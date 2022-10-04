NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Some Southeast Louisiana fishermen are appealing to Governor John Bel Edwards to step in and stop the Mid-Barataria Diversion Project. In the push to save Louisiana’s eroding coastline, one of the most significant diversion projects ever announced appears to be moving forward in Plaquemines Parish, much to the chagrin of many fishermen.

