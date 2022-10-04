Read full article on original website
Dismembered man found in St. Tammany Parish identified after foot found in Biloxi years later
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man whose body was found dismembered in St. Tammany Parish in 2016 has been identified after DNA samples linked him to a foot found in Biloxi years later. In July 2016, deputies found a badly decomposed body off of Hwy. 90 near Hwy....
A major port & the Coast Guard closely monitor Mississippi River levels
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low Mississippi River levees impacted Plaquemines Parish’s water systems and there are concerns what is happening to river traffic in some neighboring states could impact the New Orleans area. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Jim Fothergill is with Sector New Orleans. “Currently, the New Orleans gauge...
Some area fishermen asking Gov. Edwards to stop Mid-Barataria Diversion Project
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Some Southeast Louisiana fishermen are appealing to Governor John Bel Edwards to step in and stop the Mid-Barataria Diversion Project. In the push to save Louisiana’s eroding coastline, one of the most significant diversion projects ever announced appears to be moving forward in Plaquemines Parish, much to the chagrin of many fishermen.
La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to deal with a decline in the speckled trout population, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have voted to decrease the number a single fisherman may catch. On Thurs., Oct. 4, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to set a new 15-fish limit...
AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a little more than a year, voters will head to the polls to decide who will be the next governor of Louisiana but the race officially kicked off on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with Attorney General Jeff Landry making his official announcement. Gov. John Bel...
