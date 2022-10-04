The American Diabetes Association and Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes have released a consensus report addressing diabetes management in chronic kidney disease. “It is compelling that we now have a general agreement between diabetologists and nephrologists on how to diagnose and treat diabetic kidney disease in its early stages to markedly delay progression,” George Bakris, MD, report co-author and director of the Comprehensive Hypertension Center at University of Chicago, said in a press release. “This is a message for primary care physicians, and like any report, it should be translated by the caregiver to the patient so that both parties can agree on a common approach.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO