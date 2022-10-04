Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Gas prices set to rise again in Michigan due to OPEC cuts
BIG RAPIDS — Financial pains are set to continue at the pump with prices in the area already sitting between $4.40 and $4.50. On Wednesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced that it would be slashing production by 2 million barrels per day, drawing criticism from President Joe Biden and setting the stage for another rise in gas prices across the country.
Why are Michigan's gas prices higher than the country's average?
A lot of drivers going to see a dreaded sight as they head to work this morning with another big jump at the pump.
recordpatriot.com
And the winners are … best Michigan roads for color
LANSING — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors started Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
First snowflakes fly in Michigan
The cold air pouring into Michigan was cold enough for the first visible snowflakes to fall last night and this morning. The National Weather Service at Marquette gave us this picture from the middle of the night at Negaunee, just southwest of Marquette. The location just reported a trace of snow, which is the official name given to anything less than a visible dusting.
How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices
Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan
The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
$60M grant for new sewer main expected to trigger $187 million growth in West Michigan agribusiness
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A $60 million state grant has been approved for a new Muskegon County sewer main to Coopersville that is expected to generate $187 million in agricultural investments and 145 new jobs. The grant to Muskegon County that was approved Wednesday, Oct. 5, by the Michigan...
National Weather Service Winter Forecast For Michigan 2022-2023
As the warmer temps move out of Michigan the colder weather has people wondering just what kind of winter is in store for Michigan. Now we have the extended outlook from the National Weather Service. What is the winter forecast for Michigan in 2022-2023?. The recently released forecast info comes...
Whitmer announces 59% energy reduction at state buildings, taxpayers save $53M
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says energy consumption has been reduced by 59% at state government buildings, courtesy of the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR: Still Time To Collect Fuelwood Before Permits Expire
Planning on spending the cold-weather season around a cozy, crackling campfire or gazing at glowing coals through the windowpane of a woodstove?. Gather dead and downed wood from designated state forest areas, primarily in the northern two-thirds of Michigan, with a $20 fuelwood permit. Permits are valid for a maximum of 90 days and all expire Dec. 31. Purchase permits online through DNR eLicense or in person at select office locations.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
recordpatriot.com
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain
BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
beckerspayer.com
Priority Health, Kroger launching co-branded Medicare plans in Michigan
Priority Health and Kroger Health are launching two co-branded Medicare plans in eight Michigan counties for 2023. The two plans are PriorityMedicare + Kroger PPO and PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger HMO. The plans will launch in January in Genesee, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
Popculture
Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste
Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
WJR
Governor Whitmer Announces the Development of Two New Electric Battery Factories in Michigan
BIG RAPIDS, Michigan, October 6, 2022 ~ Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Wednesday in announcing two new substantial investments in EV battery plants to be built in Michigan. The first is a $1.6 billion dollar investment by Michigan-based Our Next Energy to build a battery manufacturing...
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
