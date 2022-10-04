ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

recordpatriot.com

Gas prices set to rise again in Michigan due to OPEC cuts

BIG RAPIDS — Financial pains are set to continue at the pump with prices in the area already sitting between $4.40 and $4.50. On Wednesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced that it would be slashing production by 2 million barrels per day, drawing criticism from President Joe Biden and setting the stage for another rise in gas prices across the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

And the winners are … best Michigan roads for color

LANSING — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors started Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

First snowflakes fly in Michigan

The cold air pouring into Michigan was cold enough for the first visible snowflakes to fall last night and this morning. The National Weather Service at Marquette gave us this picture from the middle of the night at Negaunee, just southwest of Marquette. The location just reported a trace of snow, which is the official name given to anything less than a visible dusting.
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices

Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
1470 WFNT

The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan

The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan DNR: Still Time To Collect Fuelwood Before Permits Expire

Planning on spending the cold-weather season around a cozy, crackling campfire or gazing at glowing coals through the windowpane of a woodstove?. Gather dead and downed wood from designated state forest areas, primarily in the northern two-thirds of Michigan, with a $20 fuelwood permit. Permits are valid for a maximum of 90 days and all expire Dec. 31. Purchase permits online through DNR eLicense or in person at select office locations.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Future of Tippy Dam uncertain

BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
beckerspayer.com

Priority Health, Kroger launching co-branded Medicare plans in Michigan

Priority Health and Kroger Health are launching two co-branded Medicare plans in eight Michigan counties for 2023. The two plans are PriorityMedicare + Kroger PPO and PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger HMO. The plans will launch in January in Genesee, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste

Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
HOMER, MI
1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE

