an east Lincoln neighborhood.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Additional arrests made in downtown Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have arrested two more men in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Lincoln last month. Police arrested Jahhfarr Fletcher and Said Salahuddin on Wednesday in connection to the homicide near 18th and O Streets on September 25th. Both men are from Lincoln. Jahhfarr...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Garage destroyed by fire in near south neighborhood

Lincoln Lutheran defeats Kearney Catholic in a rematch of last year's Class C1 championship match. Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest win district softball championships. A pair of Lincoln softball teams won District Championships on Thursday. HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 6) Updated: 11 hours ago. Highlights of Thursday's high school football...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Wahoo school dedicates FFA learning center to former student killed in crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo, is honoring a former student who tragically lost his life in 2021. Landen Montanio graduated from the school in 2020. During his time there, he developed a passion for welding thanks to the newly-developed FFA program, which included welding courses.
WAHOO, NE

