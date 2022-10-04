ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A major port & the Coast Guard closely monitor Mississippi River levels

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low Mississippi River levees impacted Plaquemines Parish’s water systems and there are concerns what is happening to river traffic in some neighboring states could impact the New Orleans area. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Jim Fothergill is with Sector New Orleans. “Currently, the New Orleans gauge...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Some area fishermen asking Gov. Edwards to stop Mid-Barataria Diversion Project

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Some Southeast Louisiana fishermen are appealing to Governor John Bel Edwards to step in and stop the Mid-Barataria Diversion Project. In the push to save Louisiana’s eroding coastline, one of the most significant diversion projects ever announced appears to be moving forward in Plaquemines Parish, much to the chagrin of many fishermen.
LOUISIANA STATE
La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to deal with a decline in the speckled trout population, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have voted to decrease the number a single fisherman may catch. On Thurs., Oct. 4, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to set a new 15-fish limit...
LOUISIANA STATE
AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a little more than a year, voters will head to the polls to decide who will be the next governor of Louisiana but the race officially kicked off on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with Attorney General Jeff Landry making his official announcement. Gov. John Bel...
LOUISIANA STATE

