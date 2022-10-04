ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 62

Zion
3d ago

She is very lucky to be who she is in the Modern Day Babylonian Empire. Because if she was a so called black woman and solded that to so called white people guaranteed 💯 she would have served life for his murder and another separate sentence for distribution. Justice ⚖️ System in America depends on who did the crime. Selective Jury Justice ⚖️ System. God will soon give his Judgement. I'm waiting Jesus for your Judgement which is Righteous Judgement

Reply(10)
39
Jesscamp
2d ago

I feel like it should be life for ending a life.. she knew people was dying soooo... give her life in prison 😡

Reply(3)
21
Tim Ross
3d ago

why reduced murder charges, no evidence without her admission... She is a cold blooded murderer.

Reply(1)
24
Related
Lootpress

Virginia man sentenced for cocaine possession could see up to 30 years behind bars

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia man was sentenced Monday on felony charges of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver. Reports from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. indicate that, on Monday, October 3, 2022, Charles D. Faltz of Courtland Virginia was sentenced to no less than 2 and no more than 30 years in prison on the possession charge to which the defendant pled guilty on July 22, 2022.
COURTLAND, VA
MyNorthwest

Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
truecrimedaily

Ohio couple arrested in N.Y. 6 years after allegedly killing adopted son who was malnourished, beaten

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A husband and wife from Ohio were arrested last week several years after one of their children died from abuse and malnourishment. On Sept. 26, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies from their office and agents from the U.S. Marshal Service located Katherine and John Snyder II, both 51, and took them into custody on a warrant out of Springfield, Ohio. The press release listed Katherine as the arrestee, but reports say both are accused of killing their 8-year-old son, Adam Snyder.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman sentenced to 1 day in jail for over $250,000 in benefits fraud

BOSTON – A Massachusetts woman was sentenced yesterday for fraudulently receiving Social Security disability benefits, MassHealth, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and Section 8 housing assistance. Maribel Rodriguez, 63, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to time served (approximately one day) and three years...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WIS-TV

Governor says fake school shooting calls may be from another country

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State and federal agents are investigating after fake calls about active shooters were reported at more than a dozen schools across South Carolina on Wednesday morning - and investigators believe they may be coming from someone in another country. The Greenville Police Department said a...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Prison#Heroin#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Violent Crime#Dakota Finchman#Gray Media Group Inc
WIS-TV

Woman turns $10 lottery ticket into $1 million prize on way to birthday party

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia woman made a lucky stop at a store in South Carolina while on her way to a birthday party. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman, whose name was not released, called her husband from a BK World Shop in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she purchased for $10.
ANDERSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Alabama Inmate’s Sister Calls for Justice After Viral Photo of Brother Shows ‘Deteriorating Health’ in Prison

Kastellio Vaughan was healthy according to his sister Kassie, who last saw him on July 24 when she visited him at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Alabama. When she got two pictures of different version of who she saw three months ago, she became alarmed; the fact that the words, ‘GET HELP’ were inscribed under the image, furthered her fears.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Illinois police arrest 15 people after they allegedly used PPP loans to bond out of jail

Police in Illinois arrested 15 people after they allegedly used funds from Paycheck Protection Program loans to bond out of jail. After a data investigation was performed by police, several inmates at the Will County Jail were found to have allegedly applied and received PPP loans that were then used to bond themselves out of jail for their felony cases, according to FOX 32.
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy