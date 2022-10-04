Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
MedicalXpress
Direct oral anticoagulants show lower risk for kidney disease progression vs. vitamin K antagonists
A Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct...
cancernetwork.com
Addition of Sintilimab to Bevacizumab Biosimilar IBI305 and Chemo Boosts PFS vs Chemo in Advanced EGFR-Mutant NSCLC
Patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutant nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer who progressed on an EGFR inhibitor may benefit from treatment with sintilimab plus bevacizumab biosimilar IBI305 and chemotherapy vs chemotherapy alone. Treatment with sintilimab (Tyvyt) and bevacizumab biosimilar IBI305 plus pemetrexed and cisplatin resulted in superior progression-free...
targetedonc.com
Benefit of Immunotherapy in SCLC Remains a Question
Gene G. Finley, MD, explains a questions lingering on the benefit of immunotherapy in patients with small call lung cancer. Gene G. Finley, MD, medical oncologists at Allegheny Clinic Medical Oncology of Allegheny Health Network, explains a questions lingering on the benefit of immunotherapy in patients with small call lung cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
healio.com
‘Negligible’ melanoma risk observed in patients treated with methotrexate
Findings from a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis showed a “negligible” risk for melanoma among individuals treated with methotrexate. Mabel K. Yan, MBBS, of the Victorian Melanoma Service at The Alfred Hospital, Anita E. Wluka, MBBS, PhD, of the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at Monash University, and colleagues noted that findings from previous studies have demonstrated a possible association between methotrexate and melanoma.
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
ajmc.com
New eGFR Formula May Inappropriately Label Black Potential Kidney Donors as Having CKD
This study found that the recent change to remove race from the calculation of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) may incorrectly label potential donors who are Black as having chronic kidney disease (CKD). A study published in The American Journal of Surgery found that the recent change to remove race...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NIH Director's Blog
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) & NASH
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which fat builds up in your liver. Nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are types of NAFLD. If you have NASH, you have inflammation and liver damage, along with fat in your liver.
healio.com
Third COVID vaccine provides ‘significant boost’ in antibody response in patients with IBD
Immunosuppressed patients with inflammatory bowel disease who received a third COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated improved antibody binding, although the response was reduced in patients receiving infliximab and tofacitinib. In a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, researchers noted that since patients with IBD were not included in COVID-19 vaccine...
targetedonc.com
Duration of Response With Xevinapant Plus Standard Chemoradiation in LA SCCHN
Jean Bourhis, MD, discusses results from the phase 2 study of xevinapant plus chemoradiation vs placebo and chemoradiation in patients with locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Jean Bourhis, MD, a professor of radiation oncology at the University of Paris, discusses results from the phase 2...
healio.com
Organizations release consensus report on managing patients with diabetic kidney disease
The American Diabetes Association and Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes have released a consensus report addressing diabetes management in chronic kidney disease. “It is compelling that we now have a general agreement between diabetologists and nephrologists on how to diagnose and treat diabetic kidney disease in its early stages to markedly delay progression,” George Bakris, MD, report co-author and director of the Comprehensive Hypertension Center at University of Chicago, said in a press release. “This is a message for primary care physicians, and like any report, it should be translated by the caregiver to the patient so that both parties can agree on a common approach.”
targetedonc.com
GB2064 Reduces Fibrosis Grade in Early Results of MYLOX-1 Study of Myelofibrosis
Early results from an intermediate analysis of the phase 2a MYLOX-1 study show a reduction of collagen fibrosis of the bone marrow in patients with myelofibrosis on the LOXL2 inhibitor GB2064. Positive results from a phase 2a trial (NCT04679870) of the LOXL2 inhibitor candidate GB2064 show promise for reducing fibrosis...
targetedonc.com
Advancements Continue to Shape the Landscape of Esophageal and Gastric Cancers
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Ronan Kelly, MD, discussed the most recent updates seen in these patient populations and what research aims to further examine. According to Ronan Kelly, MD, MBA, the esophageal and gastric cancer spaces have seen many advances over the past 2 years. Among the advances in the space, there have been numerous FDA approvals.
cancertherapyadvisor.com
Adding Serplulimab to Chemotherapy Prolongs Survival in Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer
The combination of serplulimab and chemotherapy prolongs overall survival (OS), compared with chemotherapy alone, in patients with previously untreated, extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), according to phase 3 results published in JAMA. “To our knowledge, this is the first phase 3 trial demonstrating OS benefits of a PD-1 inhibitor...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
targetedonc.com
Zain Evaluates Studies Offering Improvement in R/R DLBCL Survival
During a case-based rountable event, Jasmine Zain, MD of City of Hope, discussed the case of a 79-year-old patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Targeted Oncology™: What are the second-line therapy options for transplant-ineligible patients with DLBCL?. ZAIN: For second-line therapy for DLBCL, we try to...
cancernetwork.com
Red Blood Cell Transfusions Impact Survival Outcomes in Endometrial Cancer
Receipt of red blood cell transfusions can negatively impact survival outcomes in patients with endometrial cancers, while ovarian cancers were most affected by preoperative global health status. Receipt of red blood cell (RBC) transfusions had a negative effect on prognosis for patients with endometrial cancer, and preoperative global health status...
cancernetwork.com
Long-Lasting Benefit Observed With Atezolizumab and Bevacizumab in Recurrent Endometrial Cancer
Results from a phase 2 trial indicated that atezolizumab and bevacizumab yielded a significant duration of response in recurrent endometrial cancer. Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and bevacizumab (Avastin) yielded durable responses in patients with recurrent endometrial cancer, according to findings from a multi-institutional phase 2 trial (NCT03526432) that were presented during the 2022 Annual Global Meeting of the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS).
targetedonc.com
Trial of CAR T-Cell Therapy Targeting GPRC5D Shows Efficacy in Resistant Multiple Myeloma
The first trial investigating a chimeric antigen receptor therapy to target GPRC5D in patients with resistant multiple myeloma reveals remissions in 70.6% of the enrolled patients. A chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy targeting the GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in the first trial examining patients with resistant multiple myeloma...
Comments / 0