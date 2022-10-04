Read full article on original website
Related
Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears
Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
Loretta Lynn’s Final Social Media Post Before Her Death Was About Dolly Parton
Loretta Lynn, the queen of country music and trailblazer for women in the genre, passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4. She was 90. As a result of her passing, many are taking to social media to mourn the icon, offering their own tributes to Lynn. Now, we’re looking back at her last social media post. In her last post, she gave a shoutout to another iconic figure in country music: Dolly Parton.
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On The Passing Of Her “Sister” Loretta Lynn: “She Was A Wonderful Human Being, Had Millions Of Fans And I’m One Of Them”
From one country queen to another. The iconic country legend Loretta Lynn passed away earlier this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Her family confirmed she died peacefully in her sleep, and the tributes to one of the greatest musicians to ever do it have been pouring in.
RELATED PEOPLE
Loretta Lynn Once Revealed Which 2 Country Music Legends Were Always at the Top of Her Playlist
Loretta Lynn once guessed she had about a thousand songs on a playlist on her computer, but she said two legendary country music artists were always at the top.
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90
Country music has lost one of its most iconic and timeless singers, songwriters and performers. Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. Nashville television news station WKRN was the first to report the news, saying Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4). The family has issued a statement:
Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time
The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
Remembering Loretta Lynn’s Powerful Final Performance: VIDEO
Yesterday, the country music world lost a true legend. Loretta Lynn blazed a trail for… The post Remembering Loretta Lynn’s Powerful Final Performance: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dolly Parton Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Friend Loretta Lynn
Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," wrote the family in a heartbreaking social media statement. They have asked for "privacy" as they grieve, noting, "An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming."
Trisha Yearwood To Make a Major Change to the Grand Ole Opry This Month
On October 14, Trisha Yearwood will step into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry. And she’ll flip the switch on the Opry’s barn backdrop, turning it pink for “Opry Goes Pink.” The move is in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month. “We all have friends...
Garth Brooks Surprises Ashley McBryde With Invitation To Be The Next Member Of The Grand Ole Opry
Congratulations are in order for the great Ashley McBryde, who is officially being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. After many years of hard work, touring and busting her ass more than just about anybody in Nashville, Ashley will join the hallowed halls of the Opry, amongst some of her heroes like the late Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton.
Darius Rucker Posts Touching Tribute to Loretta Lynn After Her Death
American icon Loretta Lynn passed away on Tuesday morning sending a shockwave through the country music community. Following confirmation of her death, fellow country star Darius Rucker took to Twitter to share a touching tribute to his friend and fellow artist. Darius Rucker posted a sweet photo of himself and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Loretta Lynn Dead: Country Music Legend, ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Singer Dies at 90
Farewell to an icon. Loretta Lynn has died at age 90. The country music superstar’s family confirmed the news in a statement to the Associated Press on Tuesday, October 4. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the statement read. The family noted that a memorial for the beloved songwriter will be announced later.
Keith Urban Recalls ‘Date’ With Loretta Lynn in Touching Tribute
Keith Urban is joining dozens of country music stars in paying tribute to Loretta Lynn. The “Coal’s Miner Daughter” died on Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. Check out Keith Urban’s post below. “There’s unique artists, and I mean truly unique...
Wynonna Judd: Loretta Lynn Was ‘Like an Aunt to Me’
Loretta Lynn was more than just a contemporary to Wynonna Judd. The Judds singer shared several stories and more than a few meaningful words on social media after hearing that a woman she considered an aunt had died. Judd’s story with Lynn begins when she was 15 years old and...
WATCH: Travis Tritt Posts Incredible Throwback Duet Performance With Loretta Lynn
Travis Tritt is joining the country music community in mourning the death of Loretta Lynn. The singer once had an opportunity to perform with Lynn, and he remembered the honor on Tuesday. Check out his post below. “One of the most thrilling times of my life was getting to do...
Wynonna Judd Reflects on Loretta Lynn’s Influence in Heartfelt Tribute
Wynonna Judd is just one of the women of country music paying tribute to Loretta Lynn on Tuesday. The “Fist City” singer died peacefully at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. It’s been a difficult year for Wynonna Judd, who also lost her mother Naomi this spring....
Comments / 0